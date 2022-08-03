ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Airbnb Near Toronto Is Nestled In An Apple Orchard & You Can Sip Flights Of Cider

By Megan Renaud
Narcity
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

You Can Pick Your Own Peaches At This Orchard Near Toronto & It Has Apples In The Fall

It's peach season in Ontario and you may have noticed more peach-flavoured treats popping up at local bakeries or home-grown fruit at the grocery store. If you love this sweet fruit, you can visit Parkway Orchards in Ontario and pick your own peaches. It's open now so if you're in the Niagara region you can visit the orchard this weekend to pick fruit right off the trees.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cider Apple#Responsible Travel#Orchards#Bbq
Narcity

This Ontario Hiking Trail Is A Short Walk To A Massive Waterfall Rushing Through A Gorge

Fall is just around the corner and while you may be planning some end-of-summer hikes as well, the cooler weather is a great time to explore different trails in Ontario. You don't need to work up a sweat to start chasing waterfalls as this beautiful cascade is hidden in a gorge not far from the parking lot. The Eau Claire Gorge Trail is just under two kilometres and is tucked away in a forested conservation area.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Apple
Narcity

This Night Tour Near Ottawa Will Have You Paddling Through A Maze Under A Meteor Shower

Summer stargazing is about to become even more magical because you can watch a meteor shower from a sparkling water maze near Ottawa. The annual Perseids meteor shower will be lighting up the sky next week and you can take a night tour at Éco-Odyssée for a better glimpse of nature's light show. From August 10 to 13 you can paddle through a water labyrinth to get a great view of the stars.
ASTRONOMY
Narcity

Porter Airlines Is Having A Massive Sale & You Can Save 25% Off On Flights

If you're looking to plan a getaway for the end of summer or a 2022 winter escape, you may want to check out the Porter Airlines sale. Porter Airlines has extended their 25% off sale until August 7, which means you may be able to book that round trip you've been drooling over for a quarter of the price with the code RHE466.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy