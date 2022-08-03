ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Utah districts short on support staff as school is about to start

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – With students returning to the classroom in the coming weeks, several Utah school districts report having almost enough teachers but severe staffing shortages elsewhere. Alpine District hired 530 teachers to prepare for the school year and still has 20 open teaching positions, according to David...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midvale, UT
Midvale, UT
Education
Local
Utah Education
idesignarch.com

Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background

Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
HIGHLAND, UT
davisjournal.com

Finau gives thanks to his family for PGA successes

FARMINGTON—On Sunday afternoon, Utahn Tony Finau was front and center on the nation’s professional golf stage, being interviewed by CBS’ Amanda Renner moments after he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. Less than 18 hours later, he stood on the driving range of the Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, conducting a clinic before golfers teed off for his foundation pro-am that’s tied to the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship being played this week at Oakridge.
FARMINGTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Performance#College#Friendship#Utah Tech#Program Bureau
upr.org

SLC mayoral race, alleged police intimidation and more on Behind the Headlines

Saying that the current mayor “has totally failed,” Rocky Anderson says he’s running for Salt Lake City Mayor again in 2023. A new lawsuit says Utah police intimidated animal-rights activists and violated their free speech rights. Bristlecone pines — the world’s most long-lived organisms — are being killed by beetle infestations. And new subdivisions take the place of well established orchards in northern Utah — upending longstanding traditions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard.  Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
MIDVALE, UT
visitogden.com

Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah

Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
OGDEN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express

Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day. Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening....
CARBON COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Celebrating Summer and Other Foodie Events in Salt Lake and Park City

Restaurateur Bill White and his talented staff invite you to celebrate a Taste of Summer at Ghidotti’s restaurant in Park City. The culinary team at Ghidotti’s has added new summer items to the menu that you’re sure to love. Start your meal with Ricotta Bruschetta: grilled bread, house-made ricotta, honeycomb, extra virgin olive oil and lemon zest.
PARK CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Free Tampons for Men

Here's something that's going to drive our friends on the right nuts. Salt Lake City officials will put free tampons in men's restrooms in all city facilities. Wait till Tucker Carlson gets ahold of this! He will announce, as he has on numerous occasions, that it's the end of civilization.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy