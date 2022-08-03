Pearson Plans To Sell Digital Textbooks as NFTs

Growing up, a school principal was likely our first form of authority that we adhered to. As a kid, a principal held all the power and for some, may have even been a bit scary. But as we get older, we realize that a principal is so much more than a person you have to answer to when you're in trouble. In fact, according to The Balance Careers, a principal wears a ton of hats and must act as the leader for a variety of realms within a school.

EDUCATION ・ 11 HOURS AGO