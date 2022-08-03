Read on www.midvalejournal.com
40 YEAR SALUTE, Part II: BHS 1st state title team eyes HOF
(Note: This is the second of a two-part feature on the upcoming induction of the Bartlesville High School 1982 softball team into the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame.) Prior to the controversial merger in 1982 of Bartlesville College and Sooner high schools to form Bartlesville High School, most, if not all the tangibles had been worked out.
Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year: Phil Speare, Jefferson
Huron League Champions That title always has a nice ring to it. Being the best in the league is always the main goal for Jefferson's girls track and field team....
La Verne softball team heads to Little League World Series with championship aspirations
An incredibly talented group of girls from La Verne are hitting it out of the park, and they're now headed to the Little League Softball World Series in North Carolina.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Coaches, players eager to take boys volleyball to a higher level
Volleyball has always been a sport for both men and women, but in many American high schools, there is only a girls’ team, making it seem like it’s only for them. For South Iredell boys volleyball coach Kerry Baker and others, however, they look to change that. And...
Madera Tribune
A new league for Liberty athletics
Liberty Athletics Director and head football coach Mike Nolte celebrated his 100th career victory last season. He hopes to lead the Hawks to a league championship in the newly-formed Northwest Sierra League. For the third time in school history, the Liberty Hawk athletic teams will change leagues. No longer will...
SPORTS BUZZ: Canal 10U Baseball All-Stars win District 2 title but fall short in state tournament
It’s been a long summer filled with practices and games for the Canal Little League 10U baseball team as they won the District 2 title in mid-July and were on the brink of a state championship on the final weekend…
