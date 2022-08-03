Read on www.dailyadvent.com
Scottsdale boy finds a four-legged friend, protector
Linden McDaniel, 5, was born two minutes after his brother Declan. At first, things were the same for the twins. They rolled over on their bellies around the same time. They walked together. They even began saying their first words, “mama” and “dada,” around the same time.
‘We're Having the Baby': Lifeguard Jumps in to Help Mom in Labor at the Pool
The pool feels quiet on Sundays at the YMCA of Northern Colorado. Lifeguard Natalie Lucas, 18, works alone to watch fewer than a dozen people swimming. July 24 was an exception to a lazy Sunday when a swimmer gave birth beside the pool. “I’ve always seen childbirth in movies and...
What is that castle-like building off I-5?
You might have called it "Disneyland" growing up. You can't go inside, but you can explore the grounds.
Beagles Rescued From Breeding Center Become Guests Of Honor At Joyful Party
The dogs, saved from a facility that bred beagles for research, are now being celebrated for the "beauty of their existence."
Man Protests Two Tree Removals by Handcuffing Himself to Tree | San Diego
08.03.2022 | 11:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The resident Andy Stinson sits under the shade of these Ficus trees every day to watch the sunset. he believes that he is being retaliated at by the H.O.A. President of the City Scene H.O.A. and the trees have been ordered to be moved.
‘Slow’ cute: Adorable baby sloth born at San Diego Zoo
A fan-favorite animal family at the San Diego Zoo has a new member.
20-year-old orca dies at SeaWorld San Diego following infection
A 20-year-old orca died Thursday night at SeaWorld due to an infection, according to the entertainment company.
Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm
It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
Have Your Cake and Eat It Too at Vista’s Little Cakes — ‘Food Network’s Cupcake Wars’ Winner
Red Velvet, chocolate, lemon berry — whatever kind of yummy cupcake flavors you like to splurge on — will be available at Little Cakes Kitchen’s second store in San Diego County. Having opened its first store a decade ago, Little Cakes will celebrate another milestone when it...
Puppy rescued from dumpster in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters. The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.
Handel’s Preparing Downtown Oceanside Location
Popular Ice Cream Chain Putting Final Touches on Latest North County Spot
News Now: San Diego shooting, border rescue Friday
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Updates from overnight, including a shooting and a harrowing border rescue, before other top stories of the week and your local forecast.
At 78 years old, Hob Nob Hill is new again
One of San Diego’s oldest and most cherished restaurants has been reborn. If you haven’t set foot into Hob Nob Hill since Covid reared its menacing head in early 2020, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. The restaurant, which doubles as a bakery, was given one of...
Sura Korean BBQ to Join The Mix at Millenia
Team from Common Theory Working on Korean BBQ Concept
Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement
In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER
August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
Dr. Seuss’ home on sale for the first time in 75 years
Theodor Geisel, better known to the world as “Dr. Seuss,” created all of his most famous works from the apex of the 5000-square foot estate,
County getting ready to install naloxene vending machines
The County of San Diego is readying a new tool to help fight the growing number of opioid overdoses in the region. The County will install 12 naloxone vending machines throughout the region by next summer, with half of them scheduled to go up by the end of this year.
Backpacks and School Supplies Giveaway at Super Saturday Event
Child Support Services is holding a Super Saturday event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 13 to giveaway hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to all children who attend, until supplies run out. The event will be held at the Department of Child Support Services central office, at 3666 Kearny Villa Rd.
