Can passing a test, instead of a course, boost the number of early childhood teachers without sacrificing quality?

Read on www.ednc.org
Related
N.C. education leaders defend plan to revamp teacher licensure
RALEIGH — Top education leaders in North Carolina defended a new framework for teacher licensure during a meeting of the State Board of Education on Aug. 4. State education board Chairman Eric Davis and Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt say that rising teacher shortages and falling enrollments in teaching colleges show that reforms are needed to feed the pipeline of qualified teachers.
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. school principals fear they could face pay cuts
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the coming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary...
Literacy coaches, school lunch help coming to NC schools
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina school cafeterias will get some relief soon from supply chain shortages. A second round of federal Supply Chain Assistance funding will help schools purchase “minimally processed” or “unprocessed” foods in the event of unexpected delivery cancellations or other unanticipated events.
Saying NC is in a ‘crisis,’ leaders defend plan to pay teachers based on performance
In the face of criticism from NCAE, State Superintendent Catherine Truitt and State Board of Education chairman Eric Davis argue in favor of new pay model.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ednc.org
$4 million federal grant to help ApprenticeshipNC keep growing
The North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS) recently received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to strengthen its ApprenticeshipNC program over the next four years. Five years ago, the system gained control of the state’s apprenticeship program. The NCCCS turned the program into a national leader...
ednc.org
An overlooked provision in the state budget could mean significant changes for principal salaries next year
The recently passed state budget changed how principal pay is calculated, putting an emphasis on school performance during one of the most challenging years in recent memory. Now, many principals are concerned their salaries will decrease by $7,000 to $18,000 effective Jan. 1. Historically, principal pay was determined by a...
ednc.org
Perspective | No time to pit highways vs. schools
Here’s a policy decision with long-term implications for education, health, law enforcement, environmental protection, and other state government functions that deserves more public discussion and debate than it received when the General Assembly adopted 2022-23 budget revisions. To shore up financing for roads and bridges, the legislature diverted 2%...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxwilmington.com
‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks about recent COVID-related deaths, rise in cases
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – When it comes to transmission of the COVID-19 virus across North Carolina, Bladen and Columbus Counties are among nearly 60 counties considered to have high levels. Columbus County reported four COVID-related deaths within the past month after not seeing any since early March. “With...
power98fm.com
New Medicine Legalized in North Carolina
Doctors and scientists are always looking for new medicines and ways to help cure people of the simple diseases, (even though we haven’t officially had a cure for cancer or aids) BUT a huge pain reliever was legalized for use in North Carolina. Apetropics one chew is a new pain reliever that contains large doses (425mg) of Panoramic Broad Spectrum CBD or Cannabidiol, Organic Lion’s Mane, and Organic Cordyceps. This comes with new delivery technology that’s proven to absorb up to 450% more relief molecules into the cells which makes this powerful organic chew effective on the most agonizing joint pain, inflammation, muscle aches, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, and dozens of ailments.
Baptist Children’s Homes of NC helps single moms become self-sufficient
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The mission of Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina has changed since it opened as an orphanage in 1885. Today, its ministries serve people in many different ways at nearly two dozen sites across North Carolina. The campus in Thomasville provides transitional group housing to families, including Cassandra Branch and her […]
jocoreport.com
Eye Doctor Seeks Rehearing Of Case Challenging N.C. Certificate Of Need
A New Bern eye surgeon is asking the N.C. Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision rejecting his challenge of state certificate-of-need requirements. A petition filed Monday asks for a rehearing of Dr. Jay Singleton’s case. A unanimous three-judge Appeals Court panel dismissed Singleton’s lawsuit on June 21.
chathamjournal.com
2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open
Raleigh, NC – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People in two-thirds of North Carolina’s counties should wear masks indoors, according to the newest federal COVID-19 map. A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the second consecutive week, […]
wfmynews2.com
The most googled coupon in North Carolina
Folks in our state are looking to save money on pets. Other states see searches for car maintenance.
neusenews.com
Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared
RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
country1037fm.com
Fight At North Carolina Track Meet Results In Injuries
Now why in the world are y’all at the babies’ track meet fighting? A fight went down at a North Carolina track meet that resulted in injuries. There were reports of a loud noise. Police determined no shots were fired, instead, a fight broke out and all hell broke loose. The fight was sure an uncomfortable situation. So much so that the AAU Junior Olympic track meet was shut down. It resumed yesterday with a very different, yet secure scene.
wschronicle.com
Busta’s Ladies of the Week: North Carolina pageant queen first Native American to hold title
On March 21, 2022, Aja Ivey celebrated being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol for five years. Now she’s on an amazing journey and there ain’t no stopping her now. This past January, Aja became Mrs. Fayetteville Plus America. On March 11, I was one of the judges at the Hawthorne Inn Conference Center in Winston-Salem, that witnessed Aja receiving her crown as the inaugural Mrs. N.C. Plus America. On July 2 the inaugural moments continued at the Omni Hotel in Houston, Texas. It was the first time in the history of the Miss Plus America pageant system that three N.C. Mrs. division delegates earned a spot as one of the top five in the finalist competition.
Beachgoers beware: Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at North Carolina beaches
North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s storm drains. The saltwater...
kiss951.com
This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated
We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
Comments / 0