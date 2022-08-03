Due to staff availability and the school year starting on Aug. 16, we will be making changes to the operational hours of the R.C. Icabone Swimming Pool. Starting Aug. 16 Adult Lap Swim and Open Swim Monday through Friday will not be offered, but the pool will be open on Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 4. We will still operate private pool parties on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings through Sept. 4 th as they are scheduled. It is not uncommon for public pools to change the hours of operation in mid-August as most of our employees are either returning to high school or college at this time. We will have enough staff to operate on weekends through Labor Day.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO