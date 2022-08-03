NYC Health + Hospitals, Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit Launched Healthcare Week of Action, Stopping in One Borough Each Day

Read on www.nychealthandhospitals.org
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roofCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Keeping children healthy: Staten Island health experts urge parents to say up-to-date on kids’ vaccinations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) is on the mind of New York City health officials and parents alike, Staten Island parents should not allow the pandemic to force their children’s critical preventative care to the back burner, pediatricians warn. And as the 2022-23 school...
wbgo.org
Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out
A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Heart Association recognizes Brooklyn’s NYC Hospitals for quality healthcare
NYC Health + Hospitals on Wednesday announced that all 11 of its hospitals — including three in Brooklyn —were recognized by the American Heart Association for commitment to quality care in heart failure, heart attack, stroke, diabetes and resuscitation. The three Brooklyn hospitals belonging to the municipal hospital...
Harlem residents organize cleanup, battle trash crisis
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some local residents said that since the pandemic began, trash, neglect and unsightliness in this neighborhood have become so great, without an adequate response from the city, that they feel they need to take action themselves. They’ve formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up […]
News 12
New York City Back-to-School Resources
The NYC Department of Education offers a comprehensive list of resources and information available to teachers, parents and students who attend public, private and charter schools in the five boroughs. Here are some of the links that may be useful.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
Polio fears rise in New York, virus found in 7 different wastewater samples near NYC
New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible "community spread" of the virus.
HipHopDX.com
Eric Adams Calls Himself NYC’s First ‘Hip Hop Mayor’ Amid $5.5M Hip Hop Museum Boost
Eric Adams has declared himself New York City’s first “Hip Hop Mayor.”. The declaration came after Adams approved $5.5 million in funding for the Bronx Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is scheduled to have its grand opening in 2024. “First time in New York City history, we have...
Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter
One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
rew-online.com
Gilston Electric Supports Expansion of New York City Casino
Gilston Electric, a subsidiary of Electra USA, was retained to support the Resorts World Casino New York City hotel expansion project by executing flawlessly after thoroughly preparing detailed engineering drawings. Preparing before executing helped Gilston Electric successfully carry out extensive electrical work throughout the construction project, and it demonstrated how a project should be run.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms
A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
Officials unveil new benefits access center in Coney Island
The new facility will be fully up and running by Aug. 29.
nypressnews.com
New York Health Department says hundreds of people may be infected with polio virus
New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus. Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation’s first...
texasmetronews.com
Major Brooklyn intersection to be renamed for Haitian American killed by NYPD
BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year. But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the...
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma Worsens
NYC's subways are losing their luster.(Elisank79/iStock) Having a car in 2022 is being considered less of a luxury and more of a consideration. It’s a luxury to be able to contemplate a car in 2022.
therealdeal.com
Queens boro prez turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project
Real estate thought it had an ally in Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Richards on Thursday night recommended against allowing a $2 billion Queens megaproject by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. The thumbs-down on Innovation QNS comes on the heels of a 917-unit, half-affordable Harlem proposal being killed by the local Council member.
5 school-based health clinics shuttered in Brooklyn
Five school-based health clinics serving 10 schools in Brooklyn closed last month because of budget constraints, according to a letter from operator SUNY Downstate. Now, families are rallying to try and save the facilities.City officials were “disappointed” with SUNY Downstate’s move to close the clinics on July 1, but said they will ensure the five campuses have school nurses in September. Families remain worried about the gap in health care for their...
New York’s Public Housing May Be On The Verge Of A Climate Breakthrough
In the 1990s, the nation’s largest public housing authority helped popularize energy-efficient refrigerators. Now it’s ready to do the same for heat pumps.
Washington Square News
Cornell student rescues man from subway tracks seconds before train arrives
Bryce Demopoulos, a senior at Cornell University, pulled a stranger off of the subway tracks at a subway station in the Bronx just moments before a No. 6 train approached the station at about 6 a.m. on Thursday. “It was pretty surreal,” Demopoulos, a Roosevelt Island resident, said of the...
Sisters undergo bariatric surgery together in same NYC operating room
The sisters struggled with their weight all of their lives - and the bullying that came along with it.
