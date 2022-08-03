ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

FC Dallas snags third U.S. Men's National Team player in trade for Sebastian Lletget

cbs19.tv
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, TX
Frisco, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Frisco, TX
ESPN

Miami answers Romell Quioto's brace in tie with CF Montreal

Romell Quioto scored twice for CF Montreal but Inter Miami twice found the equalizer on Saturday night to salvage a 2-2 draw tie with the hosts. Gonzalo Higuain and Emerson Rodriguez each erased one-goal deficits to help Inter Miami (8-10-6, 30 points) secure a crucial point and move into a four-way tie with Orlando FC, Chicago and New England for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky G
Person
Sebastian Lletget
FOX Sports

D.C. United hosts the New York Red Bulls in conference matchup

New York Red Bulls (10-7-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (6-13-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +116, DC United +215, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls play D.C. United in Eastern Conference play. United is...
HARRISON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Dallas#Team Player#U S Men S National Team#Major League Soccer#Usmnt
Yardbarker

Reports: FC Cincinnati acquiring D Matt Miazga from Chelsea

FC Cincinnati are finalizing a deal to acquire center back Matt Miazga on a free transfer from Premier League side Chelsea, MLSsoccer.com and The Queen City Press reported Thursday. Miazga will sign a max-TAM deal and won't require a designated player spot, per the reports. FC Cincinnati were atop the...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy