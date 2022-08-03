ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

deseret.com

Mitt Romney proposal to save the ailing Great Salt Lake moves forward

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed the Great Salt Lake Recovery Act, legislation introduced by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to study historic drought conditions and protect the long-term health of the Great Salt Lake, the largest saline lake in the Western hemisphere. Earlier this month, the Great Salt Lake dropped...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Navajos narrow list of 15 presidential hopefuls in primary

Natalia Sells has a list of qualities she wants to see in the next Navajo Nation president: Approachable. Adaptable. Inspiring. Someone who upholds traditional values but also is progressive. She'll join thousands of other tribal members on Tuesday in casting their vote for one of 15 presidential hopefuls in the nonpartisan race. The field includes incumbent Jonathan Nez, former Navajo Vice President Frank Dayish Jr., former tribal Attorney General Ethel Branch, attorney Justin Jones, and Buu Van Nygren, the vice presidential candidate from 2018.“I'm trying to go into this with an open mind,” said Sells. “It's a very hot...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Ohio Senate showdown: JD Vance calls polls a ‘big joke’ and vows he'll have the funds needed to fight Tim Ryan

DALLAS – With three months to go until election day, Ohio Republican Senate nominee JD Vance says he feels "very confident about where we are." Vance, a former hedge fund executive and best-selling author who won a bruising GOP Senate primary in early May, trails Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in the latest public opinion surveys in Ohio’s Senate race, one of a handful across the country that may determine whether Republicans win back the chamber’s majority in November’s midterm elections.
OHIO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

In Boise visit, VA secretary says Senate made ‘inexplicable’ vote to kill burn pits bill

U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough forcefully denounced the U.S. Senate’s unexpected decision to kill a bill that would have provided health care and benefits to 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits while stationed around the world. In a visit to the Boise VA Medical Center on Thursday, McDonough said […] The post In Boise visit, VA secretary says Senate made ‘inexplicable’ vote to kill burn pits bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BOISE, ID
deseret.com

Where does Mitt Romney stand on proposed law to protect same-sex marriage?

Utahns dropped off hundreds of signatures at Sen. Mitt Romney’s Salt Lake City office Monday urging him to vote for a bill that would protect same-sex marriage. The Human Rights Commission organized the effort, which also includes phone calls and letters, to get the Republican senator to support the Respect for Marriage Act.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner

Andy Ogles wins Republican nod in redrawn Tennessee GOP pickup district

Andy Ogles emerged from a crowded and expensive Republican field in. 5th Congressional District primary for a chance to flip the open seat left by Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN). Ogles, mayor of Maury County, was projected by the Associated Press early Friday morning to secure the GOP nod after a contentious nine-way primary campaign. He will face state Sen. Heidi Campbell, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Murray, Smiley advance in Washington Senate primary

SEATTLE (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray advanced Tuesday to the fall election in her quest for a sixth term after the longtime incumbent highlighted her support for abortion rights in the run up to Washington’s primary election. Murray will face Republican Tiffany Smiley, who is trying to become the first person from her party to win a U.S. Senate seat in Washington in nearly 30 years. Both Murray and Smiley prevailed in Washington’s top-two primary system in which the two candidates with the most votes in the election move on to the November ballot, regardless of party. In early results, Murray was getting about 54% of the vote and Smiley about 32% in the field of 18 candidates.
WASHINGTON STATE
deseret.com

Are Arizona’s Trump voters still stewing over 2020?

Arizonans are still waiting for the full results of the state’s Republican gubernatorial race. As of Wednesday evening Donald Trump-backed candidate Kari Lake was still slightly ahead of Karrin Taylor Robson, but the race was much closer than expected. While polls showed tightening in the final days before the vote, Lake was still considered the clear front-runner.
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Karrin Taylor Robson concedes defeat in Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary

(The Center Square) – Karrin Taylor Robson will not be the next governor of Arizona. Robson conceded defeat in the Republican primary late Thursday night. It was a tight race between her and Kari Lake, the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in the race. The Associated Press called the race for Lake at 10:09 p.m. Thursday. At that time, Lake was ahead 46.8% to 44%, with 88.3% of the votes counted.
ARIZONA STATE

