Dissatisfied With Public Education, These Parents Founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham

Sky Changes
3d ago
Awesome! Step in the right direction.. reclaim your child.. the state should not be raising our children.
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
ABC 33/40 News
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama school systems add mental health resources for students
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — This year, schools across central Alabama are adding more mental health resources for students as they return to the classroom. The pandemic brought to light an issue that goes deeper than the classroom: a realization that academic success can’t come without social and emotional support. Learn more in the video above.
‘I just want him to know’: Woman searches for biological father with Alabama ties
Graduating college, traveling the world, getting married, all things that 29-year-old Kaylena Mushen has done before the age of 30. Now, she has one more goal.
birminghamtimes.com
Why Homeschooling Continues a Viable Option for Many Black Families in Alabama
When it came to homeschooling her three children, Tegan Frazier of Montgomery, Alabama, wanted to make sure they got the attention they needed as opposed to being in a classroom with 20 or more other students. Erica Kelly of Birmingham decided to homeschool her two school-age children because she was...
wvtm13.com
Barber offers free services to kids ahead of the new school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Students get to enjoy free haircuts, braids and school supplies ahead of the new semester, thanks to Birmingham area stylists. This year's Kutz 4 Kids event will be the 7th annual giveaway at Straight Line Barbershop. Barber Robert Banks said he hopes the event will help...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
wbrc.com
The Way Station to become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Way Station will become Birmingham’s first youth homeless shelter when it begins accepting clients this fall. Caroline Bundy is the Director of Development at AIDS Alabama. She said the idea for the Way Station came to her in November of 2017 when she noticed a tremendous gap of services for youths experiencing homelessness.
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
wbrc.com
America’s First Federal Credit Union and WBRC FOX6 News Rising Star Scholarship
America’s First Federal Credit Union and WBRC FOX6 News Rising Star Scholarship. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A NOMINEE’S CHANCE OF WINNING. America’s First Federal Credit Union, and not WBRC, is solely responsible for awarding of prize pack, judging of interview...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
wbrc.com
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s Old Gray Lady will host the Morehouse Tuskegee Classic for the second year in a row. Morehouse College and Tuskegee University have had a long-standing tradition of facing off on the gridiron, and that tradition will continue at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Greek Picnic to raise money for charity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Greek Picnic returns to Birmingham on Saturday. Learn more in the video above. The event was created to serve as a networking opportunity for members of the Pan-Hellenic Council. This year's activities include a community service project, a stroll competition and nightlife entertainment. The...
wbrc.com
Scott Thurmond sworn in as Birmingham Chief of Police
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officer Scott Thurmond was sworn in as Birmingham’s Chief of Police on August 5, 2022. Thurmond has been serving as the interim since January. The 23 year veteran said becoming Chief is the highest honor, but it was never a goal of his. “As many...
momcollective.com
Birmingham Mom Collective :: Introducing Tameka
I have lived here all my life. Born in Birmingham, I was raised in the small town of Alabaster where I currently reside with my family. I enjoyed my childhood of growing up in the south and love the fact that I get to share it with my children! We have so many places and things to explore with your kids, family, and friends. This city has history and has grown tremendously over the years. I consider Birmingham to be a great place to be a mom and raise your family. The southern hospitality and family oriented atmosphere brings a family feel. Between coffee shops, ice cream parlors, parks, restaurants, and entertainment, you can always find something to do in the city.
Birmingham business owner donates brand new instruments to local high school marching bands
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thanks to a local business owner’s generous donation, five high school marching bands in Jefferson County are starting the new school year with brand new instruments. Mike Cohen owns Mike’s Fine Jewelry and Pawn Shop. He teamed up with Bethel Baptist Church for the donation, and band members received their instruments […]
wbrc.com
The Vincent community reacts to racist text messages
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - We spoke to residents in Vincent about the city dissolving its Police department in the wake of allegations the city’s assistant police chief sent racist text messages. Lois Garrett was born and raised in Vincent. When she heard about what was going on, she said...
ironcity.ink
Holy Family Cristo Rey names new president
Isabel Rubio has been named President of Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School effective August 15, 2022. “Isabel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School,” said Dan Sansone, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Now more than ever it is critical we provide our scholars with the tools they need to succeed when they graduate. Isabel’s focus on curriculum development and performance will ensure each student reaches their full potential.”
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
nomadlawyer.org
Birmingham : Top 6 Attractive Places to Visit in Birmingham, Alabama
If you’re interested in seeing an old city, consider a visit to Birmingham, Alabama. The city is rich in history and boasts many unique landmarks, museums, and roadside attractions. Visitors can marvel at the iconic Vulcan the Iron Man, which towers over the city, or visit the Sloss Furnaces, which are safe and fascinating industrial ruins. Motorcycle enthusiasts can take a tour of the world’s largest motorcycle museum, which was once a factory.
Bham Now
7 Black-owned retail shops in Birmingham for a fresh ‘fit
It’s about that time where everyone is tired of the heat and looking to mix up their wardrobe for the anticipation of the changing season. If that’s you, be sure to check out these seven Black-owned retail shops to get a fresh fit for fall. 1. Bridge +...
