Oakland Politics Professor Reviews Michigan Primary Election! | Megacast Interview, August 3, 2022

Tim Hygh, the Executive Director of the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau talks about the state of tourism in the UP and at Mackinac Island. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/...

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO