Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
NBA・
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Sends Julius Randle To Dallas
Every Batman needs a Robin. We guess. On the other hand, most of the best Batman movies don’t feature a Robin character at all. Let’s start over. Every top NBA player needs a co-star. Granted, we’ve seen one-star teams have a degree of success in the past, but...
Report: Lakers discussed joining 3-team proposal that involved Mitchell to Knicks, Westbrook to Jazz and key veterans to L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying their best to revitalize their roster ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. While the Lakers haven’t had any luck finding a new home for former MVP Russell Westbrook, they’ve seemingly made quite an effort to move the guard. According to Michael Scotto...
Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook
Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
Bulls land at No. 6 in NBA.com East Offseason Power Rankings
As the offseason has become quiet, most teams have their roster for the upcoming season. For the Chicago Bulls, bringing back All-Star Zach LaVine and adding veteran depth in Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic sets the team up for a hopeful longer playoff run this coming season. John Schuhmann of...
NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Headlines This Heat-Jazz Trade
Some people will tell you that life is a rat race. You don’t have to participate, but don’t complain if you get left behind if you refuse to run. Pat Riley knows this. He’s been running for as long as NBA fans can remember. As a general...
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Other Players React To Brittney Griner Sentencing
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has never shied from speaking on non-basketball issues. During the NBA bubble season, he ended each press conference by saying, "Black Lives Matter, people." He spoke out on the Breonna Taylor incident that involved cops shooting and killing her during a botched raid. On Thursday,...
NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls Will Have 'Internal Discussions' On Extending Nikola Vucevic
With Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls have a solid core group of guys that can compete with the best of them. Down low, the presence of Nikola Vucevic adds some much-needed depth in the front court, where he provides rebounding, post play, and a big body to throw at opposing teams.
Klutch Move: Lakers Interested in Knicks' Cam Reddish
Cam Reddish of the New York Knicks has drawn the attention of the purple and yellow. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Los Angeles Lakers might be looking to add the 2019 lottery pick that joined the Knicks for 15 games last season. Formerly of the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish (along with Solomon Hill, who was waived shortly after) was acquired in a January trade that sent Kevin Knox down south.
Major NBA Offseason Question Gregg Popovich's Spurs Still Face
Do the Spurs have unfinished business with offseason moves ahead of the 2022-23 NBA regular season?
Hot Cardinals extend Yankees’ misery in shutout win
Jordan Montgomery and three St. Louis Cardinals relievers combined to shut out the New York Yankees 1-0 on two hits
Jae Crowder’s latest social media activity hints at him wanting to return to Miami Heat
Early in the 2022 NBA offseason, the Miami Heat were dealt a major blow when they lost veteran forward P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers offered Tucker a three-year deal, and he took the offer. Now, the Heat are without the sharpshooting defender. As a result, one player...
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
This Heat-Knicks Trade Sends Cam Reddish To Miami
Potential is a funny thing. It’s tantalizing. The opportunity to see it come to fruition is tantalizing. With that said, you can miss other opportunities waiting for that to happen. That’s especially relevant in the NBA. Some young players don’t impact winning, but it’s clear that they have...
NBA Offseason Grades: ESPN gives C+ grade to Bulls
This offseason for the Chicago Bulls was focused on bringing back All-Star Zach LaVine, which was a success. The Bulls also added some more depth to their bench, signing veterans Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic. But, these moves, after falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the first-round...
How Soon Can the Bears Count on Their Offensive Line?
The wide zone blocking scheme being used by the Bears wasn't working well at first for Michael Schofield's Denver Broncos team as a rookie but then they caught fire, and he thinks it can work this way in Chicago as well.
