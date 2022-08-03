ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norco, CA

Norco, CA
Ohio State
Norco, CA
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Gas station customer shoots and kills robbery suspect on ‘violent crime spree’

A Missouri customer at a convenience store in St Charles shot and killed a man suspected of being responsible for a string of armed robberies across the city. Early on Saturday morning, authorities received their first call about a 26-year-old man who had entered a Mobile on the Run convenience store near the 1400 block of S Fifth Street and had held a knife to the clerk’s throat while he reportedly robbed her, police said in a statement on Facebook.
Daily Beast

Cops Left Car Door Open Before Black Woman Fell to Her Death

Georgia cops who arrested Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old Black woman, failed to secure her with a seatbelt or even close the passenger-side rear door at all before she fell to her death from a patrol car, according to an update issued by state investigators this week. The Hancock County Sheriff’s...
truecrimedaily

Tulsa man allegedly tries to rob convenience store, pays for cigars, then flees on bus

TULSA, Okla. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody last week after he allegedly tried to rob a convenience store and then tried to flee from police on a bus. According to the Tulsa Police Department, on July 21 at 3:48 p.m., officers received a call about a robbery by force or fear at the QuikTrip at 7878 E. Admiral Place. Security officials at the QuikTrip reportedly told police that a masked man attempted to rob the store but then "became frustrated that the clerk misunderstood his demands and grabbed merchandise."
TULSA, OK
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car

A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
TEXAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Man allegedly shot, killed his girlfriend after accidentally mistaking her for an intruder in Texas

PASADENA, Texas — A man allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend after he accidentally mistook her for an intruder in Texas, police say. The Pasadena Police Department said in a news release that on Monday around 3:30 a.m., they received a call about a shooting. The caller told the dispatcher that he accidentally shot his girlfriend who he thought was an intruder.
PASADENA, TX

