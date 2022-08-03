MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead the Blue Jays to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins Sunday. Merrifield was originally called out at the plate, but the call was reversed after Twins catcher Gary Sanchez was deemed to have interfered with Merrifield, whose right foot collided with Sanchez’s left leg as he slid into home plate. The out would have ended the inning. Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected for arguing the call, the eighth time in his career he was thrown out and third this season. Toronto remained two games ahead of Tampa Bay for the top wild card in the American League. Minnesota’s lead in the AL Central shrank to one game after a win by Cleveland.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 MINUTES AGO