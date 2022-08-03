Read on americanmilitarynews.com
Las Vegas attempted murder caught on video: Homeowner narrowly escapes being shot after suspect’s gun jams
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help to identify an attempted murder suspect who was recorded on a garage security camera pulling out a gun and trying to shoot a man after a botched robbery in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday. Authorities said the unidentified suspect approached the...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
Mother of man who allegedly shot McDonald's worker over cold fries goes after victim
A man accused of shooting a Brooklyn McDonald's employee Monday over cold fries was charged with attempted murder Tuesday, authorities said.
People
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a Georgia woman was shot dead by her army soldier husband as she fled into a business. He then turned the gun on himself in what investigators believe to be a murder-suicide. Citing Capt. T. Smith with the Hinesville Police Department, WTGS-TV reports 36-year-old Terrica Williams died after...
Homeowner who fired AK-47-style gun at invaders ‘did absolutely nothing wrong,’ FL sheriff says
A homeowner who reportedly used an AK-47-style gun to shoot at home invaders will “absolutely not” face charges, a Florida sheriff said last week. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, three men – including one who was armed with a handgun – attacked a homeowner on the 700-block of Pinestead Road on July 7.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Gas station customer shoots and kills robbery suspect on ‘violent crime spree’
A Missouri customer at a convenience store in St Charles shot and killed a man suspected of being responsible for a string of armed robberies across the city. Early on Saturday morning, authorities received their first call about a 26-year-old man who had entered a Mobile on the Run convenience store near the 1400 block of S Fifth Street and had held a knife to the clerk’s throat while he reportedly robbed her, police said in a statement on Facebook.
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Suspect named in the Utah disappearance of 19-year-old farmer Dylan Rounds
On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office announced through a press release, that a suspect has been named in the disappearance of 19-year-old farmer Dylan Rounds. Dateline featured Dylan’s case in our ‘Missing in America’ series in June and spoke with his parents, Justin Rounds...
Daily Beast
Cops Left Car Door Open Before Black Woman Fell to Her Death
Georgia cops who arrested Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old Black woman, failed to secure her with a seatbelt or even close the passenger-side rear door at all before she fell to her death from a patrol car, according to an update issued by state investigators this week. The Hancock County Sheriff’s...
Man Fatally Shoots His Own Mother in Front of 9-Year-Old: Police
Police said that after being evicted, the man arrived at his mother's house, fatally shooting her and injuring his stepfather.
Tulsa man allegedly tries to rob convenience store, pays for cigars, then flees on bus
TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus. According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."
Father and Son, 11, Left Abusive Mother, But She Re-Entered Their Lives and Stabbed the Boy to Death: Deputies
A woman allegedly stabbed her son, and then herself, deputies said. Victim Bruce Johnson Jr., 11, succumbed to his injuries — but not before telling investigators his mother stabbed him, according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico. Deputies announced an arrest warrant against defendant Mary...
A SWAT team has killed the man suspected of fatally stabbing NASCAR driver Bobby East
Bobby East, a USAC and NASCAR driver, was fatally stabbed at a gas station on Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Trent William Millsap, a transient based in Orange County. Millsap was killed by a SWAT team on Friday as the officers tried to serve an arrest warrant.
Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car
A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
AOL Corp
Suspect charged with murder of missing 20-year-old University of Mississippi student, body still not found
A Mississippi man is being held without bond for the murder of a 20-year-old college student who vanished on July 8. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, the Oxford Police Department announced Friday. Sheldon Timothy...
‘Bounties’ placed on officers involved in Jayland Walker shooting, police say
Police have not released the names of those involved in a deadly shooting in Akron, Ohio, last month after it was discovered “bounties” have been placed on the officers involved, city officials said Monday.
Decades after a kindergartner vanished on her walk to school, Monterey County police arrest a suspect
"She convinced her mom and older brother she wanted to walk to school herself. She never made it to the school."
Man allegedly shot, killed his girlfriend after accidentally mistaking her for an intruder in Texas
PASADENA, Texas — A man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend after he accidentally mistook her for an intruder in Texas, police say. The Pasadena Police Department said in a news release that on Monday around 3:30 a.m., they received a call about a shooting. The caller told the dispatcher that he accidentally shot his girlfriend who he thought was an intruder.
