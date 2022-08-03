OpenLab and TokenTraxx announce first Audio-Visual NFT collection

Read on nftevening.com
What Is A cc0 NFT?
So, you’re wondering what the hell is a cc0 NFT? Well, cc0 NFTs are massively popular as of late, being the open and transparent side of branding loved by decentralization maxis. Projects like CrypToadz, Blitmaps, and Mfers, all feature “Creative Commons Zero” artworks. But what does cc0 mean? And how does it relate to NFT IP commercial rights?
nftevening.com
Netflix, Decentraland Partner To Bring ‘The Gray Man’ To The Metaverse
Video streaming giant, Netflix has teamed up with Decentraland to promote its new movie, ‘The Gray Man’ in the metaverse. Together with the Electric Factory backed by the Decentraland Foundation, Netflix’s Latin American division held a “Metaverse Mission” for the movie last week. What’s more, the event even rewarded players with The Gray Man wearables!
nftevening.com
Murder of Crows is a new and exciting NFT collection by YouTuber, Crypto Crow
Murder of Crows is a 10,000-piece NFT collection on the Cardano Blockchain. It is the newest project from popular YouTuber, Crypto Crow, who has 135,000 subscribers on the platform. Each NFT depicts a crow’s reaction to various stages in the cryptocurrency market. Murder of Crows was created by crypto...
nftevening.com
Instagram NFT Features Launch in 100 Countries
Instagram is launching the first NFT service and experience on the platform to more than 100 countries, after an initial trial period with some US-based users. One of the first official sales on the platform will be a one-of-a-kind NFT of a photo of Mark Zuckerberg during his Little League baseball career.
