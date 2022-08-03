ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

visitogden.com

Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah

Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
OGDEN, UT
idesignarch.com

Modern English Style Cottage in Utah with Mountain Background

Inspired by English country cottages, this family home in Highland, Utah south of Salt Lake City features architectural and design details of a modern house in the countryside. The property was designed by Bradford R. Houston Design, built by Jackson & LeRoy and Establish.Design was responsible for the interior decorating.
HIGHLAND, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Think of Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem as a "giant gift shop"

When you step inside the brand new Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem, Utah, expect your jaw to drop!. Caylie Barnett, with Painted Tree Boutiques, says you should think of it as a giant gift shop where you can find something for everyone you know, from yourself, to your kids, to your parents and grandparents, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.
OREM, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Miss Fitts is a family affair and sells stunning vintage pieces

Miss Fitts has stunning vintage pieces like statement necklaces that will definitely catch your eye in the aisle of Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem. A lot of the jewelry is repurposed, like turning earrings from the 60's and 70's into bracelets. They say the pieces were broken and needed a new life.
OREM, UT
ABC4

The best things to do in Utah in August

UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Urban Shirt Co. has the softest tees you'll ever wear

Printed tees are all the rage right now — and you can support local and be in style at the same time with Urban Shirt Co. Summer Hansen started the company about a year ago. She's a stay-at-home mom and wanted a business that would keep her close to her kids.
OREM, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Pineapple Designs was created as a stress-reliever during Covid

Tacy Pugh started her company, Pineapple Designs, during the pandemic to help with anxiety. She creates "diamond" kits to create your own print or notebook. Think of it as paint-by-numbers using plastic little diamonds. Tacy demonstrated how you use a drill pin to put it on the corresponding letter or...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
UTAH STATE

