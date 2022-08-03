Read on www.fox13now.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah
Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background
Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
Think of Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem as a "giant gift shop"
When you step inside the brand new Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem, Utah, expect your jaw to drop!. Caylie Barnett, with Painted Tree Boutiques, says you should think of it as a giant gift shop where you can find something for everyone you know, from yourself, to your kids, to your parents and grandparents, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.
Miss Fitts is a family affair and sells stunning vintage pieces
Miss Fitts has stunning vintage pieces like statement necklaces that will definitely catch your eye in the aisle of Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem. A lot of the jewelry is repurposed, like turning earrings from the 60's and 70's into bracelets. They say the pieces were broken and needed a new life.
Local teen brings competitive horse riding to new heights
PARK CITY, Utah — 14-year-old Ivy Malman and her ten-year-old half Quarter Horse half Welsh Pony, Teddy, are jumping through hoops to ensure they continue to team up to compete […]
All the colors of the rainbow at Gateway art installation
Even if there's no rain in sight, the umbrellas will be out at The Gateway in Salt Lake City to provide shade and a great background for the 'gram
The best things to do in Utah in August
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
West Jordan organization offers resources for women, children in need
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A non-profit organization in West Jordan assists women and children who are getting out of abusive situations. Pretty Tough Ladies Resource Center has a "revolving" closet where woman can pick out outfits for themselves and their children. "We do our best to make it...
Urban Shirt Co. has the softest tees you'll ever wear
Printed tees are all the rage right now — and you can support local and be in style at the same time with Urban Shirt Co. Summer Hansen started the company about a year ago. She's a stay-at-home mom and wanted a business that would keep her close to her kids.
Have You Seen This? Amazon delivery worker brings excitement to Utah kids
LINDON — It's amazing how much joy can come from an adult spending just a little time indulging kids and joining in on their fun. A group of Lindon neighbors set up a slip-and-slide a few weeks ago and the day got better when "Sir Amazon Ricky" dropped by.
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
Silver Alert canceled for Salt Lake woman
Salt Lake City police are asking for help in locating a 69-year old woman who's been missing since early Saturday morning.
Layton family cherishes every moment after 7-year-old daughter is given months to live
LAYTON, Utah — The Tyler family’s life looks a lot different now that their daughter Jane, 7, has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. The family is now focused on helping her live life to the fullest. In early July, Kate and Kristopher Tyler noticed changes in their...
Goats and sheep used to help prevent Utah wildfires
Basin Recreation is employing goats and sheep to help prevent fires. The company, 4 Leaf Ranch, brought over 300 animals to the field – some sheep, one male goat and mainly female goats.
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
Pineapple Designs was created as a stress-reliever during Covid
Tacy Pugh started her company, Pineapple Designs, during the pandemic to help with anxiety. She creates "diamond" kits to create your own print or notebook. Think of it as paint-by-numbers using plastic little diamonds. Tacy demonstrated how you use a drill pin to put it on the corresponding letter or...
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
How to save money while checking off all the supplies on your back-to-school list
SALT LAKE CITY — Parents are expected to spend more that $600 per child on school supplies this year, according to consulting firm Deloitte. So, while parents might be looking forward to getting kids out of the house, many are stressed about purchasing all the required supplies for the year.
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
