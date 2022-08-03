Read on calcoasttimes.com
Fire damages rural Templeton home
A fire damaged a house in rural Templeton Friday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m., a caller reported a house on fire at 510 Sequoia Lane, according to Cal Fire. Both Cal Fire personnel and Paso Robles firefighters battled the blaze. Firefighters contained the blaze to two rooms of the house....
Southbound Highway 101 lane blocked in Santa Margarita because of a car fire
The slow lane of southbound Highway 101 south of Highway 58 in Santa Margarita was blocked off so emergency vehicles could respond to a car fire that was threatening nearby vegetation. The post Southbound Highway 101 lane blocked in Santa Margarita because of a car fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Emergency crews respond to stranded climber stuck on Morro Rock
Emergency responders were helping guide the climber down Friday afternoon.
Police arrest man for botched bank robbery in SLO
Police officers arrested an unarmed, would-be robber who fled without any money after allegedly demanding cash from Mechanics Bank in San Luis Obispo on Thursday. Shortly before 4:40 p.m.,Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 40, of SLO walked into Mechanics Bank at 2276 Broad Street and presented a note demanding money. Ferguson fled shortly after making the demand, according to the SLO Police Department.
Police arrest San Luis Obispo man for attempted robbery or bank
San Luis Obispo Police officers arrested a man on Thursday evening for reportedly attempting to rob a local bank. The post Police arrest San Luis Obispo man for attempted robbery or bank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Detectives Seize Drugs During Warrant Service
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau have arrested a Santa Maria man and seized a large amount of various illegal drugs. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100-block of north Curryer Street. As a result of this warrant, detectives seized approximately 17,000 suspected counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower, 27 grams of MDMA or ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of cocaine and hundreds of acid tabs.
Man sets Lompoc mental health facility on fire with people inside
A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Paso Robles apartment fire destroys units, displaces residents
A fire destroyed two apartments and damaged others at a complex in Paso Robles Wednesday morning, displacing residents. Shortly before 11 a.m., a caller reported the fire burning at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Olive Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found two units fully engulfed in flames that had spread to nearby vegetation, according to the city of Paso Robles.
L.A. Weekly
Raquel Zapata Dead, Angela Rose Cline Arrested after DUI Crash on West Ocean Avenue [Lompoc, CA]
42-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near North M Street. The incident happened around 1:49 a.m., near the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue. According to Lompoc officials, a vehicle driven by Cline struck a woman as she was walking in the area. Cline then fled the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim.
Hiker cited after illegally climbing Morro Rock
Morro Bay Fire officials say someone called 911 shortly before 3 p.m. to report a climber on Morro Rock who was possibly in distress.
Residential Fire in Paso Destroyed Two Apartment Units
PASO ROBLES — Mid-morning on Wednesday, Paso Robles and Emergency Services responded to a reported multifamily residential structure fire on Olive Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 3 to discover two fully involved units with multiple exposures threatened. Due to fire progression and potential, a second alarm was requested. The structure fire spread into nearby vegetation and a wildland response was ordered.
Power line falls, sparks fire near Lake Nacimiento
A fallen power line sparked a fire and left hundreds of PG&E customers in the dark in north San Luis Obispo County on Friday afternoon.
Authorities identify Lompoc woman as victim in weekend suspected DUI crash
LOMPOC, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released the identity of the Lompoc woman who was killed by a driver suspected of driving under the influence in Lompoc on Saturday. Raquel Zapata, 42, was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries...
63-Year-Old Stephen James Kritz Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed one person in San Luis Obispo. The victim was identified as 63-year-old Stephen James Kritz from San Luis Obispo. [..]
Atascadero arrest records for July 25 to 31
On July 25, Hillery Annscheufele Hurley, 35, of California, was arrested at 7200 El Camino Real for possession of narcotic controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia. On July 26, Lisa Marie, Ibison, 38, of Atascadero, was arrested at 6280 Morro Road for illegal camping. On July 26, Cheyne Eric...
Santa Barbara Independent
Motorcyclist Killed in Hwy. 1 Collision Identified by Sheriff’s Office
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified 33-year-old Faysal Hekmat of Santa Maria as the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road in Lompoc. Hekmat was traveling southbound on Thursday, July 28, when a GMC Yukon heading north diverted into the...
Central Coast youths accused of stealing Pride flags could be charged with hate crime
The two young adults are suspected of taking a rainbow flag from a local church and posting video of a burning Pride flag, among other acts.
