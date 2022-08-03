ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Can passing a test, instead of a course, boost the number of early childhood teachers without sacrificing quality?

By Liz Bell
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Richmond Observer

N.C. education leaders defend plan to revamp teacher licensure

RALEIGH — Top education leaders in North Carolina defended a new framework for teacher licensure during a meeting of the State Board of Education on Aug. 4. State education board Chairman Eric Davis and Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt say that rising teacher shortages and falling enrollments in teaching colleges show that reforms are needed to feed the pipeline of qualified teachers.
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. school principals fear they could face pay cuts

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the coming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary...
EDUCATION
WRAL News

Literacy coaches, school lunch help coming to NC schools

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina school cafeterias will get some relief soon from supply chain shortages. A second round of federal Supply Chain Assistance funding will help schools purchase “minimally processed” or “unprocessed” foods in the event of unexpected delivery cancellations or other unanticipated events.
EDUCATION
#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips#Leafspring Schools
ednc.org

$4 million federal grant to help ApprenticeshipNC keep growing

The North Carolina Community College System (NCCCS) recently received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to strengthen its ApprenticeshipNC program over the next four years. Five years ago, the system gained control of the state’s apprenticeship program. The NCCCS turned the program into a national leader...
COLLEGES
ednc.org

Perspective | No time to pit highways vs. schools

Here’s a policy decision with long-term implications for education, health, law enforcement, environmental protection, and other state government functions that deserves more public discussion and debate than it received when the General Assembly adopted 2022-23 budget revisions. To shore up financing for roads and bridges, the legislature diverted 2%...
TRAFFIC
