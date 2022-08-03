ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Carole Schiavo Memorial Kids Swim Raises $13,000 for Shore Medical Center

On July 8, 105 young swimmers raised more than $13,000 during the 40th annual Carole Schiavo Kids Swim for Health held at the Mainland Recreation Association pool in Linwood, according to a Shore Medical Center news release. Members of the Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center took their places on the...
LINWOOD, NJ
Home in the community of Union Park Gardens in Wilmington

Excellent opportunity to own or rent in the very desirable area and community of Union Park Gardens. Three bedroom one bath home with basement, backyard and full front porch right on Union St. Close to everything Wilmington and the state of Delaware has to offer. DENC2027592 | $165,000. You can...
WILMINGTON, DE
Atlantic County Offers Free Vaccinations for Children and Adults

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for both adults and children at clinics in Northfield and Hammonton. Pediatric clinics for those six months to 18 years of age are available by appointment 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at 201 S. Shore Road in Northfield, and 10 a.m. to noon on the first Tuesday of each month at 310 Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
What To Know For This Weekend’s Phish Concert Series In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Another round of dangerously hot weather is here as thousands are expected to pack an Atlantic City beach to see Phish this weekend. The band is kicking off a three-day concert series in the popular Jersey Shore town. Night one of the concert series begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. The stage is already set up. With steamy conditions expected through the weekend, safety is going to be a top priority. About 100 workers spent the day preparing for the Phish concert series at the beach in Atlantic City by setting up the stage, lighting and sound equipment. The...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Dog left for dead; Owners sought

Delaware authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog on the side of a road near Dover. The dog was left in a crate in tall weeds off of North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass. Officials say she was clinging to life when she was...
DOVER, DE
Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’

MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
A.C. Electric to begin upgrading customers to smart meters

Everyone knows they can be more energy efficient — which will save them money and help the environment. Atlantic City Electric is giving its customers the ability to do just that. On Thursday, Atlantic City Electric announced it will start the broad installation of new smart meters for its...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week

A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
WILMINGTON, DE
“Man In The Mirror”, A Delaware Hip-hop Collaboration

Rap/hip-hop “Justin Croney” aka JustAPOLLO the Wilmington, DE native is set for his next release, with fellow Delaware artist Lou’ Maurice debuting 9/1/22 on ALL major platforms. After breaking the ice with his latest single, ROCKSTAR, the first of ten collaborations with BILLBOARD #1 PRODUCER KING WIZARD...
WILMINGTON, DE
Accused of molesting student on last day, former NJ teacher takes plea deal

OCEAN CITY — A former teacher at Ocean City High School accused of molesting a student on the last day of school has been sentenced after taking a plea deal. Ricardo Valle, 35, was sentenced on July 25 to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said that the educator admitted to "engaging in sexual conduct with a student."
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store

Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
BRIGANTINE, NJ

