Senator Wiener’s Bill to Provide Refuge for Trans Kids and Their Families Passes Final Assembly Committee, Heads to Assembly Floor

 3 days ago
Variety

Gov. Gavin Newsom Endorses $1.65 Billion California Film and TV Tax Credit (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed legislation on Wednesday that will extend California’s film and television tax credit program through 2030. If passed, the bill, SB 485, will provide $1.65 billion or $330 million annually in financial support for film and television makers and other content creators. It extends the program, which was financed until 2025, for an additional five years. In 2021, Newsom signed a temporary increase of $180 million over two years for the program, which temporarily increased the annual amount to $420 million. The governor signed a separate $150 million incentive last year for...
Daily Mail

'This is Newsom's California': Caitlyn Jenner slams Democratic Governor Gavin and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after six masked thugs robbed $500,000 in goods from luxury Malibu store Maxfield

Caitlyn Jenner slammed democratic governor Gavin Newsom and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after a video emerged of thieves making off with $500,000 in luxury goods from a Malibu store. The video posted to Instagram this week shows brazen thieves snatching armloads of designer bags from a high-end store before fleeing...
MALIBU, CA
Reuters

California man escapes wildfire with his life but loses home

MARIPOSA, Calif., July 26 (Reuters) - Wildfire refugee Rod McGuire sat alone at the far end of the evacuation center, trying not to cry. One of thousands to flee California's Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, McGuire, a 57-year-old auto mechanic, escaped from the Sierra Nevada foothills with his life but lost his house, consumed by the largest wildfire to burn in the state this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Grist

Central California is getting a break from new oil and gas leasing

It’s Thursday, August 4, and fracking is getting put on hold in central California. The Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, is temporarily pausing new oil and gas leasing on public lands in central California until the federal agency can conduct a more thorough environmental and public health assessment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat

Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
MONTANA STATE

