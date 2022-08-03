ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Organizers planning first-ever Native American trip via Honor Flight Kern County

By STEVEN MAYER smayer@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tehechapi News

What might becoming a ‘blue zone’ mean for Tehachapi area residents?

Four members of the board of directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District attended a special meeting at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital last week to learn about a concept called blue zones. Additional presentations were made to representatives of the city of Tehachapi, local organizations and hospital staff. Blue zones...
TEHACHAPI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
Kern County, CA
Lifestyle
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Californian

North Carolina company's move to Bakersfield advances local push for tech jobs

Bakersfield's efforts to become a center of energy innovation have attracted a North Carolina company developing battery-charging technology that could one day serve California's goal of better connecting electric vehicles to the state power grid. SineWatts Inc.'s work on power inverters and electronics design have won it a series of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local community center gets state funding for improvements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas announced $1-million in funding from the California State Budget for improvements at the Friendship House Community Center on Aug. 5, according to the Community Action Partnership of Kern. CAPK said, the improvements will expand the facility’s ability to offer sports and enrichment activities to children and community groups […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Study shows how poor air quality worsened COVID in Kern

Bakersfield’s poor air quality is no surprise to area residents, but its nexus with COVID-19, as shown in a recent study by nonprofit Public Health Institute, indicates thousands of COVID deaths could have been prevented if the region's deadly emissions levels were lower. PHI researchers examined coronavirus infection and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honor Flight#Kern#Native American
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Weekends at Moo something special

As the highway construction stretches into the foreseeable future, I'm confident that the impact on one of our favorite restaurants, Moo Creamery, has not been that bad. The restaurant that was once accessible directly off the Truxtun extension has survived the construction of a large bridge nearby for a road that is not yet accessible, though the bridge is impressive as you drive into the restaurant's parking lot.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Go Backpacking

Reasons to Discover Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield was once considered something of an unsung gem. But a good thing can't be kept quiet for too long, and the praises for this convenient slice of California life have reached the ears of businesses, art lovers, real estate agents like Compass, and keen travelers everywhere. But why are...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bakersfield (CA)

Take a break from the scenic coastal regions and connect to Southern California‘s Central Valley to discover the alluring town of Bakersfield. Bakersfield is the ninth largest city in California and has been growing at an overwhelming pace. It has a population of 800,000, and the numbers trend upwards by the year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
World War II
californiaagtoday.com

Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
TULARE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield announces road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced a series of road closures Friday afternoon that are expected to impact traffic next week. A nighttime lane closure has been scheduled for all northbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy