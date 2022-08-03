Homer Mayor Ken Castner throws his hat in the ring for a third term

Read on www.kbbi.org
Friday Morning 8-5-22
A years-long plan to update the highway through Moose Pass continues to draw pushback from residents of the small community, who worry the project will be disruptive to their properties and community; One Kenai-based group is working on an initiative to get more overdose-reversal kits out into the public in the face of the continuing epidemic; and there’s a special “youth-only” fishing opener on the Homer Spit this Saturday.
Friday Evening 8-5-22
Youth-only coho salmon fishery opens this Saturday on the Homer Spit
Thursday Evening 8-4-22
