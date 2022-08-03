This Airbnb Near Toronto Is Nestled In An Apple Orchard & You Can Sip Flights Of Cider

Fall is just around the corner and while you may be planning some end-of-summer hikes as well, the cooler weather is a great time to explore different trails in Ontario. You don't need to work up a sweat to start chasing waterfalls as this beautiful cascade is hidden in a gorge not far from the parking lot. The Eau Claire Gorge Trail is just under two kilometres and is tucked away in a forested conservation area.

