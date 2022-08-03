ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, IN

WANE-TV

Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD, Ind. — The funeral for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz will be held Saturday at ITOWN Church in Fishers. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., but you will see police officers start arriving at 8:30 a.m. Officers from across the state and country are expected to attend the funeral.
ELWOOD, IN
WTHR

Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance

ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
ELWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County

DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
DALEVILLE, IN
FOX59

Muncie barber shop thanking law enforcement with free haircuts

MUNCIE, Ind. — The team at Maxwell’s Barber Shop in Muncie is working to say ‘thank you’ to members of law enforcement by offering them free haircuts through the end of August. “Everybody’s always talking about paying it forward. What better person to pay it forward to than somebody who is going to lay down […]
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
LAWRENCE, IN

