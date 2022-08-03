Muskogee Co. Deputies Arrest Domestic Assault & Battery Suspect In Haskell

Read on www.newson6.com
Stolen Car From Tulsa Dealership Leads To Arrest Of 3 Felons
Three people are in jail after officers say one of them stole a car from a dealership last month. The dealership told officers Brittany Jefferson test drove a Buick on July 7th and never brought it back. Police say officers found Jefferson Friday night in a car near 313st and...
String of vehicle thefts left one suspect dead and one hospitalized
TPD said two of the trucks were left unlocked with the keys inside. This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.
Arrest made in McAlester Tactical Supply theft
MCALESTER, Okla. — Federal authorities made an arrest in connection with a brazen theft at a McAlester gun store last month. Carl Ray Holland, 32, faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. Holland was found to be in possession of several...
Tulsa Man Accused Of Attacking, Strangling Ex-Girlfriend
A Tulsa man is behind bars accused of beating his pregnant ex-girlfriend in two separate instances and slapping her three-year-old child when she tried to help her mom. Tulsa police say Delon Taylor faces several charges tonight including kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, and child abuse. "These cycles...
2 Arrested For Copper Wire Theft
2 men were accused of stealing copper in Haskell this morning after local deputies stopped their vehicle near Cypress St and Wichita Ave. The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said there was a large amount of copper wire hanging out of the trunk of the vehicle. William Mason and David Foltz...
Teen mom, baby connected to Amber Alert now in custody, Cherokee County Sheriff Office says
LAWTON, Okla. — UPDATE (8/4; 6:40 p.m.) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX23 that 16-year-old Chasity Sellman and her six-month-old baby, Carson, are now in custody as well. UPDATE (8/4; 6:30 p.m.) — The FBI is now assisting the Lawton Police Department with this...
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of 2 Failed Car Break-Ins
A Tulsa man has been accused of attempting to break into the same car twice in one morning, the Tulsa Police Department says. Investigators say that Andrew Thomas was arrested early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex near 21st and Sheridan. They say that Thomas attempted to break into a car earlier that morning, doing damage to the door before leaving the area. Tulsa Police then responded to the same location a few hours later and found Thomas sitting in the same car.
Spa operator killed by ex-romantic partner in murder-suicide, Bixby police say
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby spa operator was shot and killed by an former romantic partner who then turned the gun on himself, Bixby police said Saturday. Jin Yu Wang, a resident of Bixby and the operator of a local spa, was leaving a business located at 131st and Memorial with an acquaintance, Bixby police said.
23-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collinsville
--- Washington County investigators are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of stabbing someone on Monday. Investigators say they are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. According to investigators, Taggart has brown hair with pink, purple, or red in it and also has several tattoos. Taggart...
Police Release Body Camera Video Of High-Speed Chase In Sand Springs
Newly released body camera video shows the moment two Sand Springs Police Officers shoot at an SUV in the middle of a high-speed chase. Officers' body cameras were rolling for the length of the more than 20-minute-long pursuit. The new video shows officers' perspective as they chased after the suspects,...
Muskogee police search for stolen waterpark logs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for the public's help finding stolen floating logs from a local waterpark. Police say two of the floating log branches were stolen from the River County Waterpark last week. Anyone with information on the stolen floating logs is asked...
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects
Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country. According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page. Officers...
Suspect In Custody After Standoff With Multiple Agencies In Haskell
A suspect is in custody after a standoff with US Marshals, OHP and Muskogee County deputies in Haskell Wednesday evening. Trevor Dale McManus is accused of beating his girlfriend with a baseball bat, according to Muskogee Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, McManus shoved and threatened his girlfriend with a gun, which...
Tulsa Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Rapes, Attempted Rapes
A Tulsa County judge on Friday sentenced a serial rapist to life with the possibility of parole, after he pleaded guilty to raping one woman twice, and trying to rape two others. Prosecutors said this was a rare string of especially heinous sexual assaults by a stranger, who prosecutors believe...
News On 6
Silver Alert Canceled After Man Found Safe, Returned Home
Update 10:07 p.m.: The Silver Alert For James Barnes has been canceled after authorities said he was located and taken home. Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for James Barnes, 62, who police said has not been seen since being released from St. John's Hospital Saturday around 2 a.m. Police...
