Spirit of St. Bernard Foundation awards scholarships

Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Seauxing Seeds joins busy hands to helping hearts
A love of sewing and hearts for helping others brought two volunteers together, and their shared vision is enriching the north shore one stitch at a time. “The fact that we can teach a skill and how to make quality handmade items, but also give back in such a multifaceted way, is really bringing a positive response,” said Kathy Scioneaux who, along with friend and partner Connie Haydel, created the Seauxing Seeds Foundation.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Floral Trail, Shir Chadash Silver tea
All Hail, Miss Shelby Marie LaSalle, the 2022-2023 Greater New Orleans Floral Trail Queen! She is the daughter of Mr. Shelby P. LaSalle Jr. and Dr. Marija G. LaSalle, and the granddaughter of Mrs. Marie Bilich Guidry and the late Dr. Jules C. Guidry and the late Mr. and Mrs. Shelby P. LaSalle. The crowning took place in the Grand Oaks Mansion (in Mardi Gras World) followed by the Coronation Ball in the Sheraton Hotel.
NOLA.com
McGlinchey Stafford attorneys recognized, Louis Armstrong International Airport official named to board
Eighteen attorneys from McGlinchey Stafford and eight practice areas have been recognized by Chambers USA. Rodolfo J. “Rudy” Aguilar Jr., Samuel A. Bacot, J. Patrick Beauchamp, Stephen P. Beiser, Magdalen Blessey Bickford, Rudy J. Cerone, Douglas Charnas, Katherine Conklin, Mark Edelman, G. Dewey Hembree III, Ronnie Johnson, Christine Lipsey, Jean-Paul Perrault, Michael H. Rubin, Robert Savoie, S. Jess Sperry, H. Hunter Twiford III and Lauren Ybarra were recognized by the legal research directory.
NOLA.com
Basil pop-up show student talents, benefits NOCHI scholarships
How about a lunch of cashew-crusted salmon with coconut rice, mango-cucumber salsa, followed by a lemon bar with honey ice cream, fennel pollen and pine nuts?. Global cuisine will be the bill of fare at Basil at the New Orleans Culinary Hospitality Institute, now accepting reservations for lunch seatings during August.
NOLA.com
Sign up for free dance classes for children and teens through New Orleans Ballet Association
Tuition-free, after-school dance classes for children and teens will be offered through the New Orleans Ballet Association, with registration starting Aug. 15 online and in person Aug. 22 at several sites around the metro area. Through the local group's Center for Dance and the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission, classes...
NOLA.com
Brush up on your digital skills with help from the New Orleans Public Library
Get free help learning or improving your digital literacy skills at the New Orleans Public Library’s free drop-in help sessions. Staff members are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide instruction, information, and resources that will help you improve your skills at the below dates and locations:
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra will honor Oretha Castle Haley
The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 13, will present a special concert honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Oretha Castle Haley. It takes place at the New Orleans Jazz Market, located on the Central City boulevard named for her. Born Oretha Castle in Oakland, Tennessee, in 1939,...
NOLA.com
New hire at Investar Bank, promotion at Adams and Reese
--- Laura Sillars has been promoted by Adams and Reese to chief marketing officer. Sillars joined Adams and Reese in 2020 as director of marketing and communications. She has enjoyed a more than 30-year career in marketing and communications. She served as producer of the "Oprah Winfrey Show." In that role, she helped create and develop the concept of "Oprah's Book Club." Sillars continued her career in television production for top-rated programs, including ABC's "Good Morning America," and was the vice president of programming for HGTV and senior vice president of programming for the Hallmark Channel.
NOLA.com
Meet the Queen of American Seafood, crowned Saturday in New Orleans
Shrimp sizzled, vegetables roasted and 14 chefs from across the United States chopped and scurried about their stations Saturday during the Great American Seafood Cook-off in New Orleans. Each of the culinary masters was given just 30 minutes to produce a seafood dish that would warrant a royal title. It...
NOLA.com
As classes resume, area teachers talk about maskless classes. Spoiler: No one misses them.
When students, faculty and staff begin a new academic year this month, they will arrive with no COVID-19 mandates for the first time in over two years. Metairie teacher Kim Bourgeois can sum up how she feels about that in just one word: “ecstatic.”. “I am ecstatic to be...
NOLA.com
White linen outside, most other summer events in the cool indoors
MTV: A special presentation of "I Want My TV" charts the cultural phenomenon that defined a generation: MTV. The show weaves together a look at what the MTV generation grew up on, the songs and videos with tribute artists performing the music of of Pat Benatar, Billy Idol, Annie Lennox, Nancy Wilson, Kate Bush Blondie, Boy George, Madonna and more. Aug. 19-20 and Aug. 26-27. All shows at $8 p.m., with tickets from $32 to $45, at 767 Robert Blvd. in Slidell.
NOLA.com
Photos: Second-line kicks off Sunday’s Satchmo SummerFest
A second-line, the first since being cancelled by Covid-19 in 2019, led the 22nd Satchmo SummerFest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. A jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church Sunday preceded the parade from the church to the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the fest, sponsored by Chevron.
NOLA.com
Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate
To Nick Matulich Jr., it wasn’t just an old awning. For decades, his father spent weekends tending to the vacant building on the corner of Broad Street and Ursulines Avenue. It was painted white and red, with a Spanish-style terra cotta awning hanging over the corner entrance. Taking care...
NOLA.com
White Linen events return to Slidell, Covington after two-year hiatus
Fingers are crossed. Wood has been knocked. Salt has been heaved over shoulders and all the spare change has been dumped in a wishing well in hopes that this year’s White Linen events will officially be back for good. It’s been a game of on-again, off-again for both White...
NOLA.com
American Spiritual Ensemble brings vocal works to New Orleans performance
The preservation and tradition of the American Negro spiritual will ring through Temple Sinai when the American Spiritual Ensemble is presented by the New Orleans Opera Association. The 90-minute free concert with reservations will be Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at 6227 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Reservations can be...
NOLA.com
New Orleans community leaders divided on affordable housing fix
Two new affordable housing developments are coming online in New Orleans, to address a critical shortage that has long vexed community leaders. It's a complex problem with no easy answers, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll, which found key influencers divided on solutions. What is the best way to solve...
NOLA.com
James Gill: A perpetual taxpayer ripoff, with the help of two mayors
Many millions of dollars bequeathed for the benefit of New Orleans residents have been snaffled over the years, and it may never stop if New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gets her way. The City Council has filed suit to stop Cantrell's shenanigans. The law may be on the council's side,...
NOLA.com
Ricchiuti to speak at New Orleans Chamber luncheon, LSU boot camp for product managers, new owners for pipeline network
Ricchiuti to speak at New Orleans Chamber luncheon Aug. 19. The New Orleans Chamber will hold its Third Quarter Business Luncheon at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 in the Sheraton New Orleans Grand Ballroom, 500 Canal St. Peter Ricchiuti, founder and director of Burkenroad Reports and a business professor at the...
NOLA.com
Test your skills at the adult spelling bee at the Jefferson Parish Library
It's back. That's b-a-c-k. The Jefferson Parish Library will hold its seventh annual spelling bee for adults at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Adults 18 and older can participate in the free spelling bee, whose purpose is to promote good...
NOLA.com
Jerome Grenier's The French Stall focuses on crepes at St. Roch Market
Jerome Grenier grew up in Toulouse in southwestern France. He was working as a project manager for a tech start-up in Paris, where he met his wife, who is from New Orleans. They decided to move here, and he started The French Stall, a pop-up offering cakes, tarts, quiches and crepes. In July, he moved the business into St. Roch Market, where he focuses on crepes. The French Stall is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, visit french-stall.com or strochmarket.com.
