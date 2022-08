Anytime you win a conference championship, you immediately have a target on your back. If you ask the players for the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns, they embrace that. One of the biggest messages to take away from today’s Media Day held at Russo Park was that this team will play with a chip on their shoulder. However, the first offseason in the Michael Desormeaux era was a success.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO