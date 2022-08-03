Senator Wiener’s Bill to Provide Refuge for Trans Kids and Their Families Passes Final Assembly Committee, Heads to Assembly Floor

Read on sd11.senate.ca.gov
California Gov. Gavin Newsom Urges Hollywood To Avoid Filming In Anti-Abortion States
Newsom is hoping tax credits will push TV and film productions to remain in California.
Gov. Gavin Newsom Endorses $1.65 Billion California Film and TV Tax Credit (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed legislation on Wednesday that will extend California’s film and television tax credit program through 2030. If passed, the bill, SB 485, will provide $1.65 billion or $330 million annually in financial support for film and television makers and other content creators. It extends the program, which was financed until 2025, for an additional five years. In 2021, Newsom signed a temporary increase of $180 million over two years for the program, which temporarily increased the annual amount to $420 million. The governor signed a separate $150 million incentive last year for...
California lawmakers advance bill to protect immigration status in court
(The Center Square) – California could soon permanently protect a person’s immigration status in court cases where it is not deemed relevant under a bill headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
'This is Newsom's California': Caitlyn Jenner slams Democratic Governor Gavin and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after six masked thugs robbed $500,000 in goods from luxury Malibu store Maxfield
Caitlyn Jenner slammed democratic governor Gavin Newsom and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after a video emerged of thieves making off with $500,000 in luxury goods from a Malibu store. The video posted to Instagram this week shows brazen thieves snatching armloads of designer bags from a high-end store before fleeing...
Gavin Newsom wants Joe Biden's job. Here are 6 reasons why that's a horrible idea
Make no mistake — Gavin Newsom is running for president. He has led a gilded life and becomes more liberal with each passing day. Along the way, his policies have dangerously failed, and those failures should not be visited upon the rest of the nation. Newsom has been a...
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Opinion: Another One Bites the Dust – 6 out of 10 Trump Impeachment Voters Now Gone
With the loss on Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer now final, a full 6 of the 10 House GOP members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump have been officially eliminated from office.
Now that Kari Lake has won, the showdown for Arizona governor is only getting started
On Wednesday morning, Kari Lake was sailing with the wind at her back. The election and vote count she declared “messed up” on Tuesday night had put her in the lead by sunrise. The last round of opinion polls had predicted she would win this race by roughly double digits. One poll had...
In a California town, a militia is welcomed by some, cautioned by others
The parking lot of H&L Lumber in Mariposa, California, was host to a flurry of activity Sunday as members of a local militia sporting military-style fatigues handed out pancakes and steak sandwiches to evacuees of the Oak Fire raging nearby. Along with breakfast, they doled out business cards with QR codes and directions to join their militia.
Gavin Newsom Thinks California Is Freer Than Florida. Is He Crazy?
It's hard to understand the rationale for Gov. Gavin Newsom's Independence Day political ad in Florida, which urged Floridians to "join us in California where we still believe in freedom." OK, there's a political rationale given that Newsom might actually be planning to run for president, but the video ad is inexplicable.
2 California residents burn to death in car as fires continue, firefighters are making progress
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California. He made it to a shelter with his daughter and just his medicine, some...
New ad launches in California mocking Newsom’s attack on Florida
(The Center Square) – A new ad campaign launched Monday in California mocking an ad California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched July 4 in which he attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and invited Floridians to move to “the free state of California.”. In Newsom’s first reelection campaign ad in...
California man escapes wildfire with his life but loses home
MARIPOSA, Calif., July 26 (Reuters) - Wildfire refugee Rod McGuire sat alone at the far end of the evacuation center, trying not to cry. One of thousands to flee California's Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, McGuire, a 57-year-old auto mechanic, escaped from the Sierra Nevada foothills with his life but lost his house, consumed by the largest wildfire to burn in the state this year.
Grist
Central California is getting a break from new oil and gas leasing
It’s Thursday, August 4, and fracking is getting put on hold in central California. The Bureau of Land Management, or BLM, is temporarily pausing new oil and gas leasing on public lands in central California until the federal agency can conduct a more thorough environmental and public health assessment.
Firefighters remove bear from laundry room of California home
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California responded to a home to remove a bear that had broken into the house and damaged a pipe in the laundry room to take a drink. Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck said on Twitter that firefighters were summoned to a Cuyama Valley home on Wednesday on a report of an intruding bear.
Wildfires burn in California, Montana and Idaho as firefighters contend with scorching heat
Wildfires in California, Montana and Idaho exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods Saturday. In Northern California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire had burned an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 acres with zero containment by Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire started Friday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line. Videos posted to social media showed a massive plume of smoke billowing hundreds of feet into the air.
Federal government suspends new drilling and fracking leases on public lands in Central California
California has reached a settlement with the federal government to halt new oil and gas leases on public lands in Central California.
California Fights Worst Wildfire of the Year, With More Than 51,000 Acres Scorched
The McKinney fire is tearing through Northern California, burning up over 51,000 acres of land near the Klamath National Forest. The fire began on July 29. It is zero percent contained by Sunday, July 31. The origin of the wildfire is still under investigation, and the cause is currently unknown.
