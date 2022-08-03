Read on www.wwbl.com
Related
WANE-TV
Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The funeral for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz will be held Saturday at ITOWN Church in Fishers. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., but you will see police officers start arriving at 8:30 a.m. Officers from across the state and country are expected to attend the funeral.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
A 38-year-old veteran was gunned down in a remote Indiana cemetery after confronting a group who had sped down his road and nearly struck his wife while shouting profanities and making obscene gestures toward her, court documents reveal.
Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance
ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
Man charged with murder after fatal Muncie shooting at Walmart
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man in Muncie was charged Friday with murder, according to the Delaware County prosecutor. Tyler C. Abrams, 32, was also charged with criminal recklessness, obstruction of justice, and pointing a firearm. Police received a call just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday about a shooting that...
Man dies after shooting, suspects apprehended after shootout with police
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a shooting and two suspects are in custody following a shootout with police early Saturday morning. Police were called to the area of Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road at around 1:40 a.m. Officers arrived and located a victim with gunshot injuries. Officers advise the victim was found […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Court docs: Police arrest Plainfield coach accused of selling weed to students
A Plainfield High School assistant football coach was arrested on drug dealing charges and is accused of selling marijuana to students, per court documents.
Fox 59
365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
WISH-TV
4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
Muncie barber shop thanking law enforcement with free haircuts
MUNCIE, Ind. — The team at Maxwell’s Barber Shop in Muncie is working to say ‘thank you’ to members of law enforcement by offering them free haircuts through the end of August. “Everybody’s always talking about paying it forward. What better person to pay it forward to than somebody who is going to lay down […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies, 3 teens taken to hospital after Greenwood crash involving semi
Greenwood Police say one man is dead and three 17-year-olds were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday.
WIBC.com
Mr. Elliott Strays From the Straight and Narrow and Winds Up in the Federal Pen
INDIANAPOLIS--Damion Elliott has led a life that has taken him to jail and prison several times, for drug and gun offenses. With his latest conviction, he will go to federal prison for nearly five years. Elliot was caught dealing heroin while he was on parole. Elliott, 28, of Indianapolis, was...
Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor fallen Elwood officer
FISHERS, Ind. — On Friday a visitation was held for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old Army veteran and Fishers native was killed last Sunday in the line of duty. For five hours, people from across the country came to ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects, including law enforcement officers from as […]
Pedestrian injured, multiple cars struck when driver loses control at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured when a driver lost control of their vehicle at Indianapolis International Airport early Friday. The incident, which was reported around 1 a.m., occurred outside the passenger arrivals area on the lower level, near baggage claim. An...
wwbl.com
Senator Braun Calls for Maximum Penalties For Criminals Who Target Cops
Following the murder of an Elwood, Indiana police officer by a career criminal who had previously shot at police, Indiana Senator Mike Braun is calling for passage of the Thin Blue Line Act of which he is a co-sponsor. It makes the targeting, killing, or attempted killing of a police...
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
Marion child in hospital after fire, brother directed crews to her from roof
MARION, Ind. — An eight-year-old Marion girl is in the hospital breathing through a machine after a fire at her home early Thursday morning. Kaylin McGhee was pulled unresponsive from her second story window after her brother pointed fire crews to where she was at. Kaylin’s mother, Lindsey McGhee, said her daughter is at Riley […]
WISH-TV
New Castle police at schools Thursday after 911 text about active shooter
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Members of the New Castle Police Department will be at area schools Thursday after someone sent a 911 text Wednesday about an active shooter at an elementary school. Just before 2:30 p.m., Henry County dispatchers received a 911 text warning of a possible active...
Comments / 0