Homer Mayor Ken Castner throws his hat in the ring for a third term

Many people are familiar with the Tour de France, which is competitive cycling’s most famous race. The men’s tour is a month-long race that winds through the French countryside every July. However, most people might not be as familiar with the women’s tour. One Homer-grown cyclist finished this year's course, despite overcoming challenges before and during the race; and Alaska’s percentage increase in drug overdose deaths was the highest of any state in the U.S. last year, from 146 deaths in 2020 to 254 in 2021 — a nearly 73% jump. One local group, based in Kenai, is working on an initiative to get more overdose-reversal kits out into the public in the face of the continuing epidemic.

HOMER, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO