Arizona’s proposed Olmstead Plan open for public comment, includes strategies to integrate individuals with disabilities into community living

AHCCCS says new Housing Program Guidebook will standardize housing practices and improve state housing accessibility
AHCCCS says new Housing Program Guidebook will standardize housing practices and improve state housing accessibility

The Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) told State of Reform that its newly-released Housing Program Guidebook will standardize AHCCCS housing practices in the state. The guidebook includes policies pertaining to key programmatic and...
Report details key findings about Oregon’s Medicaid delivery system and impact of CCOs
Report details key findings about Oregon's Medicaid delivery system and impact of CCOs

Oregon's Medicaid delivery system has undergone many changes in the past decade, and state health officials continue to try and improve it. The state transformed its Medicaid program in 2012 by establishing coordinated care...
CHCF report shows significant unmet need for mental health services among California youth and adults
CHCF report shows significant unmet need for mental health services among California youth and adults

A new California Health Care Foundation (CHCF) report that compiles the most recent state data available shows that in recent years, many adults and children with mental health issues or major depressive episodes did not receive treatment despite significant need in the state and increased funding.
Maryland has spent $2.4 billion in American Rescue Plan funds on health, SDOH services
Maryland has spent $2.4 billion (67%) of $3.7 billion the state was allocated through the American Rescue Plan from March 3rd, 2021 through June 30th, 2022. Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Aug. 1st that the state submitted its 2022 American Rescue Plan, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) Annual Performance Report to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Colorado’s Medicaid program adds 400,000 members in FY 2021-22
Colorado’s Medicaid membership grew by 32% in the past year, according to the state’s Department of Health Care Policy and Financing (HCPF). During its annual stakeholder meeting on July 19th, HCPF reported that membership in Health First Colorado, the state’s Medicaid program, grew by more than 400,000 to 1.65 million Coloradans.
Texas initiates grant application process to invest $20 million in ARPA funds to build health centers in underserved communities
Texas initiates grant application process to invest $20 million in ARPA funds to build health centers in underserved communities

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has opened grant application submissions for its Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Incubator Program. The program grants will aid eligible nonprofit and public health care providers in expanding services to underserved and uninsured Texans. "Supporting people's access to quality health care is...
5 Things California: OD prevention programs, Statewide HIE framework, Covered CA rate increase
In case you missed it, we recently released the Topical Agenda for the 2022 Los Angeles State of Reform Health Policy Conference coming up on Sept. 22nd! If you haven’t already registered, you can do so here. We’re currently working to curate speakers for each panel, so keep your eye out for a full list of conference speakers when we release the Detailed Agenda in the next few weeks.
Washington DOH issues notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Spokane’s Daybreak Youth Services
Washington DOH issues notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Spokane's Daybreak Youth Services

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Daybreak Youth Services (DYS), a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youths in Spokane, due to failure to cooperate with an investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns.
New opioid recovery pilot program coming to 12 Florida counties
New opioid recovery pilot program coming to 12 Florida counties

The Florida Department of Health, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the Agency for Health Care Administration are working to launch a network-based opioid recovery pilot program in up to 12 counties, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Aug. 4th.
