FC Dallas snags third U.S. Men's National Team player in trade for Sebastian Lletget

Romell Quioto scored twice for CF Montreal but Inter Miami twice found the equalizer on Saturday night to salvage a 2-2 draw tie with the hosts. Gonzalo Higuain and Emerson Rodriguez each erased one-goal deficits to help Inter Miami (8-10-6, 30 points) secure a crucial point and move into a four-way tie with Orlando FC, Chicago and New England for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

MLS ・ 3 HOURS AGO