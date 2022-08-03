Booking Holdings sees record current-quarter revenue on busy summer travel

Read on www.srnnews.com
Dorsey-led Block posts quarterly loss on bitcoin slump; shares drop
(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc on Thursday reported a loss for the second quarter as a bruising selloff in cryptocurrency markets hurt the fintech company’s earnings from bitcoin trades on its platform. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% after market hours. Bitcoin prices slumped about 36%...
Dorsey’s Block slows hiring, investment after reporting Q2 loss (Aug. 4)
(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc said it has slowed hiring and will slash its 2022 investment target by $250 million, after a slump in bitcoin prices dragged the digital payments company to a loss in the second quarter. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% in extended trading...
Tesla shareholders broadly follow board recommendations at annual meeting
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc shareholders voted for board recommendations on most issues at the company’s annual meeting on Thursday, including re-electing directors, approving a stock split, while rejecting proposals focused on environment and governance. Votes on three of the 13 proposals did not follow board recommendations, according to preliminary tallies...
Beyond Meat cuts sales forecast as consumers shun pricier faux meat
(Reuters) -Beyond Meat Inc on Thursday lowered its revenue forecast for the year and announced job cuts as rising inflation hurt the company’s efforts to make its pricier plant-based meat more affordable for consumers. Higher prices of plant-based meat have slowed the growth of the category with people trading...
Oil prices rise from multi-month lows on supply concerns
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose slightly on Friday, bouncing off their lowest levels since February, as concern over supply shortages was countered by expected declines in fuel demand. Brent crude rose 39 cents, or 0.4%, to $94.51 a barrel by 0900 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27...
Amazon expands connected device basket with $1.7 billion deal for Roomba-maker
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc will acquire the maker of robot vacuum cleaner iRobot Corp in an all-cash deal for about $1.7 billion, in the latest push by the world’s largest online retailer to expand its cart of smart home devices. Amazon will pay $61 per share, valuing the...
Stocks climb ahead of U.S. jobs data
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares gained on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data that will give another clue to the health of the world’s largest economy as warning signs flashed in bond markets, and oil traded around its lowest level since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Paramount gets lift from ‘Top Gun’ but streaming losses a drag
(Reuters) -Paramount Global beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, powered by the May release of blockbuster Tom Cruise-starrer “Top Gun: Maverick” even as streaming subscriber growth slowed. The sequel to the 1986 action flick “Top Gun” surged past Disney’s Marvel adventure “Doctor Strange...
