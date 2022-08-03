ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Girls Golf Notches Frist Win of Season

The Girls Golf team picked up their first team victory Friday night on the road against New Castle. The Golden Bears took the win against New Castle 224-232. Kate Linville was medalist with a score of 49. Scoring was rounded out by Emmie Higgins (56), Madison Monroe (57), and Ava Essex (62). Under new coach Ben Sprinkle, the girls now move to 1-1 on the season and travel to Greensburg Saturday for their third match in three days!
NEW CASTLE, IN
Girls Golf Finish 15th in stacked Greensburg Invitational

The Girls Golf team set out to the Greensburg Invitational Saturday to test themselves against some of the states best golf teams. The Golden Bears finished 15th overall in a field that featured schools like Center Grove, Franklin Central, Mooresville and Richmond. Led by Kate Linville posting a 119, the Golden Bears dodged rain off and on all morning. Other scorers for the Golden Bears were Emmie Higgins (123), Madison Monroe (130) & Ella Connolly (139). The girls will be back in action on Wednesday at home vs Pendleton Heights at Blue River.
GREENSBURG, IN

