ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

Comments / 0

Related
calcoasttimes.com

Fire damages rural Templeton home

A fire damaged a house in rural Templeton Friday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported a house on fire at 510 Sequoia Lane, according to Cal Fire. Both Cal Fire personnel and Paso Robles firefighters battled the blaze. Firefighters contained the blaze to two rooms of the house....
TEMPLETON, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Police arrest man for botched bank robbery in SLO

Police officers arrested an unarmed, would-be robber who fled without any money after allegedly demanding cash from Mechanics Bank in San Luis Obispo on Thursday. Shortly before 4:40 p.m.,Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 40, of SLO walked into Mechanics Bank at 2276 Broad Street and presented a note demanding money. Ferguson fled shortly after making the demand, according to the SLO Police Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Grover Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
Arroyo Grande, CA
Crime & Safety
Grover Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Grover Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sheriff's Detectives Seize Drugs During Warrant Service

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau have arrested a Santa Maria man and seized a large amount of various illegal drugs. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100-block of north Curryer Street. As a result of this warrant, detectives seized approximately 17,000 suspected counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower, 27 grams of MDMA or ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of cocaine and hundreds of acid tabs.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Man sets Lompoc mental health facility on fire with people inside

A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Tyler Smith#Traffic Accident
calcoasttimes.com

Paso Robles apartment fire destroys units, displaces residents

A fire destroyed two apartments and damaged others at a complex in Paso Robles Wednesday morning, displacing residents. Shortly before 11 a.m., a caller reported the fire burning at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Olive Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found two units fully engulfed in flames that had spread to nearby vegetation, according to the city of Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Paso Robles Press

Residential Fire in Paso Destroyed Two Apartment Units

PASO ROBLES — Mid-morning on Wednesday, Paso Robles and Emergency Services responded to a reported multifamily residential structure fire on Olive Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 3 to discover two fully involved units with multiple exposures threatened. Due to fire progression and potential, a second alarm was requested. The structure fire spread into nearby vegetation and a wildland response was ordered.
PASO ROBLES, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for July 25 to 31

On July 25, Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 35, of California, was arrested at 7200 El Camino Real for possession of narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. On July 26, Lisa Marie, Ibison, 38, of Atascadero, was arrested at 6280 Morro Road for illegal camping. On July 26, Cheyne Eric...
ATASCADERO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Motorcyclist Killed in Hwy. 1 Collision Identified by Sheriff’s Office

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified 33-year-old Faysal Hekmat of Santa Maria as the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road in Lompoc. Hekmat was traveling southbound on Thursday, July 28, when a GMC Yukon heading north diverted into the...
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy