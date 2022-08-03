US Economy: Gas Prices Dip To $4 Per Gallon Average After Record Highs In June

Read on www.ibtimes.com
Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week
Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build
HOUSTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Steady As Market Juggles Supply Shortage, Demand Worries
Oil prices steadied in Asia trade on Friday, after hitting their lowest levels since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session, as the market juggled concerns of supply shortage and slower demand. Brent crude rose 13 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.25 a barrel by 0330 GMT, while...
Oil prices hit lowest since Ukraine invasion amid recession fears
LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Global oil prices dropped on Thursday to their lowest levels since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, as traders fretted over the possibility of an economic recession later this year that could torpedo energy demand.
US Crude Oil Prices Fall to Pre-Invasion Level, Investors Digest OPEC Move
Crude oil futures are cratering in the middle of the trading week, with the US contract sliding below $91 for the first time since the military conflict in Eastern Europe started. Investors homed in on the latest storage data and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 5, 2022
WTI crude oil recently fell through the bottom of its descending triangle pattern to signal that a selloff that’s the same size as the formation is underway. Price seems to be encountering support around $87.50 per barrel, so a pullback could follow. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the...
Saudi Arabia sets Sept crude prices to Asia at record high
SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised September crude oil prices for Asian buyers to record high levels despite falling refining margins.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Set To End Week Near Multi-month Lows On Recession Fears
Oil prices on Friday stayed near their lowest levels since February as concerns over a possible recession and a fall in fuel demand continued to rattle markets. Brent crude rose 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $94.49 a barrel by 1226 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $88.81.
International Business Times
Australia's Central Bank Warns Economy To Slow Sharply As Inflation Soars
Australia's central bank on Friday warned inflation was heading to three-decade highs requiring further hikes in interest rates that would slow growth sharply, making it tough to keep the economy on an "even keel". In its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) jacked up its...
International Business Times
Oil Languishes On Recession Fears; Unconcerned Stocks Climb On
Oil languished near its lowest since the start of the war in Ukraine on Friday on fears of a global recession, though stocks ignored such worries, gaining ahead of U.S. jobs data that will give another clue to the health of the world's largest economy. Benchmark Brent crude futures were...
International Business Times
European Stocks Slip, Oil Recovers, Traders Await U.S. Jobs Data
European equities slipped slightly on Friday but were still set for a weekly gain, while traders waited for U.S. jobs data due later in the session to give clues as to the health of the world's largest economy. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was...
International Business Times
How Sanctions And Geopolitics Affects Russian Companies And Their Investment Programs
Geopolitical uncertainty and the difficulties arisen both with products exports and with imports of goods necessary for their production are forcing Russian companies to radically revise their investment programs. "We have experienced all sorts of crises, but nothing like this has ever happened before," Viktor Rashnikov, the board chairman and...
International Business Times
Indonesian GDP Growth Accelerates In Q2, Beats Forecast
Indonesia's economic growth accelerated in the April-June quarter amid an export boom driven by rising commodity prices, official data showed on Friday, but monetary tightening, rising inflation and a global recession risk threaten the outlook. Second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was up 5.44% on a year earlier, showing the fastest...
Benzinga
Nasdaq Edges Higher; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.23% to 32,737.00 while the NASDAQ rose 0.05% to 12,674.01. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 4,151.02. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares climbed 0.7% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
International Business Times
U.S. Job Growth Seen Slowing In July; But Far From Recession Levels
U.S. job growth likely slowed in July, but the pace was probably strong enough to keep the unemployment rate at 3.6% for a fifth straight month, offering the strongest evidence yet that the economy was not in recession. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is expected to...
International Business Times
Dollar On Backfoot Ahead Of Key U.S. Jobs Data
The dollar crept higher on Friday but struggled to recoup its losses after falling by its sharpest pace in two weeks, as investors remained on tenterhooks ahead of U.S. jobs data and amid growing worries about a recession. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Extend Losses On Demand Worries
Oil prices extended losses on Friday, after hitting their lowest since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session, as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on global economic growth and demand. Brent crude dropped 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.02 a barrel by 0047 GMT,...
Crude oil is falling on signs of weak demand
U.S. crude prices continue to tumble as stockpiles of oil and gas climb. Why it matters: Falling energy prices could help lower the next round of inflation readings, reducing pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue the rate-raising campaign that clobbered the stock market during the first half. Driving the...
CNBC
Bet on a big drop in oil, says top commodities analyst
Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at Citi, on what backwardation in the energy markets means for oil stocks. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman, Bonawyn Eison and Tim Seymour.
