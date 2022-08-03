Spirit of St. Bernard Foundation awards scholarships

--- Laura Sillars has been promoted by Adams and Reese to chief marketing officer. Sillars joined Adams and Reese in 2020 as director of marketing and communications. She has enjoyed a more than 30-year career in marketing and communications. She served as producer of the "Oprah Winfrey Show." In that role, she helped create and develop the concept of "Oprah's Book Club." Sillars continued her career in television production for top-rated programs, including ABC's "Good Morning America," and was the vice president of programming for HGTV and senior vice president of programming for the Hallmark Channel.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO