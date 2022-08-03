Biden's national security adviser doubles down on Taiwan policy after Pelosi visit

Read on www.npr.org
Related
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year
Larry Summers has been ripping Biden on inflation for over a year, but he might have just saved his presidency and the economy. In an unexpected turn of events, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he’d reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a bill aimed at fighting climate change, taxing high earners and corporations, and addressing health care issues.
Biden says Trump made 'gigantic mistake' withdrawing US from Iran nuclear deal
President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Wednesday that former President Donald Trump made a "gigantic mistake" withdrawing the US from the Iran nuclear deal and said Iran was closer now to acquiring a nuclear weapon.
Taiwan: Peter Doocy scolded by White House for ‘insulting’ Biden
Fox News reporter Peter Doocy was scolded by White House spokesperson John Kirby for asking why Joe Biden has not calledChinese president Xi Jinping while isolating with Covid.When Mr Doocy asked why a call had not been scheduled given the president’s “free time”, Mr Kirby said: “He’s been working all the way through his illness... that’s a little bit insulting...You suggested he has a lot of free time as if he’s not doing anything.”Mr Doocy’s question came after China conducted military exercises near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi visited the island.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Killing of top al-Qaida leader is Biden’s ‘Bin Laden moment’, Fox News host saysUS basketball star Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in prison by Russian courtJoe Biden signs second executive order on abortion care
RELATED PEOPLE
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
thecentersquare.com
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Barack and Michelle Obama to return to White House for portrait unveiling
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the White House later this fall for the unveiling of their White House portraits, according to an Obama spokesperson and the White House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump official considered faking heart attack to disrupt Helsinki press conference: Book
Fiona Hill, onetime adviser on Russia to former President Donald Trump, considered faking a heart attack to put a stop to Trump's infamous 2018 press conference in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a new book.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Washington Examiner
We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse
In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
White House deems Harris a 'close contact' of COVID-positive Biden
The White House has deemed Vice President Kamala Harris a close contact of President Joe Biden following his positive COVID-19 test Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republicans tell Hunter Biden's financial advisor to turn over all information on Biden family business deals - including 'suspicious activity' flagged by Wells Fargo
House Republicans on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform are requesting that Hunter Biden's financial adviser hand over to the group all information on the Biden family business dealings. 'Committee Republicans are committed to following Hunter Biden's money trail— consisting of many complex, international transactions worth millions of dollars,'...
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
International Business Times
Russia Is Sending 'People To Their Deaths' As More Soldiers Die In Ukraine
Russian commanders are sending hundreds of people to their deaths in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, evidence obtained by Ukrainian intelligence showed. "They just sit there and send 20 to 200 people to their deaths, and that's it," a Russian soldier told his fellow trooper in an alleged call intercepted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Chief Directorate of Intelligence.
How Biden bungled the Pelosi trip
The White House's muddled messaging gave Beijing a big win.
Hunter's vice: Joe Biden reportedly met with Chinese businessmen tied to son at White House in 2014
Joe Biden reportedly met with two Chinese businessmen tied to Hunter Biden's company at the White House in 2014, according to White House visitor logs.
Washington Examiner
Is Joe Biden a compromised president?
The knives came out for former President Donald Trump the day he launched his 2016 presidential run and continued to follow him throughout his presidency. First came the Russia hoax that, despite its ultimate failure, managed to inflict irreparable damage on his presidency. Demoralized that their efforts to prevent Trump...
Russia Having 'More and More Difficulties Conducting War in Ukraine': Rice
Rice, an adviser to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, blamed Russia's "immoral" troops for the military's struggling invasion.
'The United States will find you and take you out': Quotes of the Week
This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) embarked on a controversial trip to Taiwan, President Joe Biden announced the death of a top terrorist leader, and Washington reacted to an expansive spending proposal unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).
Comments / 0