Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard
A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday.
Baby bison will be available for viewing at Bison Day in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — You'll have a chance this weekend to check a rare piece of Iowa wildlife. The Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge in Jasper County is hosting "Bison Day" this Saturday. It's an opportunity for people to learn about the roaming animals and learn about their tall grass...
Iowa Turf Expert Offers Advice On Dry Lawns
(Ames, IA) -- A lot of lawns across the state of Iowa have gone dormant due to the hot, dry conditions. Normally green Kentucky Bluegrass is now yellowish brown and crunches under foot. Iowa State University Horticulture Professor Nick Christians says Kentucky Bluegrass is very hearty, because of it's root system and will bounce back in September or whenever Iowa receives significant rain again. He says in the meantime, if you wish to water your lawn to maintain it's green color, it's a commitment. He says allowing the lawn to cycle in and out of dormancy is hard on the turf and could lead to damage.
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Des Moines' $1.4M+ Grand Oakcrest Townhomes going fast
If the Des Moines real estate market has cooled, it's not showing at these new incoming townhomes.Grand Oakcrest Townhomes were listed last month at just over $1.4 million each.Driving the news: Four of the seven units are sold and a fifth has a pending sale, real estate agent Andrew DePhillips told Axios Tuesday.Catch up fast: It's a development at the corner of 40th Street and Grand Avenue on land formerly owned by St. Augustin Catholic Church.Construction will begin in coming days and be completed in about a year.Specs: Each unit will be around 2,500 square feet with two stories, two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a two-car garage.Grand Oakcrest also features a rooftop terrace, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and LED lighting. Rendering courtesy of Simonson & Associates Architects
Hundreds of students get first look at brand new Iowa elementary school
WAUKEE, Iowa — Hundreds of students will be walking through a brand new elementary school in Waukee in about two weeks. Dozens of kids and their families were able to see Sugar Creek Elementary up close this morning. About 620 students are enrolled so far in the fast-growing district.
Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale
A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Step by step: How one central Iowa woman is relearning to walk before her wedding
ANKENY, Iowa — Central Iowa's Mackenzie Nash is re-learning to walk Friday, exactly one year after she broke her back zip lining. Her doctor said there was only a slim chance she would ever walk again. That diagnosis has since been proven wrong. "I've gotten I would like to...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Laurel Street
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police say the man is in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding before...
WHAT'S BEING BUILT: 3 convenience store chains have projects underway in metro area
In the first six months of 2022, commercial building permits were issued for the construction of nine new convenience stores with fuel pumps, a review of communities’ records shows. Permits valued at over $18.3 million were issued for the construction of Hy-Vee's Fast & Fresh, Kwik Star and Kum & Go.
Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent
The website Lawn Love recently conducted a study regarding rent prices around the country. In a country where rent prices continue to climb to almost unobtainable figures, two Iowa metropolitans are on the good side of this list. Before we address that, let's take a look at some local figures....
'It's just been sitting up there': A colorful bird finds its way to a tree in front of Des Moines man's home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A stunning surprise stuck in a Des Moines man's tree — a peacock standing high above a neighborhood!. The peacock was 20 to 30 feet up in a tree in front of Jordan Stenger's home. He said the peacock has been there since Wednesday morning.
Brown Delivers In 360 Nationals Run
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Brian Brown led wire to wire to on Mid-Am Building Supply 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank night two at the Knoxville Raceway Friday. Lynton Jeffrey emerged as the high point man for both qualifying nights and will sit on the pole for Saturday‘s...
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
DMPD: Couple had kids in car during police chase that ended with PIT maneuver
DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that started in Des Moines and ended with a PIT maneuver in Ankeny landed a Huxley couple in jail early Wednesday after police discovered their two small children had been along for the ride. The pursuit began around 1:05 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a Mazda […]
One dead after crash on Hubbell Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person has died after a multi-vehicle crash on Hubbell Avenue between East 42nd and East 44th streets. Des Moines police say the crash happened at approximately 6:37 p.m. when two vehicles crashed. A total of five people were transported to local hospitals. Police have...
VEHICLE COLLISION WITH RESIDENCE IN OTTUMWA RESULTS IN FATALITY
OTTUMWA – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:54 a.m., a vehicle collided with a residence located at 601 East Williams. Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed on Williams Street and lost control causing the vehicle to strike a residence.
Ottumwa Man Dies After Car Crashes Into House
