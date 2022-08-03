Organizers planning first-ever Native American trip via Honor Flight Kern County

Read on www.bakersfield.com
Related
Tehechapi News
What might becoming a ‘blue zone’ mean for Tehachapi area residents?
Four members of the board of directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District attended a special meeting at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital last week to learn about a concept called blue zones. Additional presentations were made to representatives of the city of Tehachapi, local organizations and hospital staff. Blue zones...
Bakersfield Californian
Residential sober living center with view of Panorama Bluffs opens in northeast Bakersfield
It was eight years ago when Victoria Harp found her boyfriend, lifeless, at their home in Michigan. Nick Fridd had always been so full of life. And love. She couldn't understand how he could let drugs rob him of his future — and rob her of her lover.
Pyrenees French Bakery is struggling to stay alive after 135 years in business
Since 1887, this California bakery has been serving up the state's most coveted French roll, but modern pressures are collapsing the business.
Mossman’s Fish and Chips expects to serve its millionth order in August
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mossman family and crew has been serving their fish and chips to Bakersfield since 1952 and over the past 72 years they have sold more than 990,000 orders, according to Mossman’s. They sell an average of a thousand orders of fish and chips a week, according to Mossman’s. Using this […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
North Carolina company's move to Bakersfield advances local push for tech jobs
Bakersfield's efforts to become a center of energy innovation have attracted a North Carolina company developing battery-charging technology that could one day serve California's goal of better connecting electric vehicles to the state power grid. SineWatts Inc.'s work on power inverters and electronics design have won it a series of...
Local community center gets state funding for improvements
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas announced $1-million in funding from the California State Budget for improvements at the Friendship House Community Center on Aug. 5, according to the Community Action Partnership of Kern. CAPK said, the improvements will expand the facility’s ability to offer sports and enrichment activities to children and community groups […]
Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church to host backpack giveaway
Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church is hosting its annual backpack giveaway on Friday, Aug. 12th. There will also be live music, face painting, free haircuts, and more.
Bakersfield Californian
Study shows how poor air quality worsened COVID in Kern
Bakersfield’s poor air quality is no surprise to area residents, but its nexus with COVID-19, as shown in a recent study by nonprofit Public Health Institute, indicates thousands of COVID deaths could have been prevented if the region's deadly emissions levels were lower. PHI researchers examined coronavirus infection and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
'Purple cow' theory part of lesson plan on innovation
Standard Middle School hosted hundreds of program leaders and site managers from schools throughout Kern County on Thursday. The learning goal? Helping these educators become a “purple cow.”
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Weekends at Moo something special
As the highway construction stretches into the foreseeable future, I'm confident that the impact on one of our favorite restaurants, Moo Creamery, has not been that bad. The restaurant that was once accessible directly off the Truxtun extension has survived the construction of a large bridge nearby for a road that is not yet accessible, though the bridge is impressive as you drive into the restaurant's parking lot.
Go Backpacking
Reasons to Discover Bakersfield, California
Bakersfield was once considered something of an unsung gem. But a good thing can't be kept quiet for too long, and the praises for this convenient slice of California life have reached the ears of businesses, art lovers, real estate agents like Compass, and keen travelers everywhere. But why are...
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bakersfield (CA)
Take a break from the scenic coastal regions and connect to Southern California‘s Central Valley to discover the alluring town of Bakersfield. Bakersfield is the ninth largest city in California and has been growing at an overwhelming pace. It has a population of 800,000, and the numbers trend upwards by the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do you support the idea of California counties seceding from the state?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Bernardino County residents now have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to potentially secede from California. The county’s board of supervisors agreed to put the question on the ballot in November. County leaders say San Bernardino is owed more state and federal funds than they currently receive. Despite […]
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Public Health: 1,079 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths Friday
Kern County Public Health reported 1,079 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths Friday. That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 272,015 with 2,499 total deaths.
sjvsun.com
Desert-based water agency eyes multi-million dollar deal to buy water out of Kings County
A Kern County water agency is looking to purchase water from a state contractor located in Kings County. Earlier this week, the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, located in eastern Kern County, signed a letter of intent to buy the lifetime rights to 750 acre-feet of Kings River water from Utica J.L.J. LLC.
Filipino WWII veterans to be honored Saturday
The Delano chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society t present the surviving family members of Filipino soldiers who fought in WWII with a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal.
californiaagtoday.com
Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
GV Wire
Desert Groundwater Agency to Pay $8,500 an Acre-Foot for Valley Water Rights
The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority in eastern Kern County has signed a “letter of intent” to buy the rights to 750 acre-feet of state water for $6.4 million from a State Water Project contractor in Kings County. Lois Henry. The purchase is part of the authority’s plan...
yieldpro.com
The Mogharebi Group brokers sale of 168-unit multifamily community in Bakersfield, California
The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Tyner Ranch Apartments, a 168-unit multifamily community in the Central Valley city of Bakersfield, Calif. for nearly $31 million. Mark Bonas, Senior Vice President for TMG represented the seller, Hardt Investments, of the fully occupied community that traded to a Modesto-based private investment group.
Bakersfield Californian
City of Bakersfield announces road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced a series of road closures Friday afternoon that are expected to impact traffic next week. A nighttime lane closure has been scheduled for all northbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
Comments / 0