Tennis

Examiner Enterprise

40 YEAR SALUTE, Part II: BHS 1st state title team eyes HOF

(Note: This is the second of a two-part feature on the upcoming induction of the Bartlesville High School 1982 softball team into the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame.) Prior to the controversial merger in 1982 of Bartlesville College and Sooner high schools to form Bartlesville High School, most, if not all the tangibles had been worked out.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Statesville Record & Landmark

Coaches, players eager to take boys volleyball to a higher level

Volleyball has always been a sport for both men and women, but in many American high schools, there is only a girls’ team, making it seem like it’s only for them. For South Iredell boys volleyball coach Kerry Baker and others, however, they look to change that. And...
STATESVILLE, NC
Madera Tribune

A new league for Liberty athletics

Liberty Athletics Director and head football coach Mike Nolte celebrated his 100th career victory last season. He hopes to lead the Hawks to a league championship in the newly-formed Northwest Sierra League. For the third time in school history, the Liberty Hawk athletic teams will change leagues. No longer will...
MADERA, CA

