ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell, OK

Muskogee Co. Deputies Arrest Domestic Assault & Battery Suspect In Haskell

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies

Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested In Connection To McAlester Gun Shop Robbery

Authorities have arrested a man in connection to a burglary that happened at a McAlester gun shop. The incident happened on July 29, 2022 at McAlester Tactical Supply. Authorities said a man entered the sales floor from a rear supply closet and stole an undetermined amount of firearms. After the...
MCALESTER, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Killed In Bixby Murder-Suicide Identified By Police

Bixby Police identified the two people killed Friday in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide. Police said Jin Yu Wang, a local Bixby spa operator, was shot and killed by Rocchio Vincenzo in a parking lot near 13161 S. Memorial. Vincenzo then shot himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
BIXBY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
Muskogee County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
Haskell, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Haskell, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Osage, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arrest made in McAlester Tactical Supply theft

MCALESTER, Okla. — Federal authorities made an arrest in connection with a brazen theft at a McAlester gun store last month. Carl Ray Holland, 32, faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. Holland was found to be in possession of several...
MCALESTER, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Accused Of Attacking, Strangling Ex-Girlfriend

A Tulsa man is behind bars accused of beating his pregnant ex-girlfriend in two separate instances and slapping her three-year-old child when she tried to help her mom. Tulsa police say Delon Taylor faces several charges tonight including kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and child abuse. "These cycles...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Baseball Bat#Law Enforcement#Muskogee Co
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Arrested For Copper Wire Theft

2 men were accused of stealing copper in Haskell this morning after local deputies stopped their vehicle near Cypress St and Wichita Ave. The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said there was a large amount of copper wire hanging out of the trunk of the vehicle. William Mason and David Foltz...
HASKELL, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of 2 Failed Car Break-Ins

A Tulsa man has been accused of attempting to break into the same car twice in one morning, the Tulsa Police Department says. Investigators say that Andrew Thomas was arrested early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near 21st and Sheridan. They say that Thomas attempted to break into a car earlier that morning, doing damage to the door before leaving the area. Tulsa Police then responded to the same location a few hours later and found Thomas sitting in the same car.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6

Police Release Body Camera Video Of High-Speed Chase In Sand Springs

Newly released body camera video shows the moment two Sand Springs Police Officers shoot at an SUV in the middle of a high-speed chase. Officers' body cameras were rolling for the length of the more than 20-minute-long pursuit. The new video shows officers' perspective as they chased after the suspects,...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Muskogee police search for stolen waterpark logs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding stolen floating logs from a local waterpark. Police say two of the floating log branches were stolen from the River County Waterpark last week. Anyone with information on the stolen floating logs is asked...
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects

Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country. According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page. Officers...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Silver Alert Canceled After Man Found Safe, Returned Home

Update 10:07 p.m.: The Silver Alert For James Barnes has been canceled after authorities said he was located and taken home. Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for James Barnes, 62, who police said has not been seen since being released from St. John's Hospital Saturday around 2 a.m. Police...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy