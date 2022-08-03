Atlanta’s Free Festival Peachtree Latino Will Soon Return To Piedmont Park

Read on secretatlanta.co
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Related
Atlanta-based rappers hosting 2 back-to-school events today
ATLANTA — Two different Grammy award-winning Atlanta rappers are hosting back-to-school events across town on Sunday as a way to give back to the communities in which they grew up. Lil Baby will host his annual Back to School Fest where nearly 3,000 kids are expected to attend the...
secretatlanta.co
A Dynamic Boozy Street Art Workshop Is Now Open In Atlanta
The ATL is brimming with art at just about every turn, from the can’t-be-missed art exhibits to inspiring murals found in the city’s vibrant neighborhoods. that are there to inspire anyone who walks past them. If you’ve been feeling a bit shall-we-say, uninspired lately, we know just the artistic experience to unleash your inner creativity.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week
Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
fox5atlanta.com
Rappers Lil Baby, 21 Savage to host back to school events
ATLANTA - Two Grammy-winning rappers who call Atlanta home are providing school supplies and snacks to students Sunday. Rapper Lil Baby is teaming up with Goodr for his annual Back to School Fest in Atlanta. Artist 21 Savage's "Issa Back 2 School Drive" is in Decatur. Both are set to begin this afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 4–7
When: August 6–7 Where: Monday Night Garage, West End. Cost: $40 general admission tickets for Saturday; free on Sunday. Details: The award-winning Atlanta brewery celebrates 11 years running with their annual anniversary bash. Saturday is for 21+ with live music and a tap list of over 50 beers with two special release debuts from the brewery. Sunday opens the fun up for families with food from local vendors, outdoors activities for kids like face painting, and plenty of beer still flowing.
Atlanta Daily World
Food Network Star Kardea Brown Hosts VIRGIL’S West Midtown Grand Opening Celebration
Atlanta’s premiere West Midtown residents have a new reason to celebrate! Celebrated power couple, Gee and Juan Smalls’ brand-new venture, VIRGIL’S West Midtown Gullah Kitchen & Bar, is now open to the public. This marks the second restaurant that the couple has opened around the metro Atlanta area. The grand opening celebration was hosted by Food Network star, Kardea Brown and included a preview of selections from the daily menu.
secretatlanta.co
This Secret Coffeehouse In Atlanta Is Located Directly On The Chattahoochee
Nestled on the bank of the Chattahoochee River, a contemporary coffeehouse is causing quite the stir due to its stellar location and exceptional coffee. The Chattahoochee Coffee Company are specialist coffee connoisseurs in the ATL, with three locations across the city, but this one in particular definetly takes the cake, and reigns true to the company’s name!
eastcobber.com
COBB’S ATLANTA GLOW, A LOCAL NONPROFIT COLLABORATES TO HELP METRO ATLANTA WOMEN IN NEED
In Georgia, one in six women and girls between the ages of 12 and 44 are living below the Federal Poverty Line. What is even more alarming, almost 60 percent of families impacted by economic hardship continue to struggle to access the material basic necessities they require, including period supplies – which results in menstruators missing school, work or similar events and using unsanitary methods – like cloths – while menstruating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Celebrating Atlanta's Black Restaurant Week with Twisted Soul
Black Restaurant Week kicks off Friday and is celebrating its fifth year in Atlanta. Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours is one of the restaurants joining in the fun and Chef Robert Butts shares his coconut curry prawn recipe in the Good Day Kitchen.
Southside’s Atlanta Motor Speedway wants to make a pitch for Music Midtown
One of Atlanta’s most popular music festivals has been canceled and House Bill 60 otherwise known as the Safe Carry Protection Act may be to blame. A private venue on the southside with more than enough space for the festival, necessary parking and room for the stages it takes to host a massive musical event wants to make a pitch for a major Atlanta festival.
AccessAtlanta
Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee
We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
buckhead.com
Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts on Buckhead life and his political journey
Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, is known across the metro area for decades of public service going back to the Atlanta City Council in the 1970s. Not as well known is that he’s called Buckhead home for roughly 30 years and remains one of its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabe.org
'Sweet' opportunities are ahead for this Black-owned ice cream shop in Sweet Auburn
At least, that is the question most customers ponder when they first enter Sweet Stack Creamery, an ice cream shop in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn District. The Black-owned business, celebrating its fifth anniversary next month, is classic ice cream served with a ‘sweet’ twist. The prized item of...
Casting Call: Need people for a Christmas film & a BIG mall scene
Productions in the film and television industry are shooting throughout Georgia, and this page will regularly highlight job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
Atlanta Black Restaurant Week | Eats to try
ATLANTA — Black Restaurant Week is celebrating five years in Atlanta and is expanding its reach to include food trucks, sweets and other culinary wonders. Contrary to its name, the foodie celebration will stretch from Aug. 5 through Aug. 14, celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine. For nine days, several eateries crucial to metro Atlanta's culinary landscape invite people to eat, sip and repeat at Black-owned restaurants.
Lagarde Atlanta Eatery Expanding To Crabapple Market in Milton
Opening in late 2022, Chef Jamie Adams will serve up New Orleans-inspired dishes out of the restaurant's second location.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta firefighters recall chaotic scene, woman screaming in burning SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A Southwest Atlanta mother is in the burn unit at Grady after her home went up in flames. Atlanta firefighters rushed into the house to save her and her son, but he did not make it. "We just see heavy, heavy smoke in the neighborhood," Atlanta firefighter William...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Corner Street Taco Bar fails with 65; City Eats Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At The Corner Street Taco Bar in Woodstock, a Cherokee County inspector uncovered some serious health violations. The taco bar failed with 65-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says forks, knives, and spoons were stored in dirty containers. Plus, beef, sour cream, and queso were at unsafe temperatures. And ice was stored in a dirty cooler with ants and other insects.
CBS 46
Grammy award-winning rapper 21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation are set to host their 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided more than 2,000 students with backpacks,...
New Chicken Salad Chick restaurant opening in Atlanta’s Perimeter area, Aug. 17
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is expanding its reach across Atlanta and bringing more of its famed, fresh fare with the opening of its first Perimeter-area restaurant. Located in Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Bldg B1, Suite 230, the restaurant will host a grand opening on Wednesday,Aug. 17 with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and doors opening at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.
Comments / 0