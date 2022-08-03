After reading about a salon overseas going viral for their creative uses of recycled hair, Audra recognized the Green Circle Salon practices from where she gets her hair done. The Salon of Florence is a Green Circle Salon, Barbi Lee is the owner and Audra’s stylist of 20 years. Green Circle Salons recycle just about everything as 95% of beauty waste is recovered and repurposed. That’s your basic recycling items plus things you may night think about like hair clippings, hair color, and foils. In one day that can add up to 420,000 pounds of waste across North America. Barbi showed Audra how they they collect it, pack it up and ship it to the center where it is repurposed. Depending on what it is, it could be composting, used for bio-composite plastics, environmental insulation and storm water filtration or put into humanitarian efforts. The Salon of Florence is located on Celebration Boulevard in Florence. For more information, call (843) 662-4003 or follow Barbi, The Salon of Florence on Facebook or on Instagram.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO