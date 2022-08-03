Read on richmond.ces.ncsu.edu
‘Round Up’ application period closes soon
There is still time to apply for the September Operation Round Up grant funding cycle. Operation Round Up collects donations from p
The Post and Courier
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
WRAL
Robeson commissioners block petition to site drug rehab clinic
Robeson commissioners block petition to site drug rehab clinic. After receiving millions of dollars in state funding to address the opioid crisis, a nonprofit organization in Robeson County is hitting a roadblock. County commissioners blocked a rezoning petition to convert a nursing home into a drug rehabilitation facility. Reporter: Ali...
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO Bond
Fayetteville City Council will hold a public hearing session over the proposed GO Bond in the upcoming regular session. The bond package would address public safety, infrastructure and affordable housing in the city. The maximum value of the bond would be $97 million.
Our History: Old Brown Marsh Presbyterian Church
INSCRIPTION: Organized prior to 1756 by Scottish settlers. Present building constructed 1818. Third building on site. First t
sandhillssentinel.com
Patriot Foundation to host Soldiers Appreciation Dinner at Pinehurst Resort
On Aug. 27, Patriot Foundation supporters will once again gather in person at the Soldiers Appreciation Dinner to honor the sacrifices of military families and celebrate the more than $2.2 million in scholarship funds awarded since January 2020. Top military officials, veterans, active-duty personnel, state legislators, nonprofit leaders, and corporate donors will be among the approximately 300 attendees.
Habitat provides ‘affordable, safe, decent places to live’
ELIZABETHTOWN — Brandon Price, the new CEO of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, used different words during his talk with the Rotary Club on Wednesday, but those words were always laced with the organization’s mission statement. His main focus was to talk about the homes Habitat builds...
Hoffman fireman honored for 50 years of service
HOFFMAN — Raymond McRae Jr. has been a fireman for most of his life. Born in Scotland County, McRae’s family moved to Hoffman when he was 10 years old. He joined the fire department at the age of 22 — in January of 1972. On Tuesday, Hoffman...
'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
The Robesonian
Lumbee Tribe awards 108 scholarships totaling $100k
PEMROKE — This week, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina gave the gift of education to Lumbee students around the nation. Lumbee Tribal leaders presented 108 students with tribal scholarships which totaled more than $100,000 for Lumbee college students. The students were recognized at the scholarship ceremony, which was held at the Pembroke Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club.
'Good, bad and ugly:' New plan for the historic Market House in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Monday night, Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to re-purpose the Market House. The Market House has been part of Fayetteville for almost 200 years. During that time, it's served many purposes: A market place, a town hall, a landmark and the logo for the city. In...
faypwc.com
Two PWC Employees Named “40 Under 40”
Misty Manning, Water Resources Engineering Manager, and Thomas Covington, Senior Engineer in Electrical Engineering, were selected to the Fayetteville Observer’s Annual 40 Under 40 Class of 2022. Both Misty and Thomas are Fayetteville natives and have made significant contributions through their professional careers and community commitments. Misty joined PWC...
1 dead in Cumberland County Motorcycle Crash, I-95 reopened
One person is dead in Cumberland County after a crash involving a motorcycle on I-95.
Community gathers in prayer for Parker Byrd
LAURINBURG - The Scotland High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted a prayer vigil for Parker Byrd Thursday Evening. Byrd
VIDEO: Fire breaks out at home after intense lightning storm in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A fire broke out at a Cabarrus County home after an intense lightning storm Thursday night, authorities said. Paul Lof shared video with Channel 9 of the flames shooting through the roof of the house on Fairmead Drive. Cabarrus County emergency communications said the call...
wfxb.com
Florence Salon Becomes One of the First ‘Green Circle Salons’
After reading about a salon overseas going viral for their creative uses of recycled hair, Audra recognized the Green Circle Salon practices from where she gets her hair done. The Salon of Florence is a Green Circle Salon, Barbi Lee is the owner and Audra’s stylist of 20 years. Green Circle Salons recycle just about everything as 95% of beauty waste is recovered and repurposed. That’s your basic recycling items plus things you may night think about like hair clippings, hair color, and foils. In one day that can add up to 420,000 pounds of waste across North America. Barbi showed Audra how they they collect it, pack it up and ship it to the center where it is repurposed. Depending on what it is, it could be composting, used for bio-composite plastics, environmental insulation and storm water filtration or put into humanitarian efforts. The Salon of Florence is located on Celebration Boulevard in Florence. For more information, call (843) 662-4003 or follow Barbi, The Salon of Florence on Facebook or on Instagram.
wkml.com
Four of the Friendliest Restaurants to Visit In Fayetteville
Recently I had lunch at Cracker Barrel, off the Cedar Creek exit in Fayetteville, and it was one of the friendliest restaurant experiences I’ve had. I can honestly say that the positive energy, and most importantly the huge smiles that the staff and those eating lunch had, was incredible. I have never seen anything quite like it.
North Carolina authorities capture Robeson CRV escapee
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton Friday night, was caught on foot around five hours later by Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Wayne Zachary Holshouser surrendered without incident […]
heraldadvocate.com
MCSO locates Wallace man
WALLACE – Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has located Marvin Rose, 75, of Wallace,. Rose, who was last seen on Thursday (Aug. 4), was located safe in Baltimore, Md. on Friday.
sandhillssentinel.com
Excavator comes off trailer, strikes car in Pinehurst
A large excavator came off a trailer and hit a car in Pinehurst Friday evening. The excavator was being hauled on a flatbed trailer. When the driver of the trailer went through the underpass on Highway 5, the top of the excavator hit the bridge. The impact caused the excavator to come off the trailer and struck a car coming in the opposite direction toward the underpass. No injuries were reported.
