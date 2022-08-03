Read on www.midvalejournal.com
Secret hidden message discovered in ancient artefact using centuries-old ‘magic mirror’
A SECRET message has been discovered in an ancient artefact using a centuries-old "magic mirror". The small bronze relic dating back to the 15th or 16th century had been stored away for decades amid thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection. While it looked...
John Waters Gifts to Go on View at Baltimore Museum, Uffizi Plans $51.1 M. Boboli Gardens Project: Morning Links for August 5, 2022
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines GARDEN PARADISES. It has been a big week for art and parks! The Storm King Art Center in New York just announced a $45 million upgrade of its grounds, and now the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, Italy, has said it will spend €50 million (about $51.1 million) to renovate its glorious Boboli Gardens, according to the Art Newspaper . “Our objective is not only to return the Boboli to the glories of the times of the Medici and the Lorena dynasties, but to go further, making it the best open museum in the world,” the museum’s...
Atlas Obscura
Basho Memorial Statue
Matsuo Bashō is known as one of the greatest haiku poets of all time, along with Kobayashi Issa and Yosa Buson. Born in 1644, Bashō wrote nearly a thousand haikus during his lifetime including a few poetic travelogues based on his pilgrimage across Japan. His most famous verse—”old pond / frogs jumped in / sound of water”—is considered the epitome of haiku poetry, which reflects on the sentimental transience found in simple forms of nature.
60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery
Native American voices and artistry are at the core of a new traveling exhibition of clay pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the American Southwest, as major art institutions increasingly defer to tribal communities for displays of ancestral art and artifacts.In all, 60 Native American artists, museum professionals, storytellers and political leaders collaborated to curate the exhibit.Each picked a few of their favorite pieces from institutional collections in New Mexico and New York that didn’t always defer to Indigenous perspectives. Personal statements and sometimes poetry accompany the clay ceramics.Among the many curators, Tara Gatewood — a broadcaster and...
‘For Me, Flowers Are Acts of God’: A New London Exhibition Celebrates Irving Penn’s Spectacular Floral Portraits
In his long working life—beginning in 1943, most of it spent at Vogue—Irving Penn pursued a version of photographic truth that filtered through all his areas of interest. And these were many and varied. Portraits, fashion, and beauty photographs for Vogue, certainly, but he made significant bodies of work in other areas, some connected, some less so: nudes, sculptural and statuesque; still-life studies of street detritus, of which his close-ups of discarded cigarette ends are perhaps the best known; and a radical series made in 1950 in Paris, London, and New York of les petit métiers, those often itinerant skilled tradesmen such as knife grinders, onion sellers, and coal men whose presence in daily life was all but disappearing even then.
Maya Lin, Star Architect Who Created D.C. Vietnam Memorial, Will Create Public Art for Obama Presidential Center
Click here to read the full article. Maya Lin, whose elegant blend of art, architecture, and landscape has won worldwide acclaim, has been tapped to create an installation for the campus of the Obama Presidential Center. The work will be placed in the Water Garden, named for former president Barack Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham. Titled Seeing Through the Universe, the sculpture will “feature an upright ‘oculus’” piece that mists and a flat “pebble” piece that fills with water and then cascades over,” according to the Center’s website. A project of the Obama Foundation, the Center broke ground in September 2021 and...
Natsiaa 2022: Indigenous artist Rarru wins first prize with hand-woven sail
A “monumental” hand-woven pandanus sail symbolising the centuries-long relationship between Yolngu of Arnhem Land and their Macassan neighbours in Indonesia, has taken out first prize in the prestigious National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art awards (Natsiaa). Margaret Rarru Garrawurra, a senior Yolngu artist from Lanarra in Arnhem...
