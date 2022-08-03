Cancer-causing hexavalent chromium spill affects Huron River businesses

Read on www.tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor city council authorizes legal action against Tribar
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Tribar's pollution of the Huron River needs to end," said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor at the City Council meeting Thursday. At the meeting, Ann Arbor City Council voted 10-0 to direct City Attorney Atleen Kaur to investigate all legal courses of action against Tribar for their recent chemical spill.
Huron River Spill: What is hexavalent chromium and how dangerous is it?
(WXYZ) — After a chemical spill was reported in the Huron River this week, many are wondering what hexavalent chromium is and how it could affect their health. According to the MDHHS, hexavalent chromium was released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The state says the sewer feeds the plant, which then discharges to the Huron River system.
Huron River tests continue after preliminary samples reportedly show no presence of contaminant
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Testing of the Huron River continues after officials say preliminary results of several samples contained no detectable presence of the contaminant hexavalent chromium. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced the contaminant hexavalent chromium was not found in test results from...
Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
Doctors concerned about 'rough fall' as COVID-19 cases increase in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you take a look at the data, there are some concerning trends in Michigan right now when it comes to COVID-19. According to the state as of Wednesday - in the previous seven days we saw 20,173 confirmed and probable cases, an increase over last week.
100-year-old time capsule at Eckert Power Station opened on Friday
LANSING, Mich. — It’s been nearly 100 years since the Eckert Power Station was first built, but not every one knew that there was a time capsule buried at the location. On Friday, we got to see what was inside of it. “There’s blue prints of the plant,...
Lapeer woman dies after tree falls onto vehicle during storms
LAPEER TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police, Lapeer Township Police and Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road in Lapeer Township Wednesday at afternoon for reports of a personal injury traffic crash. The reports came in just after the...
Two people hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are in the hospital after a fire at a Detroit apartment building Saturday evening. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Glynn Court Apartments on Detroit's westside. At one point, it was upgraded to a 3 alarm fire. “It's pretty painful just to...
Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities
LANSING, Mich. — Parking signs for those with disabilities will soon be getting a makeover. That's because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that would change them and offer better presentation for those using a wheelchair. Those bills were House Bill 4075 and 4076. They...
Wayne State University looking for veterans to study benefits of cannabis for PTSD
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On any given Friday night, you find a variety of people inside Greenhouse Dispensary in Walled Lake including veterans like Terry Marshall. “1964, Vietnam," Marshall said when asked about his service in the Navy. "Wasn’t a fun time, but it was a time.”. Marshall is...
Multi-generational living is up amid rising housing costs, pandemic
HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — From student loan debt to rising grocery costs and high energy bills, there's plenty of reasons to cut costs where you can. Increasingly in recent years, one of those areas appears to be living situations. The number of Americans living in multi-generational households, where three...
Richmond police chief charged for allegedly misusing system to find info on local woman
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tom Costello was sworn in as police chief in the City of Richmond in March. He’s on paid leave after being charged with misuse of the Law Enforcement Information Network, allegedly to get personal information on a woman in nearby Washington Township. The LEIN...
Blake's South Lyon to open in former Erwin Orchards on Aug. 20, welcome weekend Aug. 27-28
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The new Blake's South Lyon is expected to open to the public this month, with a welcome weekend scheduled a the end of the month. According to Blake's, the South Lyon location, which was formerly Erwin Orchards, will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Then, a welcome weekend will take place at the cider mill and orchard on Aug. 27-28 with free cider, donuts and entertainment.
16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day brings the community together across the city
DETROIT (WXYZ) — From Belle Isle to Eight Mile, a wide range of events took place across the city to mark the 16th annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Day. "The whole point is to show Detroit in a really good light," said Mark Loeb, Director, Belle Isle Art Fair. Loeb...
Escapee from Eastpointe back in custody after traffic stop in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who was wanted after escaping police custody was found Thursday during a traffic stop in Brighton, authorities in Livingston County say. Devonta Deshawn Moore,18, escaped from a police officer and sergeant Monday night while being transported from the Eastpointe Police Department to the Macomb County Jail with two other prisoners. Moore had been arraigned hours before the escape on charges of domestic violence and fleeing and alluding.
Spotlight on the News: Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids programs
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 7, Spotlight on the News will explore two unique educational programs designed for kids under 5 and adults who want to earn their college degree. Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids initiatives. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's...
Woman shot, man arrested after Dearborn Heights shooting
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn Heights police were were dispatched to Daly Park near Hopkins and Westlake in Dearborn Heights Friday at 8:00 p.m. for reports of a fight between teens. Once on the scene, officers were unable to locate anyone connected to the incident. Minutes later, at...
Concours d'Elegance will celebrate American car culture in Detroit this year
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Concours d’Elegance is honoring the Motor City by moving the event this year to Detroit. It is a high-class celebration of the most high performing and elite automobiles. For years, it has been held at the beautiful St. John's Hotel and Golf Course in Plymouth.
The Twelfth Iteration of Month of Design Centers Detroit as a Global Design City
DETROIT - August 4, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Design Core Detroit is announcing the twelfth annual Detroit Month of Design, taking place Sept. 1-30, 2022. This edition will feature over 80 events spanning from exhibitions and installations to workshops, talks and tours. Events will take place across the city of Detroit and into the surrounding metro area at indoor, outdoor and virtual venues.
Running from the law: Drivers fleeing from police have quadrupled in recent years
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a national problem plaguing our local police departments: a growing number of drivers, deciding not to stop when an officer is attempting to pull them over. “Just in our last quarter from April to June, we had a 61% increase in people that have...
