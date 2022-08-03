Cancer-causing hexavalent chromium spill affects Huron River businesses

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The new Blake's South Lyon is expected to open to the public this month, with a welcome weekend scheduled a the end of the month. According to Blake's, the South Lyon location, which was formerly Erwin Orchards, will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 20. Then, a welcome weekend will take place at the cider mill and orchard on Aug. 27-28 with free cider, donuts and entertainment.

