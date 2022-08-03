Remarks by Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves at the Maryland Good Jobs Challenge Announcement

Lawsuit against USDA policy is wrong Regarding the July 31 article, "Ohio joins lawsuit to stop USDA ban," I fervently oppose the anti-LGBTQ+ policy position that the Ohio attorney general appears to support. The Food and Nutrition Service program is expanding discrimination protections under U.S. Department of Agriculture policy to include adding gender identity and sexual orientation as a protected class on the basis of sex under Title IX as of May. ...

OHIO STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO