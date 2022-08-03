ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale boy finds a four-legged friend, protector

Linden McDaniel, 5, was born two minutes after his brother Declan. At first, things were the same for the twins. They rolled over on their bellies around the same time. They walked together. They even began saying their first words, “mama” and “dada,” around the same time.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
#Wig#Make A Wish
NBC San Diego

Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm

It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
AZFamily

Puppy rescued from dumpster in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters. The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.
AVONDALE, AZ
sandiegodowntownnews.com

At 78 years old, Hob Nob Hill is new again

One of San Diego’s oldest and most cherished restaurants has been reborn. If you haven’t set foot into Hob Nob Hill since Covid reared its menacing head in early 2020, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The restaurant, which doubles as a bakery, was given one of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for 'movement' on enforcement

In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER

August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sduptownnews.com

County getting ready to install naloxene vending machines

The County of San Diego is readying a new tool to help fight the growing number of opioid overdoses in the region. The County will install 12 naloxone vending machines throughout the region by next summer, with half of them scheduled to go up by the end of this year.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

Backpacks and School Supplies Giveaway at Super Saturday Event

Child Support Services is holding a Super Saturday event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 13 to giveaway hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to all children who attend, until supplies run out. The event will be held at the Department of Child Support Services central office, at 3666 Kearny Villa Rd.
SAN DIEGO, CA

