The Path from Wabash County to Indiana State Fair Queen for Alyssa McKillip

Kokomo High School wins 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo High School has won the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day competition. Sixteen marching bands representing 20 Indiana high schools advanced to the semifinals of the annual competition at the state fairgrounds Friday night before the Marching Wildkats took home the title. The Top 10, as...
wbiw.com
Updated procession route information for the funeral of Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD – There have been changes made to the original procession route. The following is the most current procession route and the changes have been highlighted:. The procession route from ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:
WNDU
Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Details regarding the visitation and funeral for late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski have been announced. Walorski died in a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday. Three others were killed in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers. According to Palmer Funeral Home, visitation will...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash.
Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
A 38-year-old veteran was gunned down in a remote Indiana cemetery after confronting a group who had sped down his road and nearly struck his wife while shouting profanities and making obscene gestures toward her, court documents reveal.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
WNDU
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Visitation arrangements have been made for Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee after she died in a crash in Elkhart County on Wednesday afternoon that also killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Schmucker was the driver of the other vehicle killed in that...
abc57.com
Indiana State trooper returns from military deployment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana State trooper recently returned home from a 13-month military deployment with the United States Army Reserve. Trooper Korinne Reinke will return to road patrol duties in Elkhart County soon. Trooper Reinke has been a member of the Army Reserve for eight years and holds...
woofboomnews.com
“Disgusting:” Word Used By Congressman About Elwood Cop Killing
Reaction to the killing of an Elwood police officer continues – 6th District Congressman Greg Pence. He had more thoughts about this subject – hear the entire segment on This Weekend in Delaware County Saturday on WMUN – 92-5FM and 1340AM. More local news briefs are below…
Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor fallen Elwood officer
FISHERS, Ind. — On Friday a visitation was held for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old Army veteran and Fishers native was killed last Sunday in the line of duty. For five hours, people from across the country came to ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects, including law enforcement officers from as […]
Remains found in Miami County are those of 18-year-old Karena McClerkin missing from Kokomo since 2016
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police confirmed remains found in rural Miami County in July are those of missing 18-year-old Karena McClerkin. The Kokomo teenager had been missing since October 2016. In July, police arrested 57-year-old Flint Vincent Farmer in connection with her murder. The investigation found McClerkin was last...
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
DNA confirms remains found in Miami County those of woman missing since 2016
An investigation into skeletal remains discovered in rural Miami County has confirmed the fate of a Kokomo woman last seen in 2016.
WNDU
SUV driven by Walorski staffer crossed center line in deadly crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has obtained new information into a crash that killed four people on Wednesday, including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two of her staffers. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews respond to fire at Huntington Zesto
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Huntington Police Department are asking people to avoid the area of North Jefferson Street after a fire. Police say the fire is happening at the Zesto in Huntington. This incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne’s NBC. All...
WNDU
Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others dead after crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Jackie Walorski, U.S. representative for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District, and three other people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. Police say it happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of State Road 19 and State Road 119 in Nappanee....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
wfft.com
Coroner IDs Ohio woman killed in US 30 crash with tractor-trailer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified an 88-year-old Ohio woman who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer a week ago. The coroner says 88-year-old Mary Helen Richards of Bellevue was a passenger in a car that turned into the path of a semi on U.S. 30 and Franke Road on July 29th.
WANE-TV
Noble County woman shot with arrow, in stable condition
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was brought to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in her lower back with an arrow. Police say they were dispatched to Glory Avenue in Kendallville where they found a woman in the garage of the home who had been shot with an arrow. She was brought to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and is in stable condition.
inkfreenews.com
GoFundMe Set Up For 3-Year-Old Warsaw Boy
MILFORD – Family and friends of Elliot Slusser have organized a gofundme page to help offset costs associated with his battle with cancer. The three-year-old is at Riley’s Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and being treated for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Watch a Facebook video about Elliot Slusser here.
