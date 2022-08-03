Here’s How BCS’s Reggie White, AL Teacher of the Year, Spent His Summer

Read on www.birminghamtimes.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Alabama 2022
Online colleges in Alabama range from the large University of Alabama system campuses to private Christian colleges. Among them, you're sure to find the bachelor's or master's program for your academic and career goals. Many of the programs listed here are designed for working adults and prepare graduates for employment or career advancement in Alabama's top industries.
birminghamtimes.com
Alabama poet laureate Ashley M. Jones awarded $50,000 grant from the Academy of American Poets
Alabama poet laureate Ashley Jones has been awarded $50,000 to support her public poetry projects. The Academy of American Poets has announced that it is awarding a combined total of $1.1 million to its 2022 cohort of Poet Laureate Fellows. The fellowship, which launched in 2019 in partnership with the Mellon Foundation, awards $50,000 to 22 poet laureates around the nation who have “made positive contributions to their communities in these roles and beyond,” according to a press release from the Academy.
wbrc.com
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
greensborowatchman.com
Hale County College and Career Academy welcomes new principal, Dr. Marlon B. Murray
Dr. Marlon B. Murray is a life-long resident of Tuscaloosa and graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School. He attended Berry College earning a Bachelor’s degree in Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. He earned his Master’s from Jacksonville State University. He also earned his certification in Education Administration and Supervision from the University of Alabama. He acquired the Education Specialist degree from the University of West Alabama in Instructional Leadership. He recently received a Doctorate in Rural Education from the University of West Alabama. He has a keen interest in youth sports and athletics and currently is engaged with them.
WSFA
Referee shortage could soon hurt Alabama sports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While we’re all ready for the start of football season--the biggest off season challenge may be finding officials to referee the games. This is a national problem. We spoke with a handful of referees and the director of officials for the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and they stress the problem has only grown over the last seven years in Alabama.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama organizations, volunteers provide free haircuts and school supplies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It is down to the wire for parents in Central Alabama who are trying to get their kids ready for the new school year. Watch the video above to see how some in the community are easing the burden for parents.
Shelby Reporter
Cynthia Todd appointed as first African American woman to UM Board of Trustees
MONTEVALLO – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Cynthia Todd to serve on the University of Montevallo Board of Trustees. Todd is the first Black woman to serve as a UM trustee. “I appreciate you serving in this capacity, and I am confident you will render valuable service to...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
birminghamtimes.com
Dissatisfied With Public Education, These Parents Founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham
In 2020, with a shared vision, Yalonda Chandler and Jennifer Duckworth co-founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham (BHOB)—a community of homeschool families with a “vision … to create a safe place for Black and brown children to learn, play, and grow,” according to the group’s website.
ironcity.ink
Holy Family Cristo Rey names new president
Isabel Rubio has been named President of Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School effective August 15, 2022. “Isabel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School,” said Dan Sansone, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Now more than ever it is critical we provide our scholars with the tools they need to succeed when they graduate. Isabel’s focus on curriculum development and performance will ensure each student reaches their full potential.”
wbrc.com
Charity motorcycle ride in Tuscaloosa to benefit fallen officers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two fallen officers from west Alabama will be remembered once again over the weekend in two counties. Three local groups are coming together to host the Back the Blue Benefit motorcycle ride. The ride begins in Tuscaloosa on August 6 and ends at the Bibb County Courthouse.
247Sports
Alabama QB depth chart: Nick Saban sees 'really good attitude' in Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson behind Bryce Young
Bryce Young is Alabama's starting quarterback, but what about his backup? Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the two behind the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, including a "really good attitude" in Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. "I don't really know what the mindset of the quarterbacks are,...
wvtm13.com
Barber offers free services to kids ahead of the new school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Students get to enjoy free haircuts, braids and school supplies ahead of the new semester, thanks to Birmingham area stylists. This year's Kutz 4 Kids event will be the 7th annual giveaway at Straight Line Barbershop. Barber Robert Banks said he hopes the event will help...
nomadlawyer.org
Birmingham : Top 6 Attractive Places to Visit in Birmingham, Alabama
If you’re interested in seeing an old city, consider a visit to Birmingham, Alabama. The city is rich in history and boasts many unique landmarks, museums, and roadside attractions. Visitors can marvel at the iconic Vulcan the Iron Man, which towers over the city, or visit the Sloss Furnaces, which are safe and fascinating industrial ruins. Motorcycle enthusiasts can take a tour of the world’s largest motorcycle museum, which was once a factory.
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall. Now, she’s suing UAB.
In a federal lawsuit, a former UAB student claims she was raped by a star football player in Blazer Hall. University police, she said, did not investigate the incident but told her "it happens" and walked her back to her dorm. The university denies any wrongdoing in the case.
Goodman: Allegations against UAB involving rape can’t be ignored
The mishandling of sexual assault allegations is a disturbing pattern in higher education. For those reasons alone, this latest lawsuit involving a former student at UAB demands full attention. It cannot be ignored. Truth to power is what we say in journalism. Justice, we like to believe, is what protects...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Greek Picnic to raise money for charity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Greek Picnic returns to Birmingham on Saturday. Learn more in the video above. The event was created to serve as a networking opportunity for members of the Pan-Hellenic Council. This year's activities include a community service project, a stroll competition and nightlife entertainment. The...
Pastor Mike Jr. wins big at the 2022 Stellar Awards
The hits keep coming for Pastor Mike McClure Jr. He's won 11 Stellar Music Awards in the last three years.
