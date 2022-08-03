Read on www.foodbeast.com
Candy retailer seeking taste-tester to make up to $78,000 a year
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Canadian company announced it is seeking a "Chief Candy Officer" to make up to $78,000 a year working from home and taste-testing candy. Candy Funhouse, an online candy retailer, posted a job opening to LinkedIn seeking a "Chief Candy Officer" whose duties would include "being the head taste tester" and helping to determine what products will be sold on the website, and which of those will carry the "CCO (Chief Candy Officer) Stamp of Approval."
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
CNBC
30-year-old retiree earned $97,000 in passive income from Amazon last year: Here's how she got started
In 2017, by age 24, Rachel Richards had already worked as a financial advisor and then as a financial analyst at a manufacturing firm. After picking up her license, she began working as a Realtor. No matter what kind of work she was doing, one thing remained constant: People in her life were constantly looking to her for help with their finances.
'Malicious actor' drains $5.2 million in crypto assets from 8,000 digital wallets in one go
Thousands of digital wallets on the Solana blockchain were drained of funds by a "malicious actor" last night. Over $5.2 million in crypto assets were lost in the attack, but Solana is blaming external software, stating that it's not an issue with its own blockchain. Cybersecurity experts have surmised that...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
AOL Corp
Don't expect $1 Whoppers from Burger King anytime soon
Restaurant Brands CEO José Cil says don't expect $1 Whoppers to return to the Burger King menu as raging inflation leads U.S. consumers to demand more value. After years of heavy couponing, Cil told Yahoo Finance Live in February that he is looking to bring back the Whopper as the industry’s most iconic hamburger and price the product at a premium. Some six months later, he’s sticking to that plan.
Oreo announce the return of a fall flavor after five years
It might not seem like pumpkin spice season is upon us yet, but it is creeping in. Oreo is one of the first brands to announce the summer return of their fall flavor – the Pumpkin Spice cookie, which hasn't been available since 2017.The cookie, which has pumpkin spice cream sandwiched between two golden Oreos, will hit shelves on Aug. 15, the brand announced on social media on Wednesday. While August may seem early to introduce a classic fall flavor, pumpkin spice lovers rejoiced on social media. And Oreo isn't the only brand expected to make a pumpkin spice announcement this...
CNBC
Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast
Walmart confirmed on Wednesday that it has begun to lay off corporate employees. The news comes about a week after the company slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed...
AOL Corp
Cheaper flights are finally here for travelers
Air fares are sinking more than usual from their summer peaks in time for fall getaways. But time is of the essence when it comes to snagging a deal. The average domestic airfare per ticket will drop to $286 round-trip this month, down 25% from May when the average round-trip ticket topped $400, according to Travel booking app, Hopper’s pricing forecast released this week. The average fare should remain below $300 through September, before notching upwards ahead of the holidays.
Vox
The inflation prices that broke us
Peter Lewis recognizes that eggs aren’t the biggest expenditure in the world. But amid today’s levels of inflation, the price increase on the consumer staple really gets to him. “I tend to buy the same things every week, and for some reason, with eggs, I just eat a lot of them, and I notice the prices on them,” he says. The 18 extra-large eggs he buys were $3.18 in early 2021; now, they’re $5.12. Over the weekend, Lewis spent nearly $100 at his local Walmart on food for him and his wife, an amount he doesn’t believe he’s ever hit before. “It’s not like we’re buying a whole shopping cart.”
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Amazon Prime memberships offer tons of perks—save up to 50% for those who qualify
Amazon Prime memberships let you save big on everyday essentials and they're available at discounted prices right now—learn more here.
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Thrillist
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Gets Recalled Due to Misbranding
National Ice Cream Month has closed, and now there's an ice cream recall. H-E-B is recalling half-gallon containers of its H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. The company says that the ice cream has been mislabeled. It contains wheat, an allergen, but does not declare that on its label. That can be a dangerous situation for individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat.
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
Bloomberg
The Great Resignation Could Soon Be The Great Sacking
The tide is turning in the UK jobs market. Earlier this year, a shortage of skilled workers meant employees had the upper hand. But with more indicators pointing toward a recession, inflation on the rise and the cost of living crisis starting to bite, we ask is the UK job market succumbing to economic reality?David Merritt speaks to James Reed, Chairman and CEO of Reed UK, Britain's largest recruitment company, who says the rate at which vacancies have been increasing has slowed down. He also explains why the company's data doesn't paint such a bleak picture. Plus, Tom Metcalf, who heads Bloomberg's finance coverage in London, discusses the outlook for City jobs.
MotorAuthority
2023 VW ID.4 starting price drops to $38,790 with US production
Volkswagen promised a lower starting price for its ID.4 electric crossover once production got underway in the U.S., and the company has delivered, though with a smaller battery pack. VW on Thursday announced a starting price of $38,790 for the 2023 ID.4, which reaches dealerships in the fall. That's down...
Amazon to buy the company behind the Roomba in a $1.7 billion deal
Amazon has agreed to buy iRobot, the maker of the popular Roomba vacuum, in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.7 billion, including debt, the two companies announced Friday.
Motley Fool
Amazon Lands Another Unexpected (and Shrewd) Acquisition
The Whole Foods deal added a physical store chain to Amazon’s all-digital business operations. Ring and Blink created a smart-home segment with a security focus. Maybe you forgot, but Alexa started life as a private company. The 23-year-old buyout was too small to merit a published price tag. You’re...
