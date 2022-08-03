Oakland Politics Professor Reviews Michigan Primary Election! | Megacast Interview, August 3, 2022

Read on civiccentertv.com
The MIchigan Tourism Economy, Supporting Families with Cancer & More! | Full Megacast, August 5, 2022
On today's edition of the Oakland County & Michigan Megacasts, host Tyler Kieft speaks Kids Kicking Cancer's Cindy Cohen, and discusses how conflict ca be a positive force in your life with Gabe Karp from Detroit Venture Partners!. In the Michigan Megacast hour, Dave Scott talks about tourism...
MEDC Official Talks Michigan Tourism’s Impact Across Industries | Megacast Interview, August 5, 2022
Michigan Economic Development Corporation Media & Communications Manager, Otie McKinley talks about the impact of travel and tourism on the automotive industry, the upcoming ESTO conference in Grand Rapids and more!
Mackinac Island Tourism Official Talks Michigan’s Iconic Island!| Megacast Interview, August 5, 2022
Tim Hygh, the Executive Director of the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau talks about the state of tourism in the UP and at Mackinac Island.
The Splash Live – August 5, 2022
Splash host Dave Scott dives into the events, news, and people that make the Greater West Bloomfield community shine!. Dentist Adam Fienman joins the Splash Live to discuss the upcoming surge of back to school scenarios. Sports, Check-ups, & more!. Then, Greater West Bloomfield's Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzanne...
“Splash LIVE” Interview – Suzanne Levine
Then, Greater West Bloomfield's Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzanne Levine drops by to chat about the upcoming Cup of Connections, and highlights opportunities for businesses to flourish in GWB!
