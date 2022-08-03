ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, MO

tncontentexchange.com

Fenton firefighters try to rescue man from Meramec River as he flees from police

FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued. The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.
FENTON, MO
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 4 juveniles after chase ends in crash on I-35E

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound I-35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a vehicle they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the state patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response.Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen car, which then swerved and hit the median. Police say the suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot from officers.Police quickly arrested the fleeing suspects -  a 14-year-old boy and three girls ages ranging 15-17 years old. Two of the girls were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
SAINT PAUL, MN
midriversnewsmagazine.com

O’Fallon to replace three outdoor warning sirens

O’Fallon has 16 outdoor warning sirens positioned throughout the city, operated in conjunction with the St. Charles County Emergency Alert System. The sirens are designed to be heard if a resident is outdoors. Warnings are sounded for tornados and other threats to public safety. The city uses a 20-year...
O'FALLON, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Auto repair shop approved along Highway K near Crusher Drive

Christian Brothers Automotive had requested a conditional use permit CUP) for a new auto repair service to be located along Hwy. K, north of Crusher Drive and south of Waterbury Falls Drive. The land is lot 3A of Waterbury Town Center, zoned C-2/PUD general business district. At its July 28...
O'FALLON, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Copperfield subdivision still seeking information about assistance

The city of O'Fallon has posted a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document on ofallon.mo.us. That document can be viewed and/or downloaded by anyone in O'Fallon affected by the recent rains and flooding. Questions and answers include contacts for bulk trash and debris pickup, floodplain information, sewage coming in through basement...
O'FALLON, MO
wsiu.org

UPDATE: Two people hit by a train in Washington Co. identified

The Washington County Coroner's has identified two people hit by an Amtrak train early Wednesday morning. 28-year-old Curtis Braswell of Marble Hill, Missouri and 21-year-old Della Blewett of Mt. Vernon were both pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office says it appears both were in the railroad tracks just...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals gun from Affton gun store

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are searching for a man seen stealing a gun from a St. Louis County store in mid-July. On July 19, a man walked into a gun store in Affton at 4:30 p.m. and stole a semi-automatic handgun. Police said the man hid the gun in his shorts before walking out.
AFFTON, MO
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
KMOV

News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
MISSOURI STATE
Here is when school starts in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – While some students may not want to see their summer break come to an end, the new school year is right around the corner. To make it simple to find out when your child heads back to school, Ozarksfirst has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the […]
CBS LA

6 killed in fiery crash in Windsor Hills neighborhood

Officials with the California Highway Patrol reported that three adults, one infant and a fetus have died in a fiery crash in a Windsor Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Authorities later announced that a sixth victim was discovered in the burned out wreckage of another vehicle.Eight others, six kids and two adults, suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. Another person was treated at the scene. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1:41 p.m. near Slauson and La Brea Avenue.According to the CHP, the 40-year-old driver of a gray Mercedes-Benz ran a red...
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA

