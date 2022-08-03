The Girls Golf team set out to the Greensburg Invitational Saturday to test themselves against some of the states best golf teams. The Golden Bears finished 15th overall in a field that featured schools like Center Grove, Franklin Central, Mooresville and Richmond. Led by Kate Linville posting a 119, the Golden Bears dodged rain off and on all morning. Other scorers for the Golden Bears were Emmie Higgins (123), Madison Monroe (130) & Ella Connolly (139). The girls will be back in action on Wednesday at home vs Pendleton Heights at Blue River.

GREENSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO