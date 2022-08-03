ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Economy: Gas Prices Dip To $4 Per Gallon Average After Record Highs In June

By Maggie Valenti
International Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
International Business Times

Oil Prices Steady As Market Juggles Supply Shortage, Demand Worries

Oil prices steadied in Asia trade on Friday, after hitting their lowest levels since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session, as the market juggled concerns of supply shortage and slower demand. Brent crude rose 13 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.25 a barrel by 0330 GMT, while...
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 5, 2022

WTI crude oil recently fell through the bottom of its descending triangle pattern to signal that a selloff that’s the same size as the formation is underway. Price seems to be encountering support around $87.50 per barrel, so a pullback could follow. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that the...
International Business Times

Oil Prices Set To End Week Near Multi-month Lows On Recession Fears

Oil prices on Friday stayed near their lowest levels since February as concerns over a possible recession and a fall in fuel demand continued to rattle markets. Brent crude rose 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $94.49 a barrel by 1226 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27 cents, or 0.3%, at $88.81.
International Business Times

Australia's Central Bank Warns Economy To Slow Sharply As Inflation Soars

Australia's central bank on Friday warned inflation was heading to three-decade highs requiring further hikes in interest rates that would slow growth sharply, making it tough to keep the economy on an "even keel". In its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) jacked up its...
International Business Times

Oil Languishes On Recession Fears; Unconcerned Stocks Climb On

Oil languished near its lowest since the start of the war in Ukraine on Friday on fears of a global recession, though stocks ignored such worries, gaining ahead of U.S. jobs data that will give another clue to the health of the world's largest economy. Benchmark Brent crude futures were...
International Business Times

European Stocks Slip, Oil Recovers, Traders Await U.S. Jobs Data

European equities slipped slightly on Friday but were still set for a weekly gain, while traders waited for U.S. jobs data due later in the session to give clues as to the health of the world's largest economy. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was...
International Business Times

How Sanctions And Geopolitics Affects Russian Companies And Their Investment Programs

Geopolitical uncertainty and the difficulties arisen both with products exports and with imports of goods necessary for their production are forcing Russian companies to radically revise their investment programs. "We have experienced all sorts of crises, but nothing like this has ever happened before," Viktor Rashnikov, the board chairman and...
International Business Times

Indonesian GDP Growth Accelerates In Q2, Beats Forecast

Indonesia's economic growth accelerated in the April-June quarter amid an export boom driven by rising commodity prices, official data showed on Friday, but monetary tightening, rising inflation and a global recession risk threaten the outlook. Second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) was up 5.44% on a year earlier, showing the fastest...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Edges Higher; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite turning higher on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.23% to 32,737.00 while the NASDAQ rose 0.05% to 12,674.01. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.10% to 4,151.02. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares climbed 0.7% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
International Business Times

U.S. Job Growth Seen Slowing In July; But Far From Recession Levels

U.S. job growth likely slowed in July, but the pace was probably strong enough to keep the unemployment rate at 3.6% for a fifth straight month, offering the strongest evidence yet that the economy was not in recession. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is expected to...
International Business Times

Dollar On Backfoot Ahead Of Key U.S. Jobs Data

The dollar crept higher on Friday but struggled to recoup its losses after falling by its sharpest pace in two weeks, as investors remained on tenterhooks ahead of U.S. jobs data and amid growing worries about a recession. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of...
International Business Times

Oil Prices Extend Losses On Demand Worries

Oil prices extended losses on Friday, after hitting their lowest since before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine in the previous session, as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on global economic growth and demand. Brent crude dropped 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $94.02 a barrel by 0047 GMT,...
Axios

Crude oil is falling on signs of weak demand

U.S. crude prices continue to tumble as stockpiles of oil and gas climb. Why it matters: Falling energy prices could help lower the next round of inflation readings, reducing pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue the rate-raising campaign that clobbered the stock market during the first half. Driving the...
