FC Dallas snags third U.S. Men's National Team player in trade for Sebastian Lletget

FC Dallas earn late draw on Timbers’ own goal
Visiting FC Dallas leveled the match in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time through an own goal after falling
Gyasi Zardes’ hat trick carries Rapids past Minnesota United
Gyasi Zardes scored a hat trick, the Colorado Rapids scored three goals in nine minutes of the first half, and
Red Bulls acquire Brazilian striker Elias Manoel on loan
The New York Red Bulls acquired Brazilian striker Elias Manoel on loan from Gremio. The deal announced Saturday runs through
Andrew Gutman’s late goal helps Atlanta United jolt Sounders
Andrew Gutman scored on a strike from distance in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Atlanta United
Red Bulls, D.C. United shake off defensive struggles, draw 0-0
D.C. United held the visiting New York Red Bulls to only one shot on goal as the teams settled for
ESPN
Miami answers Romell Quioto's brace in tie with CF Montreal
Romell Quioto scored twice for CF Montreal but Inter Miami twice found the equalizer on Saturday night to salvage a 2-2 draw tie with the hosts. Gonzalo Higuain and Emerson Rodriguez each erased one-goal deficits to help Inter Miami (8-10-6, 30 points) secure a crucial point and move into a four-way tie with Orlando FC, Chicago and New England for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
MLS・
Revs, Orlando City meet amid dueling winless streaks
Orlando City SC will welcome the New England Revolution to town Saturday night in a showdown of Eastern Conference teams
High-flying Union take streak on the road to face FC Cincinnati
Unbeaten in their last six matches, the Philadelphia Union will aim to keep their strong play rolling on Saturday night
FC Cincinnati upend Union to snap winless streak
A trio of second-half goals by FC Cincinnati lifted the club to a 3-1 home victory over the Eastern Conference-leading
New England Revolution acquire Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC
The New England Revolution acquired midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from Los Angeles FC on Friday in exchange for $400,000 in general
Whitecaps score two late goals, stun Dynamo
Lucas Cavallini’s goal in second-half stoppage time gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a dramatic 2-1 win over the visiting Houston Dynamo
FOX Sports
D.C. United hosts the New York Red Bulls in conference matchup
New York Red Bulls (10-7-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (6-13-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +116, DC United +215, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls play D.C. United in Eastern Conference play. United is...
Red Bulls look to rebound from setback, visit D.C. United
The New York Red Bulls and manager Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United both look to respond from troubling performances when they
Galaxy look for bounce-back result vs. Sporting Kansas City
The LA Galaxy will travel to Kansas City, Kan., on Saturday for a critical match in their push to move
Whitecaps waive defender Erik Godoy
The Vancouver Whitecaps waived Erik Godoy on Thursday, paving the way for the 28-year-old defender to find a new club
MLS・
Yardbarker
Reports: FC Cincinnati acquiring D Matt Miazga from Chelsea
FC Cincinnati are finalizing a deal to acquire center back Matt Miazga on a free transfer from Premier League side Chelsea, MLSsoccer.com and The Queen City Press reported Thursday. Miazga will sign a max-TAM deal and won't require a designated player spot, per the reports. FC Cincinnati were atop the...
Kacper Przybylko scores twice as Fire defeat Charlotte FC
Kacper Przybylko capped a two-goal performance by scoring in the 52nd minute to lift visiting Chicago FC to a 3-2
