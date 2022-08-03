Read on spotonillinois.com
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Mayor Lightfoot and The Department of Family and Support Services announce community services Block Grant Scholarships
Chicago residents can now apply and further their education. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that $230,000 in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships are now available for Chicago residents seeking to continue their education. Residents have until Friday, August 26, 2022, at midnight to apply. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new online application portal. Built to simplify the application process and provide even greater access to students, individuals can now apply online at www.chicago.gov/fss/scholarship.
thelansingjournal.com
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
spotonillinois.com
Week ending July 30: 2 patents granted in Elgin
The median sale price of a home sold in the first half of 2022 in South Elgin rose by $24,000 while total sales decreased by 18.4 percent, according to BlockShopper.com. From January through June, there were 151 homes sold, with a median sale price of $295,000 - an 8.9 percent increase...
'Rooftop Pastor' Corey Brooks raises $18M to begin demolition for new Woodlawn community center
The new Woodlawn community center is the brain-child of Pastor Corey Brooks, who's been camped out on a rooftop to raise money for it.
spotonillinois.com
Reinvigorating interest in the aviation industry
Greg Dellinger, Global Outreach & Engagement at AAR (Allen Aircraft and Radio) World HQ, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon News to talk about how CPS students are being brought to the Rockford airport in order to tour the facility and learn about aviation. The program provides... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Village of Rockton Administration Committee met June 6
Here are the minutes provided by the committee: Mr. York called the regular meeting of the Administration Committee to order at 5:30 pm. Members present: Mayor Peterson, Jodi May and Justin York Staff present: Dan Barber (5:51... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 01:34. 23:17. 22:39. Illinois Ogle...
Village of Lynwood Hosts Annual Festival
Jada D. Curry -Village President of Lynwood, Illinois- will be joined by hundreds of residents, regional and local elected officials, and business leaders in participating in one of the most highly anticipated summer events that southern Cook County offers, “The Lynwood Fest.”. The summer music festival comes as a...
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
A New Indoor Water Park Is Coming to Calumet City
A new project with plans to turn a shuttered store into a water park is developing in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will...
spotonillinois.com
'It's going to be our legacy': Mosaic celebrating Roselle's history to be dedicated on Saturday
A new mosaic celebrating the centennial of Roselle will be officially dedicated on Saturday with a ceremony and ribbon cutting. The event features members of the Roselle Arts & Culture Foundation which spearheaded the public artwork, plus 1984 Olympic gold medal sprint cyclist Mark... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
More Than 600 Women Will Do Double Dutch On The South Side This Weekend
PULLMAN — Hundreds of women from across the United States, ages 40 to nearly 90, will visit the South Side this weekend to relive recess at a national retreat for a double dutch club whose roots are in Chicago. The 40+ Double Dutch Club will hold its second National...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
Chatham now home to new Discover call center, community space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A boost for Chicago's Chatham community.The Discover Call Center and Shinebright Community Center is now open. The company's call center is located at 86th and Cottage Grove, the site where Target closed in February of 2019.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray has more on how the company is helping to rebuild trust in the neighborhood after a big box store left. "Hi this is Thea with Discover here in Chicago." The 13,000 square-foot building is the new home for Discover's Financial Service call center at 86th and Cottage Grove, but it will also serves as a community center for the neighborhood....
spotonillinois.com
Long haul: longest wait for Crystal Lake inventors' patents approved in July
Algonquin tennis player Ben Hein won 92 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 30. Their 92 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points...
Metra train strikes pedestrian near Fairview station in Downers Grove
Service on Metra's BNSF line has been suspended after an outbound train struck a pedestrian near Fairview Avenue in Downers Grove.
Closed Target Store In Chatham Reopens As A Discover Customer Center With A Promise Of 1,000 Jobs
CHATHAM — Discover Financial Services opened its Chatham customer care and community center Monday, replacing what was a closed Target store. The 100,000-square-foot facility at 8650 S. Cottage Grove Ave. includes a community center free for use by local organizations and a technology hub with career resources for employees, officials said.
spotonillinois.com
Bar Siena Heads for the Suburbs
Bar Siena has opened a second location in Old Orchard mall. | Jack X. Li/Eater Chicago The West Loop Italian restaurant opens a new location in Old Orchard mall in Skokie When a restaurant group has a popular franchise, as is the case with Siena Tavern and Bar Siena, two popular Italian...
Amid rash of gun violence, Waukegan and North Chicago demand same resources as Highland Park
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Lake County are calling for help – as a rash of shootings in Waukegan and other northeastern areas of the county since mid-July has the community on edge.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart called an emergency townhall Thursday night.Neighbors in Waukegan and North Chicago are hoping for answers for a way to curb gun violence in their towns. They are calling for the same resources brought to Highland Park, at the south end of Lake County, following the July 4th parade massacre there exactly one month ago.Ray...
spotonillinois.com
Recent Cherry Valley home sales in week ending July 16
Belvidere tennis player Tyler Brinkmeyer won 30 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending May 14. They are ranked 5,407th, down from 5,359th the week before. Their 30 points playing doubles equal 15 percent... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
