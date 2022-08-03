ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Robeson commissioners block petition to site drug rehab clinic

Robeson commissioners block petition to site drug rehab clinic. After receiving millions of dollars in state funding to address the opioid crisis, a nonprofit organization in Robeson County is hitting a roadblock. County commissioners blocked a rezoning petition to convert a nursing home into a drug rehabilitation facility. Reporter: Ali...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham, NC
Business
Richmond County, NC
Government
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Business
Rockingham, NC
Government
sandhillssentinel.com

Patriot Foundation to host Soldiers Appreciation Dinner at Pinehurst Resort

On Aug. 27, Patriot Foundation supporters will once again gather in person at the Soldiers Appreciation Dinner to honor the sacrifices of military families and celebrate the more than $2.2 million in scholarship funds awarded since January 2020. Top military officials, veterans, active-duty personnel, state legislators, nonprofit leaders, and corporate donors will be among the approximately 300 attendees.
PINEHURST, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canning#Myths#En Espa Ol#The Ag Services Center
WCNC

'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
UNION COUNTY, NC
The Robesonian

Lumbee Tribe awards 108 scholarships totaling $100k

PEMROKE — This week, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina gave the gift of education to Lumbee students around the nation. Lumbee Tribal leaders presented 108 students with tribal scholarships which totaled more than $100,000 for Lumbee college students. The students were recognized at the scholarship ceremony, which was held at the Pembroke Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club.
PEMBROKE, NC
faypwc.com

Two PWC Employees Named “40 Under 40”

Misty Manning, Water Resources Engineering Manager, and Thomas Covington, Senior Engineer in Electrical Engineering, were selected to the Fayetteville Observer’s Annual 40 Under 40 Class of 2022. Both Misty and Thomas are Fayetteville natives and have made significant contributions through their professional careers and community commitments. Misty joined PWC...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wfxb.com

Florence Salon Becomes One of the First ‘Green Circle Salons’

After reading about a salon overseas going viral for their creative uses of recycled hair, Audra recognized the Green Circle Salon practices from where she gets her hair done. The Salon of Florence is a Green Circle Salon, Barbi Lee is the owner and Audra’s stylist of 20 years. Green Circle Salons recycle just about everything as 95% of beauty waste is recovered and repurposed. That’s your basic recycling items plus things you may night think about like hair clippings, hair color, and foils. In one day that can add up to 420,000 pounds of waste across North America. Barbi showed Audra how they they collect it, pack it up and ship it to the center where it is repurposed. Depending on what it is, it could be composting, used for bio-composite plastics, environmental insulation and storm water filtration or put into humanitarian efforts. The Salon of Florence is located on Celebration Boulevard in Florence. For more information, call (843) 662-4003 or follow Barbi, The Salon of Florence on Facebook or on Instagram.
FLORENCE, SC
wkml.com

Four of the Friendliest Restaurants to Visit In Fayetteville

Recently I had lunch at Cracker Barrel, off the Cedar Creek exit in Fayetteville, and it was one of the friendliest restaurant experiences I’ve had. I can honestly say that the positive energy, and most importantly the huge smiles that the staff and those eating lunch had, was incredible. I have never seen anything quite like it.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina authorities capture Robeson CRV escapee

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton Friday night, was caught on foot around five hours later by Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Wayne Zachary Holshouser surrendered without incident […]
LUMBERTON, NC
heraldadvocate.com

MCSO locates Wallace man

WALLACE – Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has located Marvin Rose, 75, of Wallace,. Rose, who was last seen on Thursday (Aug. 4), was located safe in Baltimore, Md. on Friday.
WALLACE, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Excavator comes off trailer, strikes car in Pinehurst

A large excavator came off a trailer and hit a car in Pinehurst Friday evening. The excavator was being hauled on a flatbed trailer. When the driver of the trailer went through the underpass on Highway 5, the top of the excavator hit the bridge. The impact caused the excavator to come off the trailer and struck a car coming in the opposite direction toward the underpass. No injuries were reported.
PINEHURST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy