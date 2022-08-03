ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
su.edu

Farrar ’21, ’22 Performs, Teaches, Choreographs in Utah with Multiple Dance Companies

Lily Farrar ’21, ’22 (Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance, Master of Science in Performing Arts Leadership & Management) is going into her second season with Odyssey Dance Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she is performing with the company and serving as its social media and marketing manager. This past spring, the company toured productions of “Chicago” and “Romeo & Juliet” in Germany for a month. Farrar will also perform with Wasatch Contemporary Dance Company, based in Provo, Utah, and with Atlas Dance Collective, with which she has also secured the position of assistant director of the touring company, which is based in West Jordan, Utah. She continues to teach masterclasses and choreograph in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.
WINCHESTER, VA
idesignarch.com

Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background

Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
HIGHLAND, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midvale, UT
Midvale, UT
Education
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
southjordanjournal.com

Four South Jordan educators shine for dedication to students

Our area top educators in Jordan School District were recently surprised as they were honored in front of their peers and students for their teaching excellence. South Jordan Elementary teacher Patricia Gotberg had walked in the school’s multi-purpose room with her class as the choir teacher was directing the audience in a song.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kslsports.com

Zac Blair Leads Locals Following Day One At Utah Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU golf star Zac Blair concluded his opening round at the Utah Championship with a 7-under-par, 64, to sit just 1 shot behind the leaders. Blair performed well throughout the opening day notching seven birdies to conclude at seven-under-par. Blair averaged 318 yards off the tee while hitting 79% of fairways and 78% of greens in regulation while averaging just 1.6 putts per green.
FARMINGTON, UT
southsaltlakejournal.com

South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que

What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Marching Band#The Band#Drum Major#Highschool#Midvale Middle
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah

My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Best places to get a beer in SLC — according to Yelp

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite Utah’s reputation as a place that doesn’t embrace alcohol, there are still plenty of incredible places to grab a beer in the Beehive State. Utah’s capital city in particular is a hot spot of great places to have a cold one… or two. With that in mind, here are […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
townandtourist.com

10 Top Park City Hiking Trails (Canine Approved!)

Park City, Utah, is an outdoor and nature lover’s dream come true. This hiking hot spot has more than 400 miles of public hikes in the beautiful scenery. Enjoy the Utah wilderness and stunning views on these trails around Park City. Park City has a variety of trails, ranging...
PARK CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
etvnews.com

Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express

Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day. Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening....
CARBON COUNTY, UT
visitogden.com

Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah

Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard.  Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
MIDVALE, UT
kslsports.com

Former BYU Player Makes Bold Prediction For Cougar Defense In 2022

PROVO, Utah – Many question marks surrounding BYU football in 2022 appear to be on the defensive side. After a season that saw BYU finish 74th in total defense last season and 102nd in third down conversion rate, the questions are fair. The good news for BYU football is...
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Severe weather makes its presence felt Friday around Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather made its presence felt in all sorts of ways around the state on Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City, various parts of the state got hit by wind and rain. Friday’s severe weather also made traveling difficult,...
UTAH STATE
bestcolleges.com

University of Utah Will Waive Tuition for Indigenous Students

Approximately 120 Native American students are currently enrolled in the University of Utah. The waiver only applies to students from certain tribal nations. Many states have extended similar waivers to Native American students in recent years. The University of Utah plans to become the first university in the state to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy