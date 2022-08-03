ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arabi, LA

Spirit of St. Bernard Foundation awards scholarships

By Staff report
NOLA.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nola.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Seauxing Seeds joins busy hands to helping hearts

A love of sewing and hearts for helping others brought two volunteers together, and their shared vision is enriching the north shore one stitch at a time. “The fact that we can teach a skill and how to make quality handmade items, but also give back in such a multifaceted way, is really bringing a positive response,” said Kathy Scioneaux who, along with friend and partner Connie Haydel, created the Seauxing Seeds Foundation.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: Floral Trail, Shir Chadash Silver tea

All Hail, Miss Shelby Marie LaSalle, the 2022-2023 Greater New Orleans Floral Trail Queen! She is the daughter of Mr. Shelby P. LaSalle Jr. and Dr. Marija G. LaSalle, and the granddaughter of Mrs. Marie Bilich Guidry and the late Dr. Jules C. Guidry and the late Mr. and Mrs. Shelby P. LaSalle. The crowning took place in the Grand Oaks Mansion (in Mardi Gras World) followed by the Coronation Ball in the Sheraton Hotel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

McGlinchey Stafford attorneys recognized, Louis Armstrong International Airport official named to board

Eighteen attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford and eight practice areas have been recognized by Chambers USA. Rodolfo J. “Rudy” Aguilar Jr., Samuel A. Bacot, J. Patrick Beauchamp, Stephen P. Beiser, Magdalen Blessey Bickford, Rudy J. Cerone, Douglas Charnas, Katherine Conklin, Mark Edelman, G. Dewey Hembree III, Ronnie Johnson, Christine Lipsey, Jean-Paul Perrault, Michael H. Rubin, Robert Savoie, S. Jess Sperry, H. Hunter Twiford III and Lauren Ybarra were recognized by the legal research directory.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Basil pop-up show student talents, benefits NOCHI scholarships

How about a lunch of cashew-crusted salmon with coconut rice, mango-cucumber salsa, followed by a lemon bar with honey ice cream, fennel pollen and pine nuts?. Global cuisine will be the bill of fare at Basil at the New Orleans Culinary Hospitality Institute, now accepting reservations for lunch seatings during August.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Arabi, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley

The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New hire at Investar Bank, promotion at Adams and Reese

--- Laura Sillars has been promoted by Adams and Reese to chief marketing officer. Sillars joined Adams and Reese in 2020 as director of marketing and communications. She has enjoyed a more than 30-year career in marketing and communications. She served as producer of the "Oprah Winfrey Show." In that role, she helped create and develop the concept of "Oprah's Book Club." Sillars continued her career in television production for top-rated programs, including ABC's "Good Morning America," and was the vice president of programming for HGTV and senior vice president of programming for the Hallmark Channel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Key Club#Charity#St Bernard Foundation#Bui
NOLA.com

Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans

Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

White linen outside, most other summer events in the cool indoors

MTV: A special presentation of "I Want My TV" charts the cultural phenomenon that defined a generation: MTV. The show weaves together a look at what the MTV generation grew up on, the songs and videos with tribute artists performing the music of of Pat Benatar, Billy Idol, Annie Lennox, Nancy Wilson, Kate Bush Blondie, Boy George, Madonna and more. Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26-27. All shows at $8 p.m., with tickets from $32 to $45, at 767 Robert Blvd. in Slidell.
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: Second-line kicks off Sunday’s Satchmo SummerFest

A second-line, the first since being cancelled by Covid-19 in 2019, led the 22nd Satchmo SummerFest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. A jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church Sunday preceded the parade from the church to the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the fest, sponsored by Chevron.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NOLA.com

New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix

Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Jerome Grenier's The French Stall focuses on crepes at St. Roch Market

Jerome Grenier grew up in Toulouse in southwestern France. He was working as a project manager for a tech start-up in Paris, where he met his wife, who is from New Orleans. They decided to move here, and he started The French Stall, a pop-up offering cakes, tarts, quiches and crepes. In July, he moved the business into St. Roch Market, where he focuses on crepes. The French Stall is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit french-stall.com or strochmarket.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy