Turning 26? It's time to choose your own health plan.

Read on www.fox13now.com
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Mixed bag of monsoon moisture
Monsoon moisture spreading across the north but moving away from the south. Another round of rain and thunderstorms for Northern on Saturday. Heavy rain could be a possibility again with some spots looking to receive over an inch of rain on Saturday. Most of central, southern, and eastern Utah looks...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Stormy start to the weekend; Cooler Temps!
Turn the sprinklers off, Mother Nature might take care of the watering!. Deep moisture along with a series of weather systems drifting through will make showers and thunderstorms likely across Central and Northern Utah through Saturday. The storms will bring cooler temperatures and heavy rain at times. Southern Utah will...
Comments / 0