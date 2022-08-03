Atlanta’s Free Festival Peachtree Latino Will Soon Return To Piedmont Park

In Georgia, one in six women and girls between the ages of 12 and 44 are living below the Federal Poverty Line. What is even more alarming, almost 60 percent of families impacted by economic hardship continue to struggle to access the material basic necessities they require, including period supplies – which results in menstruators missing school, work or similar events and using unsanitary methods – like cloths – while menstruating.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO