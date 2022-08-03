Report: Martinez, Fresno Co. Board of Education member, faces DUI charges

Read on sjvsun.com
Federal Charges Filed Against Ex Sanger Cop
FRESNO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a 10-count indictment that was unsealed Friday charging a former Sanger Police Department officer with deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law for sexually assaulting four women with whom he interacted during the course of his duties. Assistant Attorney General...
Man wanted for double murder in Riverside arrested in Tulare
A Riverside man wanted for double murder has been arrested in Tulare. Tulare County sheriff's detectives arrested 40-year-old Joseph Ficher.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Involving Big Rig on I-5 in Fresno County
According to the California Highway Patrol, a biker was recently killed in a crash in Fresno County. The incident occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Interstate 5 in the vicinity of Highway 168 on the western side of Fresno County. Details on the Crash on Interstate 5 That Killed...
Visalia Police searching for homicide suspect
VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visalia police say they are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man early Sunday morning. Officers say they received a call of shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. and were dispatched to the Arco gas station in the 600 block of South Lover’s Lane, just south of Noble Avenue.
Fresno County student seriously injured in game at high school rally, lawsuit claims
Fun and games at a rally at Tranquillity High School turned into serious injuries for a student whose new lawsuit says the Fresno County school put him in danger.
Homicide investigation underway after man shot to death following argument in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — The Visalia Police Department says a man is now dead after shots were fired around 1 a.m. Sunday outside the ARCO gas station at South Lovers Lane. Officials identified the victim as 30-year-old, Alfonso Barrera. When police arrived at the scene, they found shell...
Push to confiscate cell phones at Fresno high school has parents, students up-in-arms
Bullard High students won’t be able to pull out their cell phones during the school day under a new policy that’s causing division in the northwest Fresno community. Principal Armen Torigian, who took the job midway through the last school year, told families in a recent back-to-school letter that the new cellphone ban is designed to improve student academic performance by reducing the distractions and disruptions that cellphone use can create.
1 Woman Killed After A Fatal Crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Fresno Police have reported a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in Central Fresno, where a woman was killed in the crash. According to the official’s statement, the crash happened at [..]
2 injured following solo vehicle crash in Visalia
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a solo vehicle crash in Visalia Saturday afternoon. A Honda Accord crashed into a tree near School Ave just east of Shirk Rd. According to first responders, the crash happened due to the driver having a medical...
Teen arrested after being found with ghost guns, inside stolen vehicle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An accused gang member has been arrested after police say he was found in a stolen vehicle with two ghost guns in Fresno. Officer responded to the call near Olive Ave. and First St. When they arrived, there were several people inside the vehicle but one of them was the known gang member who was responsible for the stolen vehicle.
Fresno nonprofit robbed, vandalized by same criminals 3 times in last 6 months
'They are stealing from the children': Volunteers with Fresno Moose Lodge 445 are frustrated and fed up after being targeted by brazen burglars multiple times.
Man found shot to death near ARCO in Visalia
Visalia police responded to the ARCO on South Lovers Lane for a report of shots fired outside the business just after 1:30 am.
Murder 'out of greed' sends South Valley man to prison for 77 to life
A jury convicted 64-year-old Harbhajan Mundi of murdering Nizam Rajabali and shooting his son, Jahan, at the Aztecs Gas Station & Liquor Store in 2018.
Attempted murder in Courthouse Park
The zoo in Courthouse Park, shown here, was almost the scene of a murder in 1917. It was Sunday, and Maderans living near the Courthouse Park were enjoying a sunny May morning. William King Heiskell was out surveying his handiwork; after all, he more than any other person, was responsible...
$4.5 Million Lawsuit Against Fresno Councilmember Will Continue, Judge Rules
A Fresno city councilmember will be allowed to defend herself from a defamation lawsuit brought by one of her elected colleagues, a judge ruled Wednesday. Councilman Mike Karbassi sought a default judgment against Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria — hoping for an automatic victory because Soria did not respond to his lawsuit in time. While attorneys representing the parties bickered in court, they ultimately agreed to let the lawsuit proceed. Karbassi is seeking $4.5 million in damages.
Driver Killed Following Collision On McKinley Avenue In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called around 1:30 p.m. and learned that a woman driving a white minivan had somehow lost control and crashed into a tree between Normal and Millbrook Avenues.
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
New King's County Sheriff's Office headquarters completed
After years of securing funds, planning and building, the Kings County Sheriff's Office will be moving into its new headquarters building starting Monday.
Two Additional Contests to Appear on November Ballot
MADERA COUNTY — Madera County has been notified of two additional contests appearing on the ballot, one at the request of the City of Chowchilla (City Council short term), and one called by the Madera County Board of Supervisors (Measure T). FEDERAL AND STATE OFFICES. Governor. Lieutenant Governor. Secretary...
Woman facing DUI charges after crash in central Fresno, police say
A woman is facing DUI charges after a crash in central Fresno.
