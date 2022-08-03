ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Eastern Oregon lawmakers call on state to immediately roll back harmful map

SALEM — This morning, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R- Crane, released a two-page statement highlighting the serious errors in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s roll-out of the Wildland Urban Interface and Wildfire Risk Assessment, citing serious issues in the map creation, lack of transparency, and abuse of process.
OREGON STATE
Roadside babies, dangerous births part of risk in small town Nebraska

Jasmine Gutschow felt nauseous when she woke up a few days before Thanksgiving last year. She brushed it off as typical pregnancy symptoms. She told her fiance he should head into work – the baby wouldn’t be coming anytime soon. Three hours later, after her contractions started, after...
NEBRASKA STATE
Washington’s 8th Congressional District still too close to call for GOP challenger

(The Center Square) – While votes are still being tallied, current numbers show uncertainties in Washington’s 8th Congressional District race. The district is carved out of the eastern sections of King and Pierce counties, as well portions of Chelan and Kittitas counties. As of Thursday, incumbent Kim Schrier is far ahead in the lead with 48% of the vote.
WASHINGTON STATE
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Three Washington metros could see steep drop in home prices

(The Center Square) – High gas prices and increasingly expensive groceries aren’t the only concerns for Washingtonians experiencing an economy that has seen two consecutive quarters of negative growth, the traditional definition of a recession. Housing is also an issue during the economic downturn. A recent report by...
WASHINGTON STATE
More evacuations planned as Moose Fire in east Idaho grows to more than 62,000 acres

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s office is preparing to evacuate more residents near the Moose Fire. The fire started July 17 and had burned 62,410 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Wednesday morning. The human-caused fire began near the confluence of Moose Creek and Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
$118,005 spent with USPS from Indiana campaign accounts

In Indiana, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $118,005 from their campaign accounts on services from the United States Postal Service in the 2022 election cycle so far. USPS received 0.3 percent of all $34.3 million in reported expenditures. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, here are the top...
INDIANA STATE
Dominion donated nearly $4.9 million to Virginia state-level candidates since 2020

(The Center Square) – Since 2020, the public electric utility Dominion Energy donated nearly $2.9 million to Virginia state-level Democratic candidates and more than $2 million to state-level Republican candidates, totaling nearly $4.9 million in funding. Many states prohibit public utilities from donating to political campaigns because they exist...
VIRGINIA STATE
Georgia lawmakers seek solutions to homelessness

ATLANTA — A new state Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agencies at a daylong meeting across from the Capitol about a homelessness problem that’s been complicated by out-of-control housing costs, bureaucratic red tape and disagreements over the best ways to help. Members of the Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
Military
Politics
Nearly all abortions banned in Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 late Friday night, banning nearly all abortions in Indiana. Holcomb released a statement after 11 p.m. Friday night, around an hour after the Senate sent him the final bill and more than 12 hours after the House began discussing amendments earlier in the day.
INDIANA STATE
Experts say Iowa’s laws impede treatments for fentanyl

As Iowa grapples with a dramatic increase in overdose deaths involving fentanyl, some experts and activists say the best-proven solutions are currently criminalized in the state. Advocates of harm reduction — a set of strategies to reduce the negative effects of ongoing drug use — say Iowa’s laws are counterproductive...
IOWA STATE
Indiana General Assembly approves near-total abortion ban, now up to governor

The government of Indiana is on the verge of mandating every Hoosier woman who becomes pregnant to carry the pregnancy to term and deliver a baby, unless the pregnancy involves a life-altering trauma. On Friday, the Republican-controlled House voted 62-38 to approve Senate Enrolled Act 1, sending the measure back...
INDIANA STATE
Stop producing 'forever chemicals' says Illinois Environmental Council

(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
ILLINOIS STATE
Parson plows through backlog of requests for clemency

Facing a backlog of more than 3,500 applications, Gov. Mike Parson has granted clemency to more people than any Missouri governor in the past four decades. Clemency, an umbrella term that encompasses pardons, reprieves and commutations of prison sentences, is a selective process. In Missouri, officials say it's also color blind.
MISSOURI STATE
Georgia Farm Bureau accepting hay contest entries

MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau is accepting entries of Bermudagrass hay until Oct. 31 for its 2022 GFB Quality Hay Contest. Hay entered in the contest will be tested at a University of Georgia lab using the Relative Forage Quality Test, which provides an analysis of the nutritional value of the hay. Winners will be determined by the RFQ analysis.
GEORGIA STATE
MDA now accepting applications for Governor’s Ag Hall of Fame

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is now accepting nominations of farmers and farm families for the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame, which pays tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to the state’s leading industry. Those selected for induction will be honored during the “Taste of Maryland Agriculture” event on Feb. 2, 2023. Any family that derives its income principally from farming is eligible for the award.
MARYLAND STATE

