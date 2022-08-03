Arizona’s proposed Olmstead Plan open for public comment, includes strategies to integrate individuals with disabilities into community living

In case you missed it, we recently released the Topical Agenda for the 2022 Los Angeles State of Reform Health Policy Conference coming up on Sept. 22nd! If you haven’t already registered, you can do so here. We’re currently working to curate speakers for each panel, so keep your eye out for a full list of conference speakers when we release the Detailed Agenda in the next few weeks.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO