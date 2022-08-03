Read on www.midvalejournal.com
Related
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Riverhawks look to reload, battle for title again
Editor’s note: This is the second of a seven-part series previewing local high school football teams. Following up perfection is never easy.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Three-Time Defending MAIS State Champion Jackson Academy, Lakin Lauderdine Continue Winning Ways In Home Opener, Defeat MRA In Straight Sets, Haven’t Lost To MAIS Team Since 2020
Photo Gallery by Chris Todd at the end of the story!. The dynasty on Sheffield Drive in Northeast Jackson – the Jackson Academy volleyball team – opened their home season like every MAIS game they have played in since 2020, winning all three sets to take the victory.
Sabrina Ionescu Becomes First WNBA Player With 500/200/200 Season
The 2020 No. 1 overall pick made league history against the Mercury on Saturday night.
Hilltoppers, Warriors introduce new head basketball coaches
(WJHL) – Both Science Hill and Happy Valley officially announced their new boys basketball coaches on Friday afternoon. In Johnson City, Jon Higgins will take over the Toppers’ program beginning this season. Athletic Director Keith Turner and his staff immediately began a nationwide search for a coach upon Ken Cutlip’s resignation in July. However, it […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year: Phil Speare, Jefferson
Huron League Champions That title always has a nice ring to it. Being the best in the league is always the main goal for Jefferson's girls track and field team....
WATCH: Jake Bobo on Adjusting to SoCal Lifestyle, UCLA's Offense
The recent Duke transfer divided the internet with his In-N-Out takes during spring camp.
Comments / 0