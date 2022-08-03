ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Copperfield subdivision still seeking information about assistance

The city of O'Fallon has posted a frequently asked questions (FAQ) document on ofallon.mo.us. That document can be viewed and/or downloaded by anyone in O'Fallon affected by the recent rains and flooding. Questions and answers include contacts for bulk trash and debris pickup, floodplain information, sewage coming in through basement...
O'FALLON, MO
Auto repair shop approved along Highway K near Crusher Drive

Christian Brothers Automotive had requested a conditional use permit CUP) for a new auto repair service to be located along Hwy. K, north of Crusher Drive and south of Waterbury Falls Drive. The land is lot 3A of Waterbury Town Center, zoned C-2/PUD general business district. At its July 28...
O'FALLON, MO

