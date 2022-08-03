Read on somerspoint.com
Carole Schiavo Memorial Kids Swim Raises $13,000 for Shore Medical Center
On July 8, 105 young swimmers raised more than $13,000 during the 40th annual Carole Schiavo Kids Swim for Health held at the Mainland Recreation Association pool in Linwood, according to a Shore Medical Center news release. Members of the Auxiliary of Shore Medical Center took their places on the...
Home in the community of Union Park Gardens in Wilmington
Excellent opportunity to own or rent in the very desirable area and community of Union Park Gardens. Three bedroom one bath home with basement, backyard and full front porch right on Union St. Close to everything Wilmington and the state of Delaware has to offer. DENC2027592 | $165,000. You can...
Atlantic County Offers Free Vaccinations for Children and Adults
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for both adults and children at clinics in Northfield and Hammonton. Pediatric clinics for those six months to 18 years of age are available by appointment 1-3 p.m. every Thursday at 201 S. Shore Road in Northfield, and 10 a.m. to noon on the first Tuesday of each month at 310 Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton.
NJ history: 100,000 people attended Atlantic City Pop Festival with legendary lineup
Between Blake Shelton, Lady A, Pink, and Jimmy Buffett, Atlantic City has had a significant amount of success with its beach concerts over the last several summers (sans COVID, of course). But decades before people were rocking out on the beach, another huge concert was held just a few miles inland.
Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ is getting a new ride
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk...and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, is slowly receiving the pieces to put together a ride its...
What To Know For This Weekend’s Phish Concert Series In Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Another round of dangerously hot weather is here as thousands are expected to pack an Atlantic City beach to see Phish this weekend. The band is kicking off a three-day concert series in the popular Jersey Shore town. Night one of the concert series begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. The stage is already set up. With steamy conditions expected through the weekend, safety is going to be a top priority. About 100 workers spent the day preparing for the Phish concert series at the beach in Atlantic City by setting up the stage, lighting and sound equipment. The...
Dog left for dead; Owners sought
Delaware authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog on the side of a road near Dover. The dog was left in a crate in tall weeds off of North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass. Officials say she was clinging to life when she was...
Big Kahuna’s Water Park offers free admission to teachers, first responders
Hot days are the perfect days to cool off at a water park! And starting this week, one water park in West Berlin, NJ, is offering free admission to teachers, health care workers, military, and first responders. Plus discounted admission for their families! phl17’s Alex Butler went to Big Kahuna’s water park to check it out!
What’s happening in South Jersey this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. COLLINGSWOOD Paintings by William Butler, through Aug. 26. Tri-State Disability Art Show, works by artists grades K-12, through Aug. 26. Perkins Center for the Arts, 30 Irvin Ave. perkinscenter.org, 856-833-0009.
What Will Become of the Old Pizza Hut in Gloucester Township, NJ?
As demolition and construction continues to the left and right of it, the old Pizza Hut on Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township still stands. So, what's going on there?. Over the last few months, progress has really been made in clearing space for a Super Wawa at the corner of...
Gloucester County K9 Finds 3 Lost Boys In Magnolia Woods: ‘The Whole Neighborhood Was Looking For Us’
MAGNOLIA, N.J. (CBS) — Two New Jersey families have a lot to be thankful for. Their grandsons went missing for a full afternoon Monday and were found miles away from home. Three young boys under the age of 10 went on a bike ride and never returned home Monday. Their bikes were found near a creek on Otter Branch Road. They were eventually found a mile away. This story does have a happy ending, but they’re in hot water with their families right now. “The whole neighborhood was looking for us,” Leo Evans said. “I mean the whole neighborhood.” This may look like a regular...
Gloucester: The county that’s cutting taxes — and freezing spending
Frank DiMarco, the director of the Gloucester County board of commissioners, was thrilled to give residents a tax rate cut in April. He wasn’t happy with what happened next: Inflation … and a rise in prices, seemingly of everything, especially gas. So, DiMarco did what he felt was...
State gets temporary stay in paying out millions to Atlantic County
The state will have at least three more weeks before it has to pay the more than $2.3 million it allegedly owes Atlantic County.. Superior Court Judge Michael Blee handed the county a multimillion-dollar win last week, giving the state five days to pay $2,362,500 it owes as part of the Casino PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes. That deadline is today.
A.C. Electric to begin upgrading customers to smart meters
Everyone knows they can be more energy efficient — which will save them money and help the environment. Atlantic City Electric is giving its customers the ability to do just that. On Thursday, Atlantic City Electric announced it will start the broad installation of new smart meters for its...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week
A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
Atlantic City Council Fails to make a motion on Weitzel’s Liquor License renewal
(Atlantic) On Wednesday, the Atlantic City Council approved a motion to remove Weitzel’s Restaurant Liquor license renewal from the consent agenda. The item moved to an action item, and no one from the Council made a motion for approval. Atlantic City Councilman Dana Halder had issues renewing the restaurant’s...
“Man In The Mirror”, A Delaware Hip-hop Collaboration
Rap/hip-hop “Justin Croney” aka JustAPOLLO the Wilmington, DE native is set for his next release, with fellow Delaware artist Lou’ Maurice debuting 9/1/22 on ALL major platforms. After breaking the ice with his latest single, ROCKSTAR, the first of ten collaborations with BILLBOARD #1 PRODUCER KING WIZARD...
Accused of molesting student on last day, former NJ teacher takes plea deal
OCEAN CITY — A former teacher at Ocean City High School accused of molesting a student on the last day of school has been sentenced after taking a plea deal. Ricardo Valle, 35, was sentenced on July 25 to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said that the educator admitted to "engaging in sexual conduct with a student."
Camden, NJ man receives prison sentence for selling oxycodone pills across Southern New Jersey
A drug dealer from Camden is on his way to prison after being sentenced for distributing and selling oxycodone pills across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said that among the pills that 49-year-old Erick Bell of Camden was selling included high 60 and 80 milligram doses. Bell, who...
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
