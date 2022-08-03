Pearson Plans To Sell Digital Textbooks as NFTs

Read on nftevening.com
One of the biggest textbook publishers is tired of not making any money when you buy a used textbook — and wants to explore using NFTs to get a cut
Pearson's CEO Andy Bird told reporters moving to the blockchain and NFTs would allow the textbook publisher to get sales every time a book is resold.
Parents Are Spending Double On School Supplies This Year
Back-to-school shopping trips used to be magical — checking the school supplies off our list, picking out the best Lisa Frank folders and #2 pencils, and being giddy with anticipation for another school year. These days, however, what used to be an exciting outing has turned into a money-draining, stressful task for most parents, thanks to inflation, supply chain issues, and the endless pandemic.
US teacher shortage expected for the upcoming school year
Although we are hardly halfway through July, many parents and students may already be thinking about the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. When students do go back to class, they may find fewer teachers than they remember. According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, nearly all states in the...
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
Families with young children have fled cities
There has been a substantial drop in the number of young children living in cities, portending even more punishing enrollment losses in urban schools across the country. That’s the jarring message of a new analysis examining population trends since the pandemic hit. Cities across the country have already lost enrollment in their public schools, and this decline may well continue and even hasten in coming years. That might mean that urban districts...
Washington Examiner
'Wokeness' overtakes 'three R's' in college teacher training
A national effort to elevate racial, sexual, and financial diversity in how colleges educate future teachers has taken root, leading to concerns that teachers are taking their “indoctrination” into classrooms of children as young as 5, according a search of university websites and a groundbreaking new study. A...
Inc.com
Proposed Change to Workforce Law Could Boost Entrepreneurs
A House Republican wants to make sure a key workforce development law applies to entrepreneurs too. Earlier this week, Congressman Rick Allen of Georgia introduced the Startup Act. The legislation amends the 2014 Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which is the primary federal law concerning workforce development that helps job seekers access education, training, and other support services and connects them with employers.
Is teaching now ‘like a browser with 100 tabs open?’
Dear Dr. Kem, I love the classroom and I love teaching — I always thought I’d work until 70. But in September 2020, there were so many changes coming down the pike from the Department of Education, and teachers were not being included in the decision-making process. We were scared, anxious, didn’t know if we’d be remote or in-person; and mandate after mandate kept coming. Decisions were made for us, without us,...
How Much Money Do School Principals Make?
Growing up, a school principal was likely our first form of authority that we adhered to. As a kid, a principal held all the power and for some, may have even been a bit scary. But as we get older, we realize that a principal is so much more than a person you have to answer to when you're in trouble. In fact, according to The Balance Careers, a principal wears a ton of hats and must act as the leader for a variety of realms within a school.
nftevening.com
What Is A cc0 NFT?
So, you’re wondering what the hell is a cc0 NFT? Well, cc0 NFTs are massively popular as of late, being the open and transparent side of branding loved by decentralization maxis. Projects like CrypToadz, Blitmaps, and Mfers, all feature “Creative Commons Zero” artworks. But what does cc0 mean? And how does it relate to NFT IP commercial rights?
Essence
Black Women Lead: How Google is Transforming Black Communities with The Power of the Digital World
We all know knowledge is power, and the more you know, the more you grow. Those same sentiments remain true for everyone, no matter the industry you’re apart of. During the Wealth & Power experience at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, it was evident just how the comprehension of digital skills were able to transform the lives of move makers, who are now passing down the torch to the women that follow suit.
nftevening.com
NETGEAR Partners With SuperRare To Build NFT Display Frames
NETGEAR has announced a unique partnership with SuperRare. The innovative company that pioneers advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers worldwide is now entering the web3 space. The new partnership will see NETGEAR join the SuperRare DAO. Together, they will design and develop a license and royalty model for the digital displays of NFTs.
Daily Beast
Schools Spent Millions on Faulty COVID Scanners
In August 2020, with COVID-19 outbreaks proliferating and back to school plans shifting, U.S. tech vendors popped up, promising a solution. They were selling thermal imaging cameras and scanners that they said could screen large groups of students for virus-related fevers in real time. The catch: they didn’t work.
Kaplan Educational Foundation Announces 2022 College Acceptances
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- The Kaplan Educational Foundation (KEF) celebrates the latest college acceptances from their 15th cohort of scholars in the Kaplan Leadership Program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005114/en/. A photo composite of the KEF KLP Cohort 15 scholars. (Photo: Business Wire)
PC Magazine
Enrich Your Career With 1,000+ Online Learning Courses for $99
Folks who treat their lives and careers as a constant learning opportunity are better prepared when job hunting, asking for promotions, or even launching their own businesses. Adopting that student mindset can be difficult, but educational resources like StackSkills Unlimited can help. Whether you work in technology or marketing, StackSkills...
Rishi who? Sunak says Stanford business school changed his life, but few remember him
Rishi Sunak has said going to California’s Stanford business school changed his life. Stanford “teaches you to think bigger”, he told a venture capital podcast last year. In place of a “more incremental mindset”, studying at the heart of Silicon Valley encouraged him to embrace “a slightly bigger, more dynamic approach to change”, said the former UK chancellor.
momblogsociety.com
What are the various components of quality childcare?
In 2020, about 45.1% of children between zero and five and 31.8% of children between zero and twelve benefitted from childcare services. Their popularity will grow in the future, and with good reasons. Parents favour these services over a nanny or homecare because of the quality childcare and exciting learning...
Sunak promises artificial intelligence in schools to cut teachers’ workloads
Rishi Sunak has said that as prime minister he would encourage the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the classroom to reduce the workload on teachers.The promise to champion new technology in schools forms part of a package which he said would “radically reform education to put British kids ahead”.The former chancellor, who is vying with Liz Truss for the Conservative leadership, hailed school reforms ushered in by Michael Gove as one of the party’s greatest achievements of its 12 years in power, and said he would build on them by opening more free schools in areas with the...
marketplace.org
Monitoring software on students’ school laptops raises privacy concerns
Ever since students have had the ability to go online at school, schools have been watching what they do. Through the use of activity monitoring software, schools can filter out certain websites or look for signs that students might harm themselves or others. During the pandemic, when school went virtual,...
Children who claim free school meals earn less as adults despite education – ONS
Children who claim free school meals go on to earn less than their peers on average despite achieving the same level of education, according to new data.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said data published on Thursday showed a “persistent earnings gap” between those who received free school meals and other students.Free school meals (FSM) are available for pupils who live in a household with an income of £7,500 or less, and attend a state-funded school.Despite obtaining the same qualification level, disadvantaged pupils went on to earn less than their peers.The biggest gap over time was seen in those who...
