FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
su.edu
Farrar ’21, ’22 Performs, Teaches, Choreographs in Utah with Multiple Dance Companies
Lily Farrar ’21, ’22 (Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance, Master of Science in Performing Arts Leadership & Management) is going into her second season with Odyssey Dance Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she is performing with the company and serving as its social media and marketing manager. This past spring, the company toured productions of “Chicago” and “Romeo & Juliet” in Germany for a month. Farrar will also perform with Wasatch Contemporary Dance Company, based in Provo, Utah, and with Atlas Dance Collective, with which she has also secured the position of assistant director of the touring company, which is based in West Jordan, Utah. She continues to teach masterclasses and choreograph in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.
idesignarch.com
Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background
Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
Watch: Utah Freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor mosses defender during fall camp
In just his first fall camp, freshman wide receiver Sidney Mbanasor is already busy making some noise.
Local teen brings competitive horse riding to new heights
PARK CITY, Utah — 14-year-old Ivy Malman and her ten-year-old half Quarter Horse half Welsh Pony, Teddy, are jumping through hoops to ensure they continue to team up to compete […]
southjordanjournal.com
Four South Jordan educators shine for dedication to students
Our area top educators in Jordan School District were recently surprised as they were honored in front of their peers and students for their teaching excellence. South Jordan Elementary teacher Patricia Gotberg had walked in the school’s multi-purpose room with her class as the choir teacher was directing the audience in a song.
Video: Mohamoud Diabate's chemistry and trust is starting to 'come a long way' with the rest of Utah's linebackers
Entering fall camp, Mohamoud Diabate is busy developing his game and chemistry in preparation for the 2022 season.
kslsports.com
Zac Blair Leads Locals Following Day One At Utah Championship
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU golf star Zac Blair concluded his opening round at the Utah Championship with a 7-under-par, 64, to sit just 1 shot behind the leaders. Blair performed well throughout the opening day notching seven birdies to conclude at seven-under-par. Blair averaged 318 yards off the tee while hitting 79% of fairways and 78% of greens in regulation while averaging just 1.6 putts per green.
southsaltlakejournal.com
South Salt Lake home to new Famous Dave’s Quick ‘Que
What do Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Las Vegas and South Salt Lake City have in common?. Each has a Famous Dave’s “Line-service model” restaurant called “Quick ‘Que,” as in quick barbeque. However, the SSL location is the first drive-thru. The drive-thru is on the corner of Morris Avenue and State Street. It is just south of I-80 in a building that was once a KFC. The drive-thru is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
ksl.com
'There is so much wisdom in this room': Utah celebrates 130 centenarians
WEST JORDAN — The year Salt Lake City native James Broadwater was born, President Warren G. Harding installed the first radio in the White House, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, work began on the original Yankee Stadium, and the Ottoman Empire collapsed. That was 1922. On April 12 of...
Best places to get a beer in SLC — according to Yelp
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite Utah’s reputation as a place that doesn’t embrace alcohol, there are still plenty of incredible places to grab a beer in the Beehive State. Utah’s capital city in particular is a hot spot of great places to have a cold one… or two. With that in mind, here are […]
townandtourist.com
10 Top Park City Hiking Trails (Canine Approved!)
Park City, Utah, is an outdoor and nature lover’s dream come true. This hiking hot spot has more than 400 miles of public hikes in the beautiful scenery. Enjoy the Utah wilderness and stunning views on these trails around Park City. Park City has a variety of trails, ranging...
etvnews.com
Travel Opportunities Available with Salt Lake Express
Carbon County was recently approached by the Salt Lake Express bus line with an opportunity for members of the community to have a way to get to Salt Lake City or back twice each day. Commissioner Larry Jensen explained the route opportunity during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening....
visitogden.com
Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah
Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
Raising Cane’s expands to Midvale, hiring 130+ employees
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is expanding to Midvale, with the location set to open in early September at 890 East Fort Union Boulevard. Representatives say that the chain’s Midvale restaurant will feature the new Raising Cane’s Restaurant design, “which provides a faster, more convenient experience for guests.” The venue will feature […]
kslsports.com
Former BYU Player Makes Bold Prediction For Cougar Defense In 2022
PROVO, Utah – Many question marks surrounding BYU football in 2022 appear to be on the defensive side. After a season that saw BYU finish 74th in total defense last season and 102nd in third down conversion rate, the questions are fair. The good news for BYU football is...
kslnewsradio.com
Severe weather makes its presence felt Friday around Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather made its presence felt in all sorts of ways around the state on Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City, various parts of the state got hit by wind and rain. Friday’s severe weather also made traveling difficult,...
kjzz.com
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
bestcolleges.com
University of Utah Will Waive Tuition for Indigenous Students
Approximately 120 Native American students are currently enrolled in the University of Utah. The waiver only applies to students from certain tribal nations. Many states have extended similar waivers to Native American students in recent years. The University of Utah plans to become the first university in the state to...
