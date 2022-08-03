ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

BYU women’s basketball receives commitment from Idaho’s Kambree Barber

After the commitment on Tuesday of high schooler Ali’a Matavao and the addition on Wednesday of Gabby Bosquez, who transferred to BYU from Arizona State and will be eligible this fall, the BYU women’s basketball team added another commitment to a future recruiting class on Thursday. The Cougars...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Runners

Comments / 0

Community Policy