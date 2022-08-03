ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

srnnews.com

Dorsey’s Block slows hiring, investment after reporting Q2 loss (Aug. 4)

(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc said it has slowed hiring and will slash its 2022 investment target by $250 million, after a slump in bitcoin prices dragged the digital payments company to a loss in the second quarter. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% in extended trading...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

Dorsey-led Block posts quarterly loss on bitcoin slump; shares drop

(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc on Thursday reported a loss for the second quarter as a bruising selloff in cryptocurrency markets hurt the fintech company’s earnings from bitcoin trades on its platform. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% after market hours. Bitcoin prices slumped about 36%...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
srnnews.com

Oil prices rise from multi-month lows on supply concerns

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose slightly on Friday, bouncing off their lowest levels since February, as concern over supply shortages was countered by expected declines in fuel demand. Brent crude rose 39 cents, or 0.4%, to $94.51 a barrel by 0900 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27...
TRAFFIC
srnnews.com

Stocks climb ahead of U.S. jobs data

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares gained on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data that will give another clue to the health of the world’s largest economy as warning signs flashed in bond markets, and oil traded around its lowest level since the start of the war in Ukraine.
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Paramount gets lift from ‘Top Gun’ but streaming losses a drag

(Reuters) -Paramount Global beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, powered by the May release of blockbuster Tom Cruise-starrer “Top Gun: Maverick” even as streaming subscriber growth slowed. The sequel to the 1986 action flick “Top Gun” surged past Disney’s Marvel adventure “Doctor Strange...
BUSINESS

